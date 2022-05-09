ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Hogan Proclaims May Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

By Governor Larry Hogan
Bay Net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLEN BURNIE, Md. – Sometimes you see them, many times you don’t. To raise awareness and encourage all travelers to share the road with motorcycle riders, Governor Larry Hogan has proclaimed the month of May as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month in Maryland. In support of the proclamation...

thebaynet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bay Net

Maryland Permanently Preserves 22 Working Farms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved 22 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on May 11. These easements will permanently preserve an additional 3,339 acres of prime farmland in Caroline, Charles, Frederick, Garrett, Queen Anne’s Somerset, St. Mary’s, Talbot, and Worcester counties for an investment of more than $14 million.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Officers Thanked For Safely Removing Cows From Roadway

HELEN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office received an online thank you note on Wednesday for assisting two wayward cows from the roadway on Route 5 in Helen early on the morning of May 11. Ronna and her calf Big Mac. From Margie Stone via...
HELEN, MD
Bay Net

Governor Hogan Signs 105 More Bipartisan Bills Into Law

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today signed an additional 105 bipartisan bills into law, including measures to prevent opioid overdoses statewide, direct more funding to local governments for infrastructure improvements, and additional steps to divest from Russia and express solidarity with Ukraine. “Today, we are signing another 105 bipartisan bills...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

DNR Maryland Fishing Report – May 12

The big story recently was a major storm system with heavy rains and northeasterly winds, which brought flooding conditions to the Potomac, Susquehanna, and other rivers and streams across Maryland. Fishing conditions should slowly get back to normal with a stretch of warmer sunny days and lighter winds. The shad run should continue until late May, and the 2022 striped bass trophy season will run through May 15. Summer season regulations start on May 16 – be sure to check the DNR website for seasonal regulations in your area of the Bay.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Cars
City
Glen Burnie, MD
Bay Net

Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI & Warrants Served

On 5/4/2022, Tpr M. Koontz responded to the Walmart, located at 45485 Miramar Way, California, MD for the report of a theft in progress. Upon arrival, Tpr Koontz made contact with Kristen Marie Hoover, 26 of Lusby, MD and another female individual who said they were going to pay for all of the items. Hoover initially failed to identify herself. It was found that Hoover had two active warrants through the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and she resisted arrest when being placed in a police car. Hoover was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Resist/Interfere With Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Obey a Reasonable/Lawful Order, Disturbing the Peace/Disorderly, Fraud – Person Identity to Avoid Prosecution, and False Statement to Officer.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Troopers Investigating Shots Fired Prior To Crash In Prince Frederick

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred last night prior to a single vehicle crash in Calvert County. Identities of the three injured victims are not available at this time. One victim, the backseat passenger of the vehicle involved in the crash, sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transported by medevac to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
Bay Net

Governor Hogan Appoints Horacio Tablada As MDE Secretary

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan today announced the appointment of Horacio Tablada as secretary of the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE). Tablada currently serves as deputy secretary of the Department of the Environment. He has more than three decades of experience as an environmental leader in Maryland, with accomplishments that include the environmental oversight of the redevelopment of the former Sparrows Point steel mill site and the state’s highly successful program to reduce childhood blood lead poisoning. He succeeds Secretary Ben Grumbles, who has been appointed executive director of the Environmental Council of the States.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Maryland State Forests Earn Sustainability Certification For 19th Consecutive Year

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that the major five state forests comprising Maryland’s state forest system – totaling more than 200,000 acres –- this year received two favorable independent audit reports recognizing that DNR is managing the state forests according to internationally accepted Forest Certification standards for sustainability.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

MedStar Health To Open Renovated Behavioral Health Unit In Prince George’s County

CLINTON, Md. — MedStar Health is set to open a state-of-the-art behavioral health facility at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center in Prince George’s County after a ribbon cutting at the new unit with federal, state, and local representatives. The $7.6 million project is supported in part by federal and state funding aimed at addressing growing behavioral health challenges across the region.
CLINTON, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Safety#Road Safety#Vehicles#Maryland State Police#Motors#Motorcyclists#Mdot Mva Administrator#Mdot Mva
Bay Net

Calvert Library Twin Beaches Branch Groundbreaking Announcement

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – On Tuesday, April 26, the construction contract for a new Calvert Library Twin Beaches Branch was awarded to Scheibel Construction of Huntingtown, MD and a new building is one step closer. The groundbreaking is scheduled for Tuesday, May 24, at 2pm. The ceremony will take...
CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD
Bay Net

Forrest Center Students Complete Internship Program

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The second-year Criminal Justice students from the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center completed their 2022 internship program with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on May 4, 2022. This year’s session marked the return of the internship program for the first...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Michael Patrick Herron

Michael Patrick Herron, 46, of Leonardtown, MD passed away at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital on April 27, 2022 surrounded by his family. Born on August 6, 1975, he was the son of Jack Edward Herron and Mary Patricia Hurley Herron. Michael, also known as “Mike” and “Captain Mikey”, attended...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
Bay Net

Chesapeake Ranch Water Company Wins State Awards

LUSBY, Md. – At the annual meeting awards ceremony of the Maryland Rural Water Association (MRWA) held in Ocean City, Md on May 4th, the Chesapeake Ranch Water Company (CRWC) received two prestigious awards. MRWA supports several hundred small and medium sized water and waste-water utilities throughout Maryland providing...
LUSBY, MD
Bay Net

Charles County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Three New Correctional Officers

LA PLATA, Md. — Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry is proud to announce the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy (SMCJA) celebrated the graduation of 15 correctional officers – 3 from Charles County – from the Corrections Entrance Level Training Program (CELTP), Session 67, at a ceremony held May 6 at La Plata High School in La Plata.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Police Apprehend Two Suspects In String Of Commercial Burglaries

WALDORF, Md. – On May 9 at 1:15 a.m., detectives were conducting surveillance in the 3100 block of Leonardtown Road in Waldorf due to recent commercial burglaries in which the suspect(s) were smashing out the front windows to businesses and stealing money from cash registers. During their surveillance, a...
WALDORF, MD
Bay Net

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests, Warrants And Juvenile Referrals

Assault- On April 21, 2022, Dep. N. Hill responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Dimitri Paul Brooks, age 27 of Great Mills, threw several items at the victim before punching the victim, causing visible injury to the victim’s shoulder. Brooks was charged with Assault 2nd Degree.
LEONARDTOWN, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy