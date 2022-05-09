ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Man dead after a car vs. semi-truck collision on I-40 in Nashville (Nashville, TN)

 3 days ago

On early Sunday morning, a man lost his life following a two-vehicle accident in Nashville. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on Interstate 40 between Fesslers Lane and the I-24 junction at 1:55 a.m. The early reports showed that a Toyota Yaris and a semi-truck were involved in the collision [...]

