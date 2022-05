MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - There's a debate in one North Texas city about whether rifling through someone's trash is appropriate or even legal. McKinney homeowner 'Jennifer' (she doesn't want CBS11 to use her last name) is facing some unexpected backlash for wanting police to arrest a man caught on video going through a dumpster on her property. Home surveillance cameras caught him going through a 30-foot dumpster she rented while spring cleaning. "We had everything in there and we had things we collected in the attic, and we no longer needed," she...

