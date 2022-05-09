Retired Sudbury Police Sgt. Todd Eadie, 61

BURLINGTON (CBS) – An arrest has been made in connection with an attempted kidnapping in Burlington. The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Tyler Healey. At about 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, a person called 911 to report seeing a woman being dragged away by a man on Middlesex Turnpike near Great Meadow Road. Police said the suspect ran off after being startled by the 911 caller, who had pulled their car over. The incident was captured on surveillance video. Tyler Healey arrested for attempted kidnapping in Burlington (WBZ-TV) According to police, Healey allegedly grabbed the victim, touched her indecently and dragged her. The...

BURLINGTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO