Sagittaire :: The Aquarium Drunkard Interview

aquariumdrunkard.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in June 2020, I was sent an album by Sagittaire, the alias of LA’s Ivan Mairesse. The title Lovely Music was the first thing that intrigued me, especially when my suspicions were confirmed that he was playing tribute to the late “Blue” Gene Tyranny and his label. After pressing play,...

aquariumdrunkard.com

American Songwriter

Norah Jones Returns to Original Recordings from ‘Come Away With Me’ 20 Years Later

When Norah Jones submitted her debut Come Away With Me to her record label it was rejected. Initially recording the album at Allaire Studios in Woodstock, New York with a dream collective of musicians—Rob Burger on accordion and organ, guitarists Bill Frisell and Kevin Breit, bassist Lee Alexander, and drummers Brian Blade and Kenny Wollesen on drums—Come Away With Me was later rerecorded and remixed before its release in 2002. Still, those early sessions and even earlier demos marked a moment in time for the then 21-year-old artist making her first album.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Parquet Courts Rock Out On Kimmel

Parquet Courts’ album Sympathy For Life is more than six months old now, but the promo cycle never ends. Last night, Parquet Courts were the musical guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live. And since Parquet Courts are exceptionally good at bringing weirdo energy to televised live performances, nobody’s going to be mad at getting another chance to see them kicking ass on camera.
MUSIC
NME

Mallrat – ‘Butterfly Blue’ review: sublime pop portraits

Across three EPs since 2016, Mallrat has matured from a sly, precocious Brisbane teenager to one of Australia’s leading alt-pop prospects. If 2019’s ‘Charlie’ showed us who Grace Shaw was, her 2020 single ‘Rockstar’ showed us who Mallrat was becoming: a starry-eyed yet down-to-earth chronicler of modern Australiana moods.
MUSIC
NPR

New Mix: Regina Spektor, Stella Donnelly, Tomberlin, More

I begin this week's All Songs Considered with the most impactful song I've heard so far in 2022. It's called "Up The Mountain," by Regina Spektor, and is from her upcoming album Home, before and after. The song is a thriller, complete with roller coaster orchestrations by Jherek Bischoff and production from John Congleton. There's also a beautiful lyric video below.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Review: Mike Scott Continues to Follow His Muse on The Waterboys’ ‘All Souls Hill’

It’s impossible to pigeonhole the music of Mike Scott… and that’s the way he wants it. Through fourteen albums starting with his debut in 1983, Scott as the frontman, founder, and only constant member of his Waterboys, has regularly shifted musical gears. From the early anthemic work culminating in “The Whole of the Moon” to his Celtic/folk-inflected period best known through Fisherman’s Blues in 1988 and on to a more stripped down rock approach, Scott has purposely revised his vision with music that moves him, regardless of audience expectations. That’s the essence of most great artists from Dylan to Neil Young, Bjork, and others who consistently develop and enlarge their boundaries.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Tove Lo Falls in Love With a Robot in Retrofuturistic ‘No One Dies From Love’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Tove Lo is saying goodbye to Sunshine Kitty as she enters a new era for her music. On Tuesday, the pop princess gave fans a taste of her forthcoming album as she released the music video for her single “No One Dies from Love,” which follows Tove as she falls in love with a robot. Yup. The Alaska-directed visual follows Tove Lo — a famous movie star in the video — as she navigates a dystopian, retrofuturistic world after she orders a robot, named Annie 3000. The video is spliced with Tove dancing to...
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

Andrew Dominik Talks Reuniting With Nick Cave & Warren Ellis On ‘This Much I Know To Be True’ [Interview]

The long-running collaboration between Australian filmmaker Andrew Dominik (“Chopper,” “Killing Them Softly”)and celebrated musicians Nick Cave and Warren Ellis is three films deep now with a fourth on the way. Cave and Ellis —who record as part of Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, but also on their own as a duo—scored Dominik’s second film, “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford” (2007), and now have made two music documentaries in a row with the filmmaker. The first, “Once More Time With Feeling” (2016), was made under the practical circumstances of tragedy: Cave’s 15-year-old son Arthur had died from injuries sustained after an accident in 2015, and full of grief, Cave devised the idea of recording the final sessions of their impending Bad Seeds album, Skeleton Tree (2016) in lieu of doing any press. He approached Dominik to direct the film, and the results, “One More Time With Feeling,” are a mournful, elegiac symphony of grief, pain, and glimmers of hope (read our review here, we also named it one of the best documentaries of the 2010s decade).
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

10 Drummers You Didn’t Know Were Also Lead Singers

For most drummers, life behind the kit means a musical life behind the rest of the band. Drummers are usually positioned at the back of the stage behind their scaffolding of cymbals, kick drums, floor toms, and other rhythmic accoutrements. However, for the rare few, to be a drummer means...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Nick Cave announces son Jethro's shock death - details

Nick Cave announced the sad news that his model son Jethro, 30, has passed away in a statement issued to fans on Monday. The Bad Seeds star's short message read: "With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away. We would be grateful for family privacy at this time." Fans have already started sending love and well wishes to the singer/songwriter after the devastating news. "Oh gosh poor Nick Cave. What a thing for a father to go through," wrote one on Twitter.
CELEBRITIES
Paso Robles Daily News

Los Lobos to headline Live Oak Music Festival

More than 30 other musical acts performing over the weekend. – Live Oak Music Festival announced this week that Los Lobos, the Grammy Award-winning band from Los Angeles, will headline the festival on opening night, Friday, June 17, performing along with more than 30 other musical acts over the weekend.
MUSIC
Variety

Howie Pyro, D Generation and Danzig Bassist, Dies at 61

Click here to read the full article. Howie Pyro  — bassist, DJ and longtime veteran of the New York punk and underground scenes — died Tuesday due to complications from Covid-19-related pneumonia after a lengthy battle with liver disease. His death was confirmed by a rep; he was 61. Rest In Peace Howie Pyro-keep playing and spinning that vinyl up in Heaven old friend. pic.twitter.com/wTuV8DuNV0 — Matt Pinfield (@mattpinfield) May 5, 2022 Born Howard Kusten in Queens, New York, Pyro was best known as a founding member of the ‘90s glam-punk band D Generation with singer-guitarist Jesse Malin, but he was a widely...
QUEENS, NY
Variety

BMG Launches ‘Punk Rock Girl,’ Its First Musical in the U.S. (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. BMG is ramping up its development of new stage musicals in both the U.S., with its first production “Punk Rock Girl!,” and in Germany, following the successful run of its first musical, “Ku’damm 56.” “Punk Rock Girl!” is the debut developmental theatrical production from BMG in the U.S., in partnership with New York-based theatrical company Lively McCabe Entertainment. It features a score of songs written and made famous by female artists and female-fronted bands from the BMG catalog, including Blondie, P!nk, Avril Lavigne, Pat Benatar and Sleater-Kinney, along with the title song, the Dead...
THEATER & DANCE
American Songwriter

Pink Floyd Reportedly in Talks to Sell Music Catalog

Pink Floyd is reportedly in talks to sell their recorded music catalog, including some of the best-selling albums of all time. Formed in 1965 under then lead singer Syd Barrett, who only stayed with the band until 1968—singer and bassist Roger Waters also left the band in 1985—Pink Floyd has sold more than 75 million records in the U.S. alone, the 10th most of any artist, according to the Recording Industry Association of America. The band’s 1973 release The Dark Side of the Moon is also one of the top-selling records in history.
MUSIC
Banana 101.5

10 Best Metal Covers of Hit Pop Songs

Although pop and metal may seem like polar opposites, they honestly have a lot in common. Namely, tons of metal fans and artists enjoy softer styles (and vice versa); thus, even the most unconventionally brutal tastes could go hand in hand with lighter mainstream fare. In the end, a good track is a good track no matter its genre.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Laura Nyro Documentary In the Works at Vistas Media Capital

Vistas Media Capital has announced plans for a new documentary about Laura Nyro, the late singer-songwriter, activist, and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee. The as-yet-untitled film will be produced by Ben Waisbren (300, The Equalizer, Blood Diamond) and music producer Bonnie Greenberg (RBG), with Laura’s son Gil Bianchini serving as an associate producer, reports Deadline. A director has yet to be announced for the documentary.
MOVIES
Variety

Bob Dylan’s Share of Traveling Wilburys Acquired by Primary Wave Music (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Bob Dylan’s share of the Traveling Wilburys has been acquired by Primary Wave Music — an asset that most people probably did not realize was not included in the Nobel Prize-winning artist’s nine-figure deals with Universal Music Publishing and Sony Music. Dylan’s master royalties and neighboring rights royalties for both of the group’s albums, as well as a 2007 box set, are included in the deal. Terms were not disclosed. The Wilburys were a supergroup comprised of Dylan, George Harrison, Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne and Roy Orbison, and released two albums filled with lighthearted, not-too-serious...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Hear Two Songs From Mike & Nate Kinsella’s New Band LIES

Cousins Nate and Mike Kinsella have a long, long history in underground music, both together and apart. Mike, along with his brother Tim, was part of Cap’n Jazz, the pioneering emo band that started in Chicago in 1989. After Cap’n Jazz broke up, Mike went on to form American Football, a band Nate joined years later when they reunited. The Kinsellas also played together in Joan Of Arc, and Nate played in Joan Of Arc offshoot Make Believe, while Mike has been making solo music for years under the name Owen, which Nate has helped ou with at times. Today, Nate and Mike announced a new band that they’ve started, a duo called LIES.
CHICAGO, IL
Complex

Premiere: South London Rhymer Ayrtn Returns With Visuals For “Caution”

After a short hiatus, South London’s ayrtn—who, at the top of the year, made our rappers to watch list—is back like he never left. Hailed as one of the new leaders of the UK’s alt-rap scene, ayrtn’s latest self-produced single, “Caution”, is a reminder of his capabilities on the mic and behind it. The rising talent, who cites everyone from Tyler, The Creator and MF DOOM to KAYTRANADA and Knxwledge as influences, comes through with a knocking beat for him to talk his talk on, via his signature nonchalant delivery and staccato flow.
MUSIC

