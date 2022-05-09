ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

What You Need to Know About the ‘Monday Night Football’ Doubleheader

By Jimmy Traina
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q1qX1_0fXtvZ9000

ESPN has announced its 'Monday Night Football' Week 2 doubleheader games.

1. The NFL’s stranglehold on this country will be on full display this week as the league gets ready to release its 2022 schedule on Thursday night.

Of course, the schedule is being leaked out in dribs and drabs in the lead up to the official announcement. Last week the international games were released, and two weeks ago we found out Chargers - Chiefs will be the first Thursday night game on Amazon Prime.

Early on Monday, ABC/ESPN announced that it will feature a doubleheader in Week 2.

The night will kick off with Titans at Bills at 7:15 on ESPN, followed by the Vikings at the Eagles at 8:30 on ABC.

Remember, this is happening in Week 2, not Week 1. Week 1 will feature just one Monday Night Football game that will be simulcast on ABC and ESPN.

What you also need to know: That Week 2 night will be ABC/ESPN’s only Monday night doubleheader for the 2022 season. But beginning in the 2023 season, ABC/ESPN will have three weeks with Monday night doubleheaders.

What else you need to know: ESPN has not yet announced which game its new MNF broadcast team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will call in Week 2. We also don’t know who will call the other game that evening.

Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit would’ve been the obvious choice to call the second game, but Herbstreit is now doing the Thursday night games for Amazon. Could Herbstreit do Chargers-Chiefs on Thursday, College GameDay on Saturday morning, a college football game Saturday afternoon or night and then Monday Night Football in either Buffalo or Philadelphia?

Sure. It would be the safest choice for ESPN. If the network wants to go in a different direction, it can use another one of its college crews or put together a booth with some of its NFL studio hosts, such as Dan Orlovsky, Ryan Clark or Marcus Spears.

ABC/ESPN went full synergy on Monday, using Buck and Aikman to make the official doubleheader announcement on Good Morning America . The segment ended on a funny note with Aikman seeming to be legitimately stunned that his Monday Night Football record wasn’t nearly as good as he remembered.

2. Richard Jefferson, a must-follow on TikTok, shared a funny story over the weekend about a team pulling a catfish prank on a rookie years ago.

View the original article to see embedded media.

3. This is an outstanding article by Grant Marek of SFGate.com on how radio host Colin Cowherd spent years ripping Draymond Green but then started singing Green's praises once the Warriors star joined Cowherd's podcast network.

4. Good news for the Angels: They had a walkoff 5–4 win against the Nationals after scoring three runs in the bottom of the ninth on Sunday.

Bad news for the Angels: They had a major Gatorade bath fail after the win.

5. Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres hit a walkoff home run against the Rangers in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday. Afterward, Texas manager Chris Woodward acted like a sore loser, complaining about the Yankee Stadium dimensions.

The last time I checked, the Rangers played Sunday's game in the same stadium as the Yankees, and the Rangers' batters had the same dimensions as the Yankees batters, so I'm failing to see the problem here.

6. This week's Sports Illustrated Media Podcast features a conversation with Katie Nolan , who is part of MLB coverage on Apple TV+.

Nolan discusses how she got the job with Apple, what Apple is trying to accomplish with its broadcasts, understanding that traditional MLB fans may not get the telecast, how she prepares for each game and the time she stayed silent for several innings after reading backlash on social media.

Nolan also opens up about her time at ESPN, what she liked about working there, whether she thought ESPN knew how to use her and what she has learned about navigating the sports media business.

The podcast closes with our weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment featuring Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York. This week, Jimmy and Sal read recent SI Media Podcast Apple reviews, discuss Kevin Harlan getting the top gig at Turner Sports, the NFL giving a game exclusively to ESPN+ and much more

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple , Spotify and Google .

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 73rd Birthday, Billy Joel. This is still one of the coolest things I've ever experienced.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple , Spotify or Google . You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter , Instagram and TikTok .

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Christian McCaffrey report

Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey has been one of the best running backs in the NFL when healthy, but the former Pro Bowler has played just ten games in the past two seasons. It has been a rough stretch for him, but it seems like the Panthers still plan to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Tom Brady Is Reportedly Getting $375 Million From Fox Sports

FOX Sports is breaking the bank to make sure Tom Brady joins its football coverage. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Brady's contract with FOX Sports is a 10-year deal worth $375 million. It's a massive deal for the legendary quarterback. Brady's contract with FOX Sports is...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rumor: The reason Browns’ Jarvis Landry hurt his free agency chances

Cleveland Browns free agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry was anticipating a huge payday after the team released him earlier this NFL offseason, even switching agents in the hopes of securing a contract potentially in the range of $20 million per year. Only, it hasn’t quite happened that way, as Landry remains on the free agent market, with only a visit to the New Orleans Saints and some interest from the Baltimore Ravens being the only noteworthy news items on Landry since. According to the latest rumors, Landry himself appears to have damaged his own free agency chances. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Browns Wire of USA Today have the latest.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Report: 1 Thing 'Irritated' Fox Sports With Troy Aikman

Going public with his flirtation with other networks may have been the biggest reason Troy Aikman wasn't retained by FOX, per Sports Business Journal's John Ourand. During a recent podcast appearance with the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, the pair spoke on the Tom Brady situation and how it came about. With Ourand saying:
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirk Herbstreit
Person
Colin Cowherd
The Spun

Ranking The 5 Cities That Should Get An NFL Team

Over the past few days, talk of a potential second team in Dallas has been growing louder. While it might seem far-fetched, both New York and Los Angeles have shown that having two NFL teams in one market is a possibility. However, other cities are deserving of having an NFL team as well.
NFL
The Spun

Falcons Announce Starting Quarterback After NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft in their rearview mirror, the Atlanta Falcons have provided an update on their quarterback situation. Although the Falcons selected Desmond Ridder in the third round of the draft, Marcus Mariota will be given the first crack at the starting job. "Marcus being the veteran gives us...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monday Night Football#Espn#Doubleheaders#American Football#Chargers Chiefs#Vikings#Abc Espn#Mnf#Gameday
The Spun

Cowboys Are Trying Out 2 Quarterbacks This Weekend

The Dallas Cowboys already have their franchise quarterback in Dak Prescott, but that won't stop them from trying to add depth to that position group. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys will bring in quarterbacks Nick Starkel and Terry Wilson for this weekend's minicamp on a tryout basis. Starkel...
NFL
Primetimer

Why did Fox sign Tom Brady for $375 million, the richest sports broadcasting deal?

Fox's deal that -- according to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand -- would pay the NFL legend $37.5 million a year for 10 years once he finally retires has left some scratching their heads. That's because Fox earlier this year opted to let Joe Buck and Troy Aikman leave for rich Monday Night Football deals at ESPN. Presumably, the move was so that Fox could save money. "To understand the 10-year, $375 million Tom Brady deal with Fox Sports, you have to appreciate how the network has looked at itself since its inception and what it would take to entice the greatest quarterback of all time into the broadcast booth," says Marchand. "Fox Sports has always considered itself bigger and badder than anyone else since its inception in 1993, when Rupert Murdoch swiped the NFL from CBS and then paid John Madden $8 million, more than any NFL player at the time, to be Fox’s lead analyst. Fox had a no-brainer replacement for Buck in Kevin Burkhardt as its top NFL play-by-player, but its next best analyst was former All-Pro tight end Greg Olsen." While Olsen may be good, Buck notes, he isn't the greatest NFL player of all time, like Brady. Marchand says no matter Brady's ability as an NFL analyst, "Fox had a need, and its big and bold attitude built around Hall of Famers." ALSO: $375 million is $75 million more than Brady has earned in his entire 22-year NFL career.
NFL
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Running Back Signs With Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have added a two-time Super Bowl champion to their backfield. On Tuesday, the team announced they have signed running back Sony Michel, who spent his first four seasons with the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams. According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Michel signed a one-year contract with Miami.
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Could Reportedly Have Reunion With Former Player

The Las Vegas Raiders could be bringing back a familiar face in the near future. Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski was released earlier this year following the regime change, but he just took a free agent visit with the team on Monday. That visit was first reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
ClutchPoints

Jerry Jeudy arrest will leave Russell Wilson, Broncos fans infuriated

It’s been a wild offseason for the NFL so far and the craziness just won’t stop. The Denver Broncos are in a great spot to get back into the playoffs once again, however, the franchise has hit a bump in the road. On Thursday, Jerry Jeudy was recently arrested. Now, Russell Wilson and the Denver fanbase are left asking, what’s going on?
DENVER, CO
FanSided

NFL Trade: Raiders acquire an old Josh McDaniels favorite from Patriots

The New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders struck an early morning trade to send an old Josh McDaniels favorite out west. Hearing that a trade has been made this NFL offseason feels more normal than it seemingly ever has in the past. The entire start of the new league year was defined by moving pieces, and monolithic pieces at that.
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Released Defensive Player On Wednesday

The Baltimore Ravens released defensive tackle Xavier Kelly on Wednesday, per NBC Sports' ProFootballTalk. Kelly signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas prior to the 2021 season. He suffered a season-ending Achilles tear during last year's OTAs and was cut a week later on June 1 -- the same day he underwent surgery to repair the injury.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Ravens Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Running Back

The Baltimore Ravens have bolstered their backfield this Tuesday, signing veteran running back Mike Davis. NFL insider Jordan Schultz was first to report the news. Davis, a former fourth-round pick, spent the 2021 season with the Atlanta Falcons. In 17 games, he had 503 yards and three touchdowns on 138 carries. He also had 44 catches for 259 yards.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Maria Taylor Lands Major NBC Gig: NFL World Reacts

NBC Sports has named Maria Taylor as the new permanent host for Football Night in America. The former ESPN personality will take over for longtime host Mike Tirico, who is heading to the Sunday Night Football booth to replace longtime play-by-play man Al Michaels. The NFL world took to Twitter...
NFL
The Spun

The Saints Are Reportedly Releasing A RB

The New Orleans Saints are parting ways with running back Josh Adams, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Adams was signed to the Saints' practice squad back in November. He was then signed to a reserve/future contract in late January. Despite signing with the Saints in November, Adams didn't have...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Week 1 Schedule Rumor

As we approach the the NFL's full 2022 schedule reveal, more and more leaks are starting to hit the Twittersphere. Including, the Cowboys season opener. According to one account, Dallas is rumored to be traveling to Jacksonville to take on Trevor Lawrence and the Jags come Week 1. Cowboys Nation...
DALLAS, TX
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

67K+
Followers
33K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy