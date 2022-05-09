ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: The housing market is about to finally cool off

Cover picture for the articleOpinion by Jeff Tucker for CNN Business Perspectives. After 14 straight months of year-over-year home price growth reaching into the double digits, we're finally starting to see the early signs of a cooling housing market. Don't worry. A crash isn't coming. In fact, prices may not even fall. Rather,...

Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
FingerLakes1.com

House prices have fallen in these ten cities

You may have heard that real estate is a sellers market right now. However, in some cities housing is becoming more affordable. Federal support for renters was rejected- you can still get help. Housing prices dropping. In 2020 the number of homeowners increased by 2.1 million. The census found that...
Jeff Tucker
Fortune

We’re in a historically overvalued housing market, and these cities could see home prices drop 10%, Moody’s says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A housing market slump looked all but assured two years ago. At the time, it made sense: The strict state-issued lockdowns had pushed the U.S. unemployment rate to its highest level since the Great Depression era, and many states had banned in-person home showings. However, a housing bust didn't come to pass. Both Congress and the Federal Reserve stepped in with unprecedented economic aid, and after just two months of recession the U.S. economy and housing market flipped into high growth.
Fortune

The economic shock hitting the housing market is starting to do some damage

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The message from the Federal Reserve is pretty clear: The central bank is done sitting on the sidelines as inflation eats away at Americans' buying power. To be successful, of course, they'll need to rein in one of the biggest drivers of runaway inflation: The red-hot U.S. housing market.
FingerLakes1.com

Housing in 2022: Is it better to buy or rent?

Interest rates are rising. This means you may want to think about what your housing will look like long term. The pandemic created unique economic circumstances that impacted the housing market dramatically. In attempt to recover, inflation has gone up. In turn, consumers don’t have as much buying power. Read more about it here.
Fortune

Housing bubble 2.0? Regional housing markets are beginning to look like they did in 2007

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. When the U.S. housing bubble burst more than a decade ago, it brought the global economy to its knees. It turned out that the multiyear housing boom through the early 2000s was hiding skeletons. Homebuyers, driven by a fear of missing out on home price gains, were stretching themselves well beyond their financial means. And zealous lenders were giving out mortgages (or better put, subprime mortgages) to folks who historically wouldn't have qualified. As that credit rushed in, it helped to drive the housing boom. However, as the housing market corrected, those bad loans created a foreclosure crisis that took many of the nation's biggest financial firms, like Bank of America and Citigroup, to the brink.
Money

Here’s Where Home Prices Are Rising the Most in the U.S.

Home prices in America keep rising at an astonishing pace, despite some signs that the red-hot housing market may finally be cooling off. A new report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) found that in the first quarter of 2022, 70% of the 185 major metro areas saw home prices grow by 10% or more over the past year.
Money

Today's Mortgage Rates Move Higher | May 5, 2022

Borrowers looking for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage can expect rates averaging 6.099%, a slight increase of 0.057 percentage points from yesterday. The average rate on a 15-year fixed-rate loan is now at 5.071%. The latest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 6.099%. ⇑. The latest rate on a 15-year...
