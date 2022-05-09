ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, IA

Patricia Moyer

By Sam McIntosh
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebration of life services for 61-year-old Patricia J. “Pat” Moyer of Washington will be held...

Robert Anderson

Celebration of life services for 69-year-old Robert Daryl Anderson of Ainsworth will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 13th at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home. General calling hours will be held from 1-5 p.m. Thursday, May 12th at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home. Interment will take place at the Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for PAWS & More Animal Shelter.
AINSWORTH, IA
Susan Diane Henning

No services are planned for 67-year-old Susan Diane Henning of North Liberty, formerly of Washington. Her body has been cremated and Beatty-Peterseim Funeral, Cremation Care and Monument Services has been entrusted with her care.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
Paul Amos Schumann

Funeral Service for Paul Amos Schumann will be held 10:30 am Friday, May 13th at the Wellman Mennonite Church in Wellman. Burial will be in the Wellman Mennonite Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday from 4-7 pm at the Powell Funeral Home in Wellman.
WELLMAN, IA
Winfield-Mt. Union Welcomes All Alumni

The Winfield Alumni Committee is issuing an invitation to all alumni for a Winfield-Mt Union All-School Reunion Open House. The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 28th at Twin Lakes Golf Course in Winfield. Those who attend are invited to come to town, visit, and enjoy refreshments at the reception at Twin Lakes Bar. The Winfield Museum will also be open from 2-5p.m. Those with ties to schools in Mt. Union and Wyman are also invited. There will be a donation jar at the open house to help with future events. More information is available at the Winfield/WMU Alumni Association Facebook page.
WINFIELD, IA
Washington Tree Giveaway, Master Gardener Plant Sale Saturday

Horticulturalists and arborists should make their way to Washington this Saturday for two annual events. The Washington Tree Committee is hosting their free tree giveaway, and the Washington County Master Gardeners will offer their finest accomplishments this spring at their plant sale. The tree giveaway is moving back to its traditional location this year on the east side of the downtown square. Over 120 trees will be given away at 8 a.m., which is made possible by a grant from the Washington, Iowa Betterment Foundation. Monetary donations are appreciated. The plant sale will begin at 8 a.m. and last until items are sold out at the Palmer Polygonal Barn on the Washington County Fairgrounds. Prices are as low as $1, with the plants donated by the master gardeners. They will also be on hand to answer any gardening questions. You can find the list of trees being offered below. For more information about the plant sale or the Master Gardener program contact Andy Miller at the Washington County Extension office at 319-653-4811.
WASHINGTON, IA
JJ Nichting Company In Touch With Southeast Iowa (5/12/22) Wellman Heritage Society Museum Pt. 1

On today’s program we are talking with members of the Wellman Heritage Society Vice President Austin Bayliss and Barb Troyer about their group and the Museum on Main Street in Downtown Wellman. The Museum is open June through October on Wednesdays from 1-3PM and by appointment with contact information at the Museum. They can also be contacted through the Heritage Society Facebook Page. This is part 1 of a 2 part interview.
WELLMAN, IA
Washington Track Set for Mt. Pleasant State Qualifier

The most important meet to date is here for the Washington track teams when they head to Mount Pleasant tonight for a Class 3A state qualifier. The Demon boys are fresh off of their second consecutive Southeast Conference crown last week in Mount Pleasant. They had 10 event titles led by four time champion Lance Sobaski in the 800m, 1600m, 3200m, and being a part of the victorious 4x400m relay. The girls placed third with three champions including Grace Voss in the high jump, the 4x800m, and distance medley. Between the boys and girls eight of the 10 individuals that competed in an event at state in 2021 are back this spring.
WASHINGTON, IA
Washington County’s Gardner Competes in National Ag Contest

Washington County resident and current Miss Elite Iowa and Midwest Agriculture Shelly Gardner will be competing in the upcoming National Elite Miss United States Agriculture Contest in Orlando, Florida, this June. Gardner shares her platform with KCII News, “The platform that I have developed is family farm safety. It’s something...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Riverside Hydraulic Line Fire Leads to AirCare Transport Tuesday

One person was injured in a fire caused by a hydraulic line Tuesday morning in rural Riverside. The Washington County Communications Center states at 8:15 a.m. they received a call of a hydraulic line that went up in flames inside a shop at 1106 Redwood Avenue. The fire was extinguished when agencies arrived, and an adult male was transported by AirCare to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment of burns. Minimal damage was incurred to the building. Riverside Fire and QRS, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and Washington County Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.
RIVERSIDE, IA
Updates for West 5th/Lexington Road Construction

A concrete overlay on West 5th Street and Lexington Boulevard is progressing in Washington. The Washington County Engineer’s Office states that mainline paving shall resume Thursday morning, beginning at Pioneer Seed and heading west toward Highway 1. Time permitting once the paving is done, Jones Contracting will then work on driveways on West 5th Street. The updated plan for Friday will be to complete paving on Lexington Boulevard from the jail east to Highway 1. The engineer’s office will continue to release updates if any plans change. Drivers are reminded to continue using caution in the work zone. The scheduled end date for the project is June 17th. For questions regarding the project, call 319-653-7731.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Libertyville Man Arrested for Violating Washington County Probation

A Libertyville man was arrested on a warrant from Washington County Monday night. Court records show 36-year-old Harley David Cook was arrested for violation of probation on May 2021 convictions of second-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony, and third-degree theft, first-degree harassment, and domestic abuse assault impeding airflow, all aggravated misdemeanors. The probation violation report shows rules violated included maintaining a suitable residence approved by the supervising officer, maintaining contact with said officer, and not using or possessing any drugs unless prescribed, and to be at his place of residence between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. unless the officer approves otherwise. His original conviction stemmed from a September 5, 2020 incident that occurred in rural Keota. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Washington Man Arrested in Louisa County Following Shooting

A Washington man was arrested following a shooting incident Tuesday night. Washington Police Chief Jim Lester states shortly after 10 p.m. the department responded to a report of a disturbance that resulted in a shooting at 1021 East Main Street. Officers learned that during a disturbance a handgun was displayed and as the suspect left the residence a shot was fired, striking the home. No injuries were reported. The suspect vehicle was later located at a property in rural Louisa County. The Washington Police Department SWAT Team along with the Louisa and Muscatine county sheriff’s offices executed a search warrant early Wednesday morning and the suspect was taken into custody without incident. Officers recovered a handgun and ammunition during the search. Twenty-two year-old Jeremy Dwayne Adams Martin was arrested and charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a class C felony. If convicted, Martin could face a prison term of up to 10 years and a fine of at least $1,375 but not more than $13,660. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Attorney’s Office, and Washington County 911 Communications also assisted. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
LOUISA COUNTY, IA
Washington Bass Fishing Team Places Fourth at Team Championships

It was the 4th annual Iowa High School Bass Team Championships over the weekend at Pleasant Creek Lake in the Cedar Rapids area and Washington finished top five. The two time champion Demons placed fourth this year with their top two boats compiling 9.14 pounds of bass. ADM was a first time winner with a weight of 16.06 pounds. Each boat contains two people with a maximum of five bass that can be used for weigh in. The Demons had six boats compete on Saturday with brothers Ethan and Caleb Zieglowsky placing sixth out of 32 with five bass that totaled 5.13 pounds. The winning team from Cedar Falls compiled 10.32 pounds. Other Washington groups that posted scores included Grant Sobaski and Drew Horak finishing 10th with two fish that weighed in at 4.01 pounds and John Prochaska and Kole Williams caught one that totaled 1.27 pounds. Other participants included Lance Sobaski, Luke Beenblossom, Cashden Pepper, Jude Carter, William Peterson, and Jonathan Moore.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Variety of Ensembles for Hillcrest Academy Spring Concert Sunday

The Hillcrest Academy Music Department will be celebrating their students’ progress this year with a spring concert this Sunday. The concert will feature the Touring Choir and multiple instrumental ensembles.The Touring Choir will be performing several selections including: The Storm Is Passing Over by Charles Albert Tindley, Hands by Martin Sedek and an arrangement of Loch Lomond by Mary Donnelly and George Strid.
EDUCATION
Washington School Board to Accept Middle School Design Documents

The Washington Community School Board will consider design and development documents from SVPA Architects and Carl A. Nelson construction company during their regular meeting Wednesday. The board will also consider fiscal year 2023 fees, a fiscal year 2023 revenue bond engagement letter, and a resolution amending the resolution authorizing the...
WASHINGTON, IA
Miller-Meeks Holds Mid-May Mobile Office Hours

United States Representative for Iowa’s Second District Mariannette Miller-Meeks will be holding mobile office hours in the KCII listening area this month. Miller-Meeks’ staff members will be available Tuesday, May 17th from 9-10a.m. in Johnson County at Coralville City Hall’s East Conference Room, from 11a.m. to noon in Washington County at the Washington City Hall Council Chambers, in Henry County from 1-2p.m. at the Winfield City Hall Council Chambers and in Louisa County from 3-4p.m. at the Louisa Community Services Building in Wapello. On Wednesday, May 18th staff will be at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Fairfield from 3-4p.m. and on Thursday, May 19th from 1-2p.m. they will be present at the Keokuk County Courthouse in Sigourney.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Stone Named New Mid-Prairie Superintendent

The Mid-Prairie School Board has found the successor for a long-time administrator retiring this June. It was announced that Fairfield High School Principal Brian Stone was offered and has accepted the Superintendent position this week. The district named three finalists in late April. Along with Stone were current Solon High...
FAIRFIELD, IA
Demon Girls and Boys Soccer On Short End at Bracewell

A couple of low scoring affairs played out on the turf at Bracewell Stadium on Monday and the Washington soccer teams found themselves on the wrong side of a Southeast Conference doubleheader sweep against Burlington. The boys’ game was a stalemate until the final seconds of the first half when...
BURLINGTON, IA
Demon Boys Golf Advance to Districts, Runner-Up at Sheaffer

Survive and advance time started off on the right foot for the Washington boys’ golf team on Wednesday when they cracked the top two at a class 3A sectional in Fort Madison. The familiar Sheaffer Memorial Golf Course was kind to the Demons, as they advanced through by placing second with an 18-hole score of 325. The first team left out in Clear Creek-Amana was four strokes behind with a 329. Solon went low for the title by shooting a 293. Roman Roth was just one stroke off the win with a 72 to place third individually. Luke Beenblossom finished with an 82, Grant Sobaski 85, Isaac Vetter 86, John Prochaska 88, and Teague Mayer 89.
FORT MADISON, IA
Five KCII Area Schools Converge on Sigourney State Qualifier Thursday

Some of the best in Class 1A boys and girls track in the state will vie for bids to the state meet at Thursday’s Sigourney state qualifier. Five KCII area boys and girls teams will compete on the oval including Hillcrest Academy, Keota, WACO, Winfield-Mt. Union and the home Savages.
SIGOURNEY, IA

