ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Governor’s taskforce on fentanyl to hold roundtable in Pocatello Monday afternoon

By City of Pocatello news release
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ag158_0fXtwGee00

Across the country and in Idaho, law enforcement agencies are reporting an increase in drug and drug trafficking cases. Especially, seeing an uptick in cases involving fentanyl. In working with the community and law enforcement, Governor Brad Little hopes to combat the flow of illegal drugs into Idaho.

A handful of state and local officials including Governor Little, Mayor Brian Blad, Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei, and Pocatello Fire Chief Ryan O’Hearn will be in attendance Monday, May 9.

“We are defiantly seeing an increase in drug use across the city especially when it comes to fentanyl, and we want to get in-front of it before more people get hurt,” said Chief Schei. “This drug can be very dangerous and we want to get important information about its dangers to the community, to help save lives.”

Pocatello Police have seen an increase in deaths, overdoses, and arrests for drugs in the area.

This event is an opportunity for the public to express their expectations of the task force and recommend possible solutions. The event will discuss the effects Fentanyl and other drugs have on communities and trends the public is observing. Also, the task force would like to know what resources businesses or nonprofits are willing to provide.

May 9, Pocatello Roundtable 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Location: Pocatello City Hall: 911 N 7th Avenue

Agenda:

— 1:00 p.m.: Opening message by Governor Little

— 1:05 p.m.: Remarks by Chair, Luke Malek

— 1:10 p.m.: Introductions by Citizens Action Group members

— 1:15 p.m.: Briefings by local law enforcement

— 2:00 p.m.: Public testimony

— 3:00 p.m.: Adjourn

Law Enforcement Panel

— Idaho State Police: Colonel Kedrick Wills

— Idaho Chiefs of Police Association: Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei

— Idaho Sheriffs Association: Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue

— Governor’s Office of Drug Policy: Marianne King

— Fraternal Order of the Police: Boise Police Detective Mike Miraglia

— Citizens Action Group on Fentanyl: Luke Malek

— Idaho Prosecutors Association: Jan Bennetts

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Falls police welcome new potential K9

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is excited to welcome a new potential K9, Skadi, a 6-month-old Belgian Malinois mix. Skadi was adopted by IFPD from the Blackfoot Animal Shelter and Rescue and will be training to become a single-purpose Explosives Detective K9 officer with her partner, Detective David Shanor. Skadi, formerly named Hitachi, came to the Blackfoot Animal Shelter and Rescue as a transfer from the Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento, California. Skadi was surrendered to the shelter when her prior...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho again ranks last in education spending per student

A new report from the National Education Association again ranks Idaho 51st out of all U.S. states and the District of Columbia in education spending per pupil. The association published the report April 26. According to the report, Idaho spends $8,376 per pupil in fiscal year 2021, which is 58 percent of the national average of $14,360. Luke Mayville, cofounder of Reclaim Idaho, said he was deeply disappointed but not...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

11 Super Interesting Idaho Facts!

Idaho culture is a lot quirkier and more interesting than most Americans realize. Read on for 11 of Idaho's most surprising facts!. 1 || Our swear-jar runneth over. According to Thrillist, the Idaho lexicon is the eighth most profane in America. 2 || We're a matchmaker's dream. States 101 reports...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Secretary of state: A look at the three GOP hopefuls

Three Republicans from different corners of Idaho politics are vying to be the Republican nominee in the race for Idaho secretary of state — a race that could highlight the tensions between the two chambers of the Legislature and Idaho Republicans leading up to the May 17 primary. Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane, Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, and Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene, are the three GOP contenders for the open seat, as current GOP Secretary of State Lawerence Denney is retiring rather than seek...
ADA COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Health
City
Pocatello, ID
State
Idaho State
Pocatello, ID
Government
Pocatello, ID
Health
Local
Idaho Government
Idaho State Journal

Learn to ride safely at the second annual Pocatello OHV Safety Fair

POCATELLO — The second annual Pocatello OHV Safety Fair will be held at the Bannock County Fairgrounds on May 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants can earn their OHV safety education card, which is required for Idaho riders aged under 16. The event is a partnership between...
POCATELLO, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho has a New Rush Coming, But This Time It’s Not for Gold

Cobalt is a metal used to help make technology parts. According to Heart Land Daily News "Demand for cobalt has risen as it is an essential mineral for the production of the lithium ion batteries used in electric vehicles (EVs) and electronics, and in the magnets used in wind turbines. The mine, located in Lemhi County, Idaho, is owned by Jervois Mining, an Australian company that specializes in extracting minerals used for making batteries. Although the main mineral produced at the underground mine is cobalt, the company also expects it to produce copper and gold."
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

GLOVES COME OFF: Final ads of campaign include attacks

BOISE — In the final week before Tuesday’s primary election, Idaho’s airwaves are crackling with charges and counter-charges, as candidates get in their last shots before voters head to the polls. In a single hour of local news programming on Idaho Press news partner KTVB-TV on Wednesday, 26 political commercials aired, all in Idaho GOP primary races, and that’s including only a handful of repeats. “For voters watching, it’s a lot to kind of process at once,” said Boise State University political scientist Jaclyn Kettler. ...
BOISE, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Malek
eastidahonews.com

Concrete mixer drivers on strike in Pocatello, Blackfoot over proposed benefit changes

POCATELLO — Mixer drivers at two eastern Idaho concrete plants, in Pocatello and Blackfoot, have gone on strike. The strikes at Pocatello Ready Mix, in Pocatello, and Horrocks Ready Mix, in Blackfoot, are the result of failed contract negotiations between the drivers’ union and the owner of the companies, according to Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 983 Jessica Prather.
POCATELLO, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Kimberly, Idaho Schools Consider New Transgender Policy

This is considered so controversial that it was addressed in a staff meeting I attended Tuesday. On Wednesday, a member of my audience mailed me a link to the proposed policy. I read it verbatim on air. Within minutes I had a message from a candidate for State Superintendent of Instruction. He’s very concerned. This morning, another fellow wrote to me and said that what I read from the Rise Charter School will be considered district-wide by Kimberly schools.
KIMBERLY, ID
Big Country News

Bird Flu Now Confirmed in 5 Southern Idaho Counties

BOISE - The Idaho State Department of Agriculture has received confirmation of multiple cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus, also known as Bird Flu, in five southern Idaho counties, impacting 5 poultry flocks and 2 non-poultry flocks. HPAI is a viral disease and requires rapid response because it is...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Taskforce#Drugs#Idaho State Police#Pocatello Police#Pocatello Fire#Pocatello Roundtable
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Tourism launches Travel with Care initiative

BOISE — Idaho Tourism (Visit Idaho) recently launched a three-pillared responsible tourism initiative — Travel With Care — to emphasize the importance of caring for yourself, caring for others and caring for Idaho to preserve the opportunities for adventure in the Gem State for years to come.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Capitol riot prosecutors ask for 2 months for Idaho woman

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Federal prosecutors say an Idaho woman who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, siege of the U.S. Capitol should be sentenced to two months in jail and ordered to serve community service in part because it was her second time forcing entry into a capitol building.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Bank of Idaho announces deal to purchase five branches, expand service into Eastern Washington

IDAHO FALLS — Bank of Idaho today announced it has entered into a purchase agreement with Seattle-based HomeStreet Inc. to acquire an Eastern Washington branch network. Bank of Idaho will extend its branch footprint by acquiring five branches in Spokane, Kennewick, Dayton, Yakima and Sunnyside. Homestreet will continue to operate dozens of branches across the western U.S.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Idaho State Journal

Gov. Little, several regional police agencies talk fentanyl during roundtable at Pocatello City Hall

POCATELLO — As the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl continues to wreak havoc on the Gem State, Idaho Gov. Brad Little was in Pocatello on Monday with members of his Operation Esto Perpetua task force to hear from regional members of law enforcement and the public during a roundtable meeting. Nearly one dozen top officials with law enforcement agencies, fire departments and prosecutor’s offices throughout East Idaho spoke about the deadly drug fentanyl and provided the task force with possible solutions and their expectations about what...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

IFPD officers clash with city over vacation hours

Several Idaho Falls Police Department officers are campaigning for an increase to officers’ vacation hours, saying officers are maxing out their accrued hours due to low staffing. Under the city’s policy, officers accrue vacation hours based on seniority until they hit a cap of 240 hours, after which they...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy