Patricia Moyer

A Libertyville man was arrested on a warrant from Washington County Monday night. Court records show 36-year-old Harley David Cook was arrested for violation of probation on May 2021 convictions of second-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony, and third-degree theft, first-degree harassment, and domestic abuse assault impeding airflow, all aggravated misdemeanors. The probation violation report shows rules violated included maintaining a suitable residence approved by the supervising officer, maintaining contact with said officer, and not using or possessing any drugs unless prescribed, and to be at his place of residence between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. unless the officer approves otherwise. His original conviction stemmed from a September 5, 2020 incident that occurred in rural Keota. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
