BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying four men who are connected with a burglary. It took place at a home off Woodhaven Drive on April 11. Deputies say four men entered the house, one armed with a handgun. They took multiple guns while the homeowners were not home, according to deputies. However, the whole incident was captured on surveillance video.

BEDFORD COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO