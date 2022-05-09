Hogan Proclaims May Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

On 5/4/2022, Tpr M. Koontz responded to the Walmart, located at 45485 Miramar Way, California, MD for the report of a theft in progress. Upon arrival, Tpr Koontz made contact with Kristen Marie Hoover, 26 of Lusby, MD and another female individual who said they were going to pay for all of the items. Hoover initially failed to identify herself. It was found that Hoover had two active warrants through the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and she resisted arrest when being placed in a police car. Hoover was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Resist/Interfere With Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Obey a Reasonable/Lawful Order, Disturbing the Peace/Disorderly, Fraud – Person Identity to Avoid Prosecution, and False Statement to Officer.

