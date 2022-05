ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Bird electric scooters landed in Asheville a few years back, prompting a ban in the city. An Asheville viewer says they would like to see e-scooters reintroduced to the area, since parking in downtown can be challenging. "What happened to the e-scooters around town? Last...

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO