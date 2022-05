Parents nationwide are starting to panic about the baby formula shortage. Many thought the shortage would be temporary, but it has been months now. Some parents describe the shelves that normally hold baby powder bare and empty, much like the toilet paper shelves in 2020. There have been reports of parents driving two or more hours away just to find food for their baby. There has been some debate between manufacturers and distributors about the formula shortage. Read more about it here.

