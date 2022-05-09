ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sudbury, MA

Retired Sudbury Police Sgt. Todd Eadie, 61

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SUDBURY – The Sudbury Police Department announced the “untimely passing of Retired Sergeant Todd Eadie at the young age of 61.”....

framinghamsource.com

Comments / 2

Related
whdh.com

‘My forever family’: Woman nearly kidnapped in Burlington reunites with 911 caller who stepped in to help

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two women are now bonded forever after one rescued the other from an attempted kidnapping were reunited Wednesday. Ariel Naylor and the woman who was almost dragged away Sunday night looked on as 23-year-old Tyler Healey was arraigned in Woburn District Court on charges including attempted kidnapping and assault with attempt to rape.
BURLINGTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

William Michael O’Connor Sr., 69, Plumber

ASHLAND – William Michael O’Connor Sr, 69, a lifelong resident of Ashland, passed away unexpectedly at his home. He was the son of the late Conrad and Priscilla (Lydon) O’ Connor. “Billy O Sr.” worked as a plumber in the MetroWest area for many years. He...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Somerville police investigating altercation involving officer at high school

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — The Somerville Police Department is investigating an altercation involving one of its officers at the high school this week. Police say a “tussle” happened between an officer and a student on Monday, May 9. The officer was helping the department’s juvenile officer respond to a call related to another student, who was willingly being brought home at the request of the mother, according to police.
SOMERVILLE, MA
CBS Boston

Arrest made in attempted kidnapping in Burlington

BURLINGTON (CBS) – An arrest has been made in connection with an attempted kidnapping in Burlington. The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Tyler Healey. At about 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, a person called 911 to report seeing a woman being dragged away by a man on Middlesex Turnpike near Great Meadow Road. Police said the suspect ran off after being startled by the 911 caller, who had pulled their car over. The incident was captured on surveillance video. Tyler Healey arrested for attempted kidnapping in Burlington (WBZ-TV) According to police, Healey allegedly grabbed the victim, touched her indecently and dragged her. The...
BURLINGTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sudbury, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Sudbury, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Victim identified in fatal motorcycle crash in Boston

BOSTON — The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred early Wednesday morning in Boston. According to the police, Frederick Hines, a 39-year-old male from South Boston died due to injuries from the crash. He was transported to Tufts Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
BOSTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts truck driver charged with rape by means of force, kidnapping, false imprisonment

“On Friday, May 6, 2022, at approximately 10:25 p.m., Turlock Police Officers responded to a 9.1.1 call of a rape that had just occurred at the Days Inn, 185 North Tully Road. Officers arrived on scene within minutes and detained a male standing near the office who matched the description of the suspect. This man was later determined to be Osman Mukhammadiyev, 29–years old, resident of Springfield, Massachusetts, and a long-haul truck driver.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Obituary#Sudbury Police
whdh.com

2-alarm blaze scorches home in Medford

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A two-alarm blaze scorched a home in Medford on Wednesday morning. Firefighters responding to the area of 11 Alexander Avenue around 11 a.m. found flames shooting from a multi-family home. The fire has since been knocked down but the home was heavily charred. There were no...
MEDFORD, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Dean R. Maines, 83, Army Veteran

NATICK – Dean R. “Papa” Maines, 83, of Natick formerly of Dennis passed away on May 8, 2022. Devoted Father of Anthony Maines, Matthew Maines and his wife Marla, Heather Hall and her husband Timothy, Bethny Finnegan and her husband Timothy. Loving grandfather of Taylor, Nicholas, Adam, Riley, Reagan, Daniel, CeeCee and Nicole. Great grandfather of Noah and Olivia. Former husband and lifelong friend of Susan Stoddard. Son of the late George and Corrine (Gauthier) Maines. Brother of the late Harold Maines. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and he always found friends in any room he walked into.
NATICK, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Boston 25 News WFXT

Crews on scene of a large house fire in Weston

WESTON, Mass. — Firefighters in Weston are on the scene of a large house fire at a house on South Avenue. Route 30, which is South Avenue, is closed between Brown Street and Winter Street because of that three-alarm fire, according to the Weston Fire Department. A passerby saw...
WESTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police: Robber Steals Jewelry From Framingham Home

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a breaking & entering in which a thief stole jewelry from a Framingham home. The robbery was reported at 12:08 a.m. on Mother’s Day, May 8 on Campello Road, in the Summer Street neighborhood. The “suspect gained entry through a rear door,”...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police, local fire department respond to truck fire, exploding fuel tank

“Massachusetts State Police in Millbury responded to a truck fire on Route 495 North in Milford. The driver kept attempting to go back to get his belongings until a Trooper told him to stop and had him stand behind the cover of a Good Samaritan pickup truck that had pulled over nearby. The fuel tank blew up less than 30 seconds after the Trooper moved him away from the truck.
MILLBURY, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
5K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy