Governor’s taskforce on fentanyl to hold roundtable in Pocatello Monday afternoon

Across the country and in Idaho, law enforcement agencies are reporting an increase in drug and drug trafficking cases. Especially, seeing an uptick in cases involving fentanyl. In working with the community and law enforcement, Governor Brad Little hopes to combat the flow of illegal drugs into Idaho.

A handful of state and local officials including Governor Little, Mayor Brian Blad, Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei, and Pocatello Fire Chief Ryan O’Hearn will be in attendance Monday, May 9.

“We are defiantly seeing an increase in drug use across the city especially when it comes to fentanyl, and we want to get in-front of it before more people get hurt,” said Chief Schei. “This drug can be very dangerous and we want to get important information about its dangers to the community, to help save lives.”

Pocatello Police have seen an increase in deaths, overdoses, and arrests for drugs in the area.

This event is an opportunity for the public to express their expectations of the task force and recommend possible solutions. The event will discuss the effects Fentanyl and other drugs have on communities and trends the public is observing. Also, the task force would like to know what resources businesses or nonprofits are willing to provide.

May 9, Pocatello Roundtable 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Location: Pocatello City Hall: 911 N 7th Avenue

Agenda:

— 1:00 p.m.: Opening message by Governor Little

— 1:05 p.m.: Remarks by Chair, Luke Malek

— 1:10 p.m.: Introductions by Citizens Action Group members

— 1:15 p.m.: Briefings by local law enforcement

— 2:00 p.m.: Public testimony

— 3:00 p.m.: Adjourn

Law Enforcement Panel

— Idaho State Police: Colonel Kedrick Wills

— Idaho Chiefs of Police Association: Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei

— Idaho Sheriffs Association: Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue

— Governor’s Office of Drug Policy: Marianne King

— Fraternal Order of the Police: Boise Police Detective Mike Miraglia

— Citizens Action Group on Fentanyl: Luke Malek

— Idaho Prosecutors Association: Jan Bennetts