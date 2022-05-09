ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boat launches closed at Raystown Lake due to high waters

By Alexis Loya
 3 days ago

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — All public boat launches at Raystown Lake are currently closed until further notice as water levels rise.

The lake elevation is expected to crest around 791.5 sometime Monday evening, according to the Raystown Lake U.S. Army Corps of Engineers . All public boat launches/Nancy’s Boat to Shore Campground/Skills Park are closed for now.

    Weaver Falls Bridge at Raystown Lake on May 8 at 4 p.m. (credit: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)
    Oak Peninsula at Raystown Lake as water levels rise. (credit: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)
    Raystown Lake as water levels rise. (credit: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)
    Raystown Lake as water levels rise. (credit: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)
    Seven Points Beach at Raystown Lake as water levels rise. (credit: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)
    Seven Points Beach at Raystown Lake as water levels rise. (credit: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)
    Seven Points Boat Launch at Raystown Lake as water levels rise. (credit: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)
    Weaver Falls at Raystown Lake on May 8 at 4 p.m. (credit: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)
    Shy Beaver at Raystown Lake on May 8 at 10:30 a.m. (credit: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)
    Snyders Run at Raystown Lake on May 8 at 9 a.m. (credit: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)
    James Creek at Raystown Lake on May 8 at 10 a.m.

However, all Seven Points Campground loops remain open.

Recreation areas and boat launches will reopen after the water has receded and repairs/safety inspections have been completed. There is no estimated reopening date at this time .

Visitors should exercise caution and avoid flooded areas.

WTAJ

“Adapt and Overcome” brew to be released in PA on Memorial Day weekend

(WTAJ) — 20 veteran owned and operated craft breweries from across Pennsylvania are producing a beer in support of their fellow servicemen and women. This year’s beer is called “Adapt And Overcome: Danger Zone Pale Ale” and it’s being released on Memorial Day weekend at participating breweries. The beer will be made using ingredients from […]
WTAJ

LOOK INSIDE: Bellefonte Armory turns dining destination

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The former Pennsylvania National Guard Armory located in Bellefonte, will soon offer a taste of history with a first-class dining experience. “For a destination to really arrive as a destination, as a spot to go to, it’s got to have good food and dining options,” said Fritz Smith, president and […]
cranberryeagle.com

County residents will pay more for electricity

Some Butler County residents will pay more than 8 cents per kilowatt-hour for electric generation beginning June 1 as both Penn Power and West Penn Power hiked their rates for customers. West Penn Power, which serves much of northern and western Butler County, is increasing its electric generation rates by...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

