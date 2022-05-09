Boat launches closed at Raystown Lake due to high waters

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — All public boat launches at Raystown Lake are currently closed until further notice as water levels rise.

The lake elevation is expected to crest around 791.5 sometime Monday evening, according to the Raystown Lake U.S. Army Corps of Engineers . All public boat launches/Nancy’s Boat to Shore Campground/Skills Park are closed for now.

Weaver Falls Bridge at Raystown Lake on May 8 at 4 p.m. (credit: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

Oak Peninsula at Raystown Lake as water levels rise. (credit: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

Raystown Lake as water levels rise. (credit: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

Raystown Lake as water levels rise. (credit: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

Seven Points Beach at Raystown Lake as water levels rise. (credit: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

Seven Points Beach at Raystown Lake as water levels rise. (credit: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

Seven Points Boat Launch at Raystown Lake as water levels rise. (credit: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

Weaver Falls at Raystown Lake on May 8 at 4 p.m. (credit: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

Shy Beaver at Raystown Lake on May 8 at 10:30 a.m. (credit: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

Snyders Run at Raystown Lake on May 8 at 9 a.m. (credit: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

James Creek at Raystown Lake on May 8 at 10 a.m.

However, all Seven Points Campground loops remain open.

Recreation areas and boat launches will reopen after the water has receded and repairs/safety inspections have been completed. There is no estimated reopening date at this time .

Visitors should exercise caution and avoid flooded areas.

