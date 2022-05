UTICA — This year, local community non-profits are more in need of support than in any other time in the recent years past. Now shoppers can give back to the local community and help to reduce single-use plastics by purchasing a special reusable bag at Hannaford. Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS) has been selected by local Hannaford store leadership as the benefiting non-profit in the Hannaford Community Program for the month of May.

UTICA, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO