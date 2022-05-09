ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Men’ Review: Alex Garland’s Most Emotional And Abstract Work Is Also His Most Challenging To Decipher

By Valerie Complex
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Men writer/director Alex Garland is fascinated with creation and rebirth. His first film Ex Machina focuses on creationism and oppression, his second film Annihilation deals with creation, recreation and the impending apocalypse, while his newest film deals with guilt, trauma and rebirth. This is Garland’s most emotional and abstract work (yes, it’s even abstract by Alex Garland standard), and also his weakest. Not because of the themes or any technical aspects, but because it’s a frustratingly vague piece of work. This extreme level of ambiguity weakens an otherwise haunting thriller about dealing with Post traumatic stress.

The film opens with Harper ( Jessie Buckley ) traveling to the English countryside in the wake of a personal tragedy involving her husband, James (Paapa Essiedu), whom she was in the process of divorcing before taking this road trip. She rents a countryside house that’s near open pastures with no neighbors. Upon arrival, she is greeted by Geoffrey (played by Rory Kinnear ), the awkward but harmless owner of the house. He helps her bring in the luggage and gives her a house tour. All this alone time takes her back to the past, which still terrifies her.

The next day, Harper explores the grounds and stumbles upon a trail leading to a long, dark tunnel with light on the other side. She screams into the voided space, and the sound reverberates. After several minutes of this, a silhouetted man suddenly appears at the other end of the tunnel and runs toward her at speed too fast for an average human. She sees this and takes off, running for the house. On the walk back, she notices a naked man watching her. It’s not the man that ran toward her, so who is it?

At the house, Harper continues to dissociate, thinking of violent memories about her and James’ separation. She’s so inside her head that she doesn’t notice the naked man, who looks like Geoffrey, outside the window. The woman also encounters a cop (who eventually arrests the naked man for trespassing), a bartender, a priest, an adolescent boy, and several other people who look just like Geoffrey. For some odd reason, this doesn’t bother Harper. It’s difficult to tell if she notices all the guys look the same. The longer she stays by herself, the more bizarre and dangerous the situation becomes, until she is soon confronted with the question: what will it take for you to move on?

What makes Men an outlier among Garland’s directed films is the shooting style and the color palette. Scenes are bathed in red and green hues, specifically scenes between Harper and James or scenes between Harper and Geoffrey. The fantastical elements using pagan lore require things to be green as nature in full bloom is essential to this plot. Flashing strobes and shots of pagan stone statues are foreboding, which doesn’t always make sense at the moment but serves a purpose–what that purpose is, remains a mystery until the conclusion.

There is an impending sense of dread sprinkled with subtle hints of toxic masculinity, and Harper is trapped by it all. That is Garland’s thing, thrusting the main character into a hostile environment they cannot escape, only confront. If you can stick with where Garland’s direction is going in Men , it can be a semi-rewarding payoff. However, those who check out early while watching this movie cannot be blamed because it takes so long to get to the point. Thankfully, the two lead actors and their performances keep viewers distracted enough to keep the confusion at bay.

Rory Kinnear does an excellent job tackling the varied personalities that Harper encounters. He embodies each role with such fervor, and Jessie Buckley matches Kinnear’s energy every step of the way. The actress has built a strong resume with roles in nearly every genre. In Men , she is gritty and fierce, particularly in her scenes with Essiedu, which evokes the character’s sense of fearlessness against the odds.

Men is a frightening exploration into the mind of a woman suffering and struggling to move on. But again, what does it all mean? Depending on how you look at it, Kinnear’s roles could represent the seven deadly sins, the stages of grief, or Harper’s subconscious emotions that she refuses to address, all or none of the above. The spectrum is so broad that it could be anything. I understand if the audience doesn’t need to be given all the facts, but the film doesn’t even point viewers in the right direction.

Watchers will be propelled to create their own conclusion about literally everything, which can be fun for some and a chore for others. No matter what fans think, Garland always delivers that sense of paranoia and uncertainty sprinkled with a bit of body horror in his movies, and Men will take you on that journey where you’re never sure if you’ll come out the other side unscathed.

Men will make its European debut at Directors Fortnight in Cannes 2022.

More from Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Archie Panjabi Joins Idris Elba In Apple Thriller Drama Series ‘Hijack’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife) is set to star opposite Idris Elba in Apple thriller series Hijack, from Lupin writer George Kay. Told in real time, the seven-part Hijack is a tense, thriller series that follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven hour flight, and authorities on the ground scramble for answers. Elba, who also serves as executive producer, plays Sam Nelson, an accomplished negotiator in the business world who needs to step up and use all his guile to try and...
MOVIES
Deadline

Jennifer Hudson, Milla Jovovich, Sam Worthington, Quvenzhané Wallis & Common Set For Stefon Bristol’s Action-Thriller ‘Breathe’ From Thunder Road & Capstone – Cannes Market

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Hudson, Milla Jovovich, Sam Worthington, Quvenzhané Wallis and Common are set to star in Stefon Bristol’s action-thriller Breathe. Bristol directs from a Black List screen play written by Doug Simon (Demonic). Principal photography is expected to begin in Pennsylvania this summer. The feature, described as an “edge-of-your-seat survival thriller,” is produced by Thunder Road Films’ Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee and Capstone’s Christian Mercuri. Capstone’s Ruzanna Kegeyan exec produces alongside David Haring, Esther Hornstein and Will Flynn. Capstone Studios will finance alongside Thunder Road. The story follows a mother named Maya (Hudson) and her...
MOVIES
Deadline

Ian McKellen To Star In Ken McMullen Feature ‘Hamlet Within’; NFT Collection Release Planned As Art Cinema’s Film Heads To Cannes Market

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Ian McKellen is among the stars of Ken McMullen’s Hamlet Within, a part-documentary feature investigating the mythology around the Shakespeare play, which is headed to the Cannes Market. The Art Cinema and Scape Films co-production will be released as an NFT collection on newly formed Blockchain ecosystem platform Cineverse, which allows filmmakers, distributors and producers to market their features directly. The film will launch in Cannes at an event on May 21, with Screenbound International Pictures selling it at the market. Hamlet Within is billed as a “radical cinematic investigation into the myth of Hamlet, its...
MOVIES
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rory Kinnear
Person
Jessie Buckley
Person
Alex Garland
Person
Nicole Holofcener
Person
James
Person
Janelle Monáe
Deadline

‘Godzilla vs. Kong 2’: Dan Stevens Reunites With ‘The Guest’ Director Adam Wingard On Legendary Sequel

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Marking the first major role to be cast in the upcoming sequel, Dan Stevens is set to lead the next installment of Legendary’s Monsterverse film franchise, a follow-up to last year’s Godzilla vs. Kong. Adam Wingard, who helmed the first film, is returning to direct, with production is slated to begin this summer in Australia. Per usual, plot details are being kept under wraps, other than following the film’s larger-than-life monsters and then preparing for their next battle against each other. Godzilla vs. Kong helped get audiences back in theaters as it became...
MOVIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Men Review#English
Deadline

Shout! Studios Acquires Cannes-Bound Dakota Pipeline Pic ‘On Sacred Ground’ Starring William Mapother, David Arquette & Amy Smart

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Shout! Studios has acquired North American rights to Concourse Media’s drama On Sacred Ground, starring William Mapother (Lost), David Arquette (Scream franchise) and Amy Smart (Stargirl), with plans for a strategic launch of the pic across all major entertainment platforms, beginning with a theatrical day-and-date debut in the first quarter of 2023. Josh Tickell and Robecca Tickell’s Big Picture Ranch will also screen the film on over 1,000 college campuses, as a means of promoting its underlying message of equality and the importance of upholding indigenous rights. On Sacred Ground follows Daniel (Mapother), a journalist and Afghanistan...
MOVIES
Deadline

Sarah Paulson, Anthony Mackie, Martin Freeman & Uzo Aduba Among Cast For Movie Version Of Pulitzer & Tony Winner ‘Clybourne Park’ — Cannes Market Hot Package

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Sarah Paulson (12 Years a Slave), Gotham Award winner Anthony Mackie (Captain America), BAFTA winner Martin Freeman (The Hobbit), and triple Emmy winner Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black) will star in feature Clybourne Park, which is a hot package launching for the Cannes market. Bruce Norris’ adaptation of his incendiary Pulitzer-, Tony- and Olivier award-winning play about race and real estate in America will to be directed by Pam MacKinnon. The cast is also joined by Nick Robinson (Maid) and Hillary Baack (Sound of Metal). Tony Award winner MacKinnon, who makes her feature...
MOVIES
Deadline

Fremantle Takes Majority Stake In ‘The Favourite’ & ‘Conversations With Friends’ Producer Element Pictures

Click here to read the full article. In another mega M&A deal, Fremantle has taken a majority stake in Irish The Favourite, Room and Conversations with Friends producer Element Pictures. The company, one of the most prolific and respected on the European drama circuit, joins Fremantle’s roster of drama producers including The Responder indie Dancing Ledge Productions, which recently became majority-owned by Fremantle, and Italian powerhouse Lux Vide. Fremantle said the move underlines the “strategic plan to invest in and develop premium production companies and creative talent from around the world.” The global producer-distributor has recently signed talent deals with the likes of Angelina Jolie as...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

Mads Mikkelsen Reunites With ‘Polar’ Director Jonas Akerlund For Hitman Thriller ‘The Black Kaiser’, XYZ Commencing Sales In Cannes

Click here to read the full article. Mads Mikkelsen will star in new action-thriller The Black Kaiser, based on the Dark Horse graphic novel Polar by Victor Santos. The project reunites Mikkelsen with Swedish director Jonas Akerlund after the duo worked on Netflix’s 2019 film Polar. Akerlund directs from a script written by Jayson Rothwell and Mikkelsen. In the story, Mikkelsen will play The Black Kaiser, the world’s most lethal hitman, who uncovers a deadly conspiracy protecting a powerful syndicate of killers and becomes their number one target. Jeremy Bolt and Robert Kulzer produce with XYZ Films exec producing with Martin Moszkowicz, Mike Richardson,...
MOVIES
Deadline

A24 Partners With Non-Profit Made In Her Image To Launch Beyond The Screen Program For Women And Non-Binary POC Filmmakers

Click here to read the full article. A24 has partnered with the non-profit Made in Her Image to launch Beyond the Screen, a new program in support of women and non-binary POC filmmakers. Made in Her Image will pull back the curtain on the business of filmmaking for young people whose advancement and achievement in the film industry has been historically hindered by systemic racial and gender inequality. 30 women and non-binary people of color, ages 18-25, will be chosen to participate in the three-week workshop series, which kicks off in June. Over three sessions on the business of production, post-production, and distribution, participants...
MOVIES
Deadline

Ben Whishaw To Lead ‘Limonov, The Ballad Of Eddie’ From Russian Director Kirill Serebrennikov

Click here to read the full article. Ben Whishaw is to lead Limonov, The Ballad of Eddie, a feature from Kirill Serebrennikov, the Russian filmmaker whose Tchaikovsky’s Wife will play at Cannes. The film penned by Serebrennikov, Ben Hopkins and Cold War‘s Paweł Pawlikowski is inspired by Emmanuel Carrère’s best-selling novel and tells the story of Eduard Limonov’s life and journey through Russia, the U.S. and Europe during the second half of the 20th century. Limonov was many things, a revolutionary militant, a thug, an underground writer, a butler to a millionaire in Manhattan, but also a switchblade-waving poet, a lover of beautiful women, a warmonger,...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Crown’ Duo Left Bank & Netflix Set Sean Teale As Male Lead For Spain-Set Thriller Series ‘Palomino’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The Crown duo Left Bank Pictures and Netflix have set Little Voice, The Gifted and Reign star Sean Teale as male lead in their new Spain-set series Palomino (working title, which will likely change). Teale joins lead Evin Ahmad in the eight-part thriller series set in the suburbs of Barcelona. Filming is underway. As we previously revealed, Snabba Cash actress Ahmad plays British teacher Erin Carter who is caught up in a brutal supermarket robbery and finds her life threatening to unravel as one of the robbers claims to recognize her. Erin then must fight to clear...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Sarah Condon To Remake British Cop Dramedy ‘No Offence’ In U.S. As Part Of Development Deal With Fremantle

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Condon, who has exec produced series including HBO’s Bored To Death and USA Network’s Dare Me, has struck a development deal with Fremantle and has set her sights on her first couple of projects. Condon, via her Fair Harbor Productions banner, will work with the American Gods and The Mosquito Coast producer to adapt two international series – British police dramedy No Offence and Israeli comedy Matchmaker – for the U.S. market. No Offence comes from Shameless creator Paul Abbott. The series follows an iron-willed cop with a tough love approach to leading her team of...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Cannes Competition Entry ‘EO’ With Isabelle Huppert Sells To France

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: French distributor ARP Selection has just acquired Cannes Competition movie EO by Polish veteran Jerzy Skolimowski. The film is a vision of modern Europe as seen through the eyes of a donkey. HanWay Films is handling worldwide sales and the deal was negotiated by Gabrielle Stewart and ARP’s Michèle Halberstadt. EO is presented by Skopia Film and Jeremy Thomas and stars Sandra Drzymalska, Isabelle Huppert, Lorenzo Zurzolo and Mateusz Kosciukiewicz. Pic was produced by Ewa Piaskowska, Jerzy Skolimowski and Eileen Tasca. Jeremy Thomas is the executive producer. Screenplay was written by Ewa Piaskowska and Jerzy Skolimowski. Here’s the...
MOVIES
Deadline

Oz Sales Firm Odin’s Eye Brings Ryan Kwanten Movie ‘Devil Inside’ To Cannes Market

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Australian sales firm Odin’s Eye Entertainment has acquired Jonathan aux der Heide (Van Diemens Land) film Devil Inside and will launch the Ryan Kwanten-starring picture at the Cannes Market. Kwanten (True Blood, 2067) is starring, and is picture is currently in pre-production ahead of a Q3 2023 delivery date. Odin’s Eye will bring it to Cannes this month. Pitched as an elevated horror-thriller in the vein of 28 Days Later and It Comes at Night, Devil Inside explores the ‘what if’ question of a cross-species contagion, in this case from a Tasmanian Devil. It follows...
MOVIES
Deadline

BBC Studios Natural History Unit In Major CGI Push; Signs BAFTA-Winning CGI Executive Producer Mike Davis

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: BBC Studios Natural History Unit (NHU), the UK production powerhouse behind Planet Earth and The Green Planet, has hired BAFTA-winning Mike Davis to lead a major push into CGI. Davis is one of a number of Executive Producers set to join over the coming months as the NHU continues to expand. He will start this summer, soon after Prehistoric Planet, the NHU’s CGI doc for AppleTV+, drops on the platform, and the unit has also been behind the BBC/HBO’s Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History CGI feature. Davis, who started his career at Framestore working on the globally-renowned Walking...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Deadline

79K+
Followers
29K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy