ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Did you feel it? 3.3 earthquake felt in South Carolina

WLTX.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 3.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded...

www.wltx.com

Comments / 0

Related
weatherboy.com

South Carolina is Shaking and Scientists Aren’t Sure Why

Seven more earthquakes shook South Carolina in recent days and scientists aren’t completely sure why the state is shaking. The earthquakes have all been around Elgin, a small incorporated town in Kershaw, roughly 20 miles northeast of Columbia, the state’s capital. Elgin lies within the Carolina Sandhills region of the Atlantic Coastal Plain province; this region is characterized by many dunes of wind-blown sand that were active during the last ice age but the dunes are currently stabilized by vegetation under modern climate conditions.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in NC as ‘swarm’ of quakes hits Carolinas

CATAWBA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A North Carolina city was hit by an earthquake early Wednesday morning. The quake comes as seven earthquakes were reported in South Carolina so far this week. The 2.2 magnitude earthquake occurred just before 12:45 a.m. near Catawba. Dr. Scott White with the University of...
CATAWBA, NC
FOX Carolina

Expert explains recent SC earthquakes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two more earthquakes were reported out of the Midlands on Tuesday afternoon. This makes seven in less than two days. The U.S. Geological Survey said both quakes hit near I-20 in Kershaw County just outside Elgin. One was a magnitude 2.9 and the other was a 2.3.
COLUMBIA, SC
carolinacoastonline.com

110,091 acres in the Carolina Long Bay area offshore NC and SC auctioned off for wind energy facilities

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior today announced results from its wind energy auction in the Carolina Long Bay area, the second major offshore wind lease sale this year and a significant milestone towards achieving the Biden-Harris administration’s goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy capacity by 2030.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
kiss951.com

This North Carolina Beach Named One of the Best Beaches in the US

As summer gets closer, time to consider what beaches are really worth a visit. How about the best beaches in the USA? We have discussed the best beaches in North Carolina, but all of the US, wow! I am sure there are some that you would expect like beaches in Hawaii and California. But, guess what state also made the list? You got that right, North Carolina!
TRAVEL
The Island Connection

South Carolina Sea Turtle Lays First Nest Of The Year

One day after the ‘official’ start of sea turtle nesting season in South Carolina, a team spotted the first nest of 2022. Sea turtle staff and volunteers with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service were scouting in Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge when they saw telltale tracks in the sand on Lighthouse Island. Abigail King (“AK”), Billy Shaw and Gina McQuilken, who also found the season’s first nest in 2020, identified the tracks as belonging to a loggerhead sea turtle, by far the most common nester in South Carolina. Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge sits approximately 45 minutes north of Charleston and hosts one of the densest sea turtle nesting locations along the eastern seaboard north of Florida. Refuge staff join South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) biologists and over 1,500 coast-wide volunteers in regularly patrolling beaches from May 1 to Oct. 31 to count, monitor and protect sea turtle nests. “We’re excited and optimistic for a great nesting season for sea turtles along our coast,” said SCDNR biologist Michelle Pate, who leads the state’s sea turtle nesting program. For the last two years, nest numbers have held steady at 5,644 nests in 2021 and 5,560 in 2020. Typically, nesting fluctuates from year to year, as female sea turtles lay in a cyclical pattern – it’s not unusual for record-breaking years (like 2019; 8,795 nests) to follow low nesting years (like 2018; 2,766). Overall, sea turtle nest numbers across the Southeast have trended up over the past decade, making biologists across the region optimistic that these threatened reptiles are beginning to recover after several decades of conservation efforts. Four sea turtle species nest on South Carolina beaches: loggerheads, greens, Kemp’s ridleys and leatherbacks. All four species are classified as endangered or threatened and are protected under the Endangered Species Act in addition to local and state ordinances.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake
WLTX.com

South Carolina Superintendent of Education candidates

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A large number of candidates will be vying to become the next South Carolina Superintendent of Education. And the first hurdle will for them will be the June 14 primary. The current officeholder, Molly Spearman, announced last fall she would not seek another term in office...
COLUMBIA, SC
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in South Carolina

South Carolina is located in the Southeastern United States and is known for its beaches, golf courses, and historical landmarks. The state is also home to Fort Sumter National Monument, which commemorates the site of the first battle of the American Civil War.
TODAY.com

Beachfront houses in North Carolina collapse into ocean in alarming video

An unoccupied beachfront home in North Carolina was caught on video collapsing and plunging into the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday amid high winds and large waves. The house in Rodanthe was one of two houses that collapsed at Cape Hatteras National Seashore during Tuesday's rough weather, according to the National Park Service.
RODANTHE, NC
WJBF

Overnight earthquake registered in Columbia, SC

Columbia, SC (WJBF) – An early morning earthquake Monday shook awake residents of Columbia, South Carolina. It happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. According to the National Geological Society the tremor registered 3.3 on the Richter Scale. There are reports that it could be felt as far away as Aiken County. There were no immediate reports […]
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WBTW News13

South Carolina to mark Confederate Memorial Day on Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina will close state offices on Tuesday to mark Confederate Memorial Day. The observation of the holiday is every year on May 10. South Carolina is among a handful of states in the South with such an official holiday. State offices in Alabama and Mississippi closed down for their Confederate […]
POLITICS
UPI News

Alligator captured outside South Carolina school

May 11 (UPI) -- Police in South Carolina shared video of an unusual situation that resulted when a studious alligator walked up to a school. The Charleston Police Department said officers responded Tuesday when a gator was spotted walking right outside of Daniel Island School. "Not your everyday arrest," police...
CHARLESTON, SC
WLTX.com

Military retirees in South Carolina could soon save money on taxes

COLUMBIA, S.C. — All military retirement income could soon be exempt from South Carolina income taxes. At the State House, both the House and Senate have passed a bill to exempt military retirement income from state income taxes. The bill has bipartisan support to help attract veterans to South Carolina.
INCOME TAX
UPI News

Failed lane change leads South Carolina woman to $75,000 lottery prize

May 10 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman said she owes her $75,000 lottery prize to traffic that prevented her from making a lane change. The Midlands woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she attempted to make a lane change to go to a particular store, but she changed her plans when the crowded road prevented her from changing lanes in time for her turn.
LOTTERY
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Into the light: the electrification of rural South Carolina

Early in the twentieth century, for-profit companies such as Duke Power and South Carolina Electric and Gas brought electricity to populous cities and towns across South Carolina, while rural areas remained in the dark. It was not until the advent of publicly owned electric cooperatives in the 1930s that the South Carolina countryside was gradually introduced to the conveniences of life with electricity. Today, electric cooperatives serve more than a quarter of South Carolina's citizens and more than seventy percent of the state's land area.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WLTX.com

Fort Jackson to close gates on May 18 to hold joint emergency exercise

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fort Jackson wants the public to be aware the training base will be closing its gates to visitors on Wednesday, May 18, in order to provide a joint emergency exercise involving an active shooter. Multiple simulated incidents will test the abilities of post officials and local...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy