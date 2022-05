Get your calendars out, because we finally know the entire Bears schedule, thanks to a full leak from Danny Parkins. After playing nine road games in 2021, the Bears are set to play nine games at Soldier Field this year. In addition to playing their divisional opponents, the Bears will also take on the teams from the NFC East and AFC East. Since the Bears finished in third place in the NFC North last year, they’ll also square off against the third place finishers from the remaining NFC divisions (the 49ers and Falcons) and the third-place team from the AFC South (Texans), too.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO