Mary Phillips

Mrs. Mary Alice Redden Phillips , age 85, of Cedartown passed Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Mrs. Phillips was born July 18, 1936, in Cave Spring, Georgia to her late parents, Alex & Georgia Redden. She enjoyed working her flower garden, but she was devoted to her family.

Mrs. Phillips is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Phillips; son, David Phillips; daughter in law, Angela Phillips; sisters, Alma Roberts, Anne Shaw and husband, Melvin, Louise Jarrell and husband, Robert; brothers, Marvin Redden and wife, Bonnell, Leroy Redden and wife, Bertha; John redden and wife, Sarah.

Mrs. Phillips is survived by sons, Gary Phillips, and Steve Phillips; Grandchildren, Mandy Folsom, Chase Phillips, and Christy Stephens; great grandchildren, Caroline Branch and Abel Branch; several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 4:00 PM in the chapel of Smith & Miller Funeral Home with Brother Jimmy Welchel officiating.

The following gentleman will serve as pallbearers: Gary Phillips, Steve Phillips, Abel Branch, Bobby Brooks, Johnny Truett, and Dallas Folsom.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, from 2:00PM until 4:00PM.

The Smith & Miller Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Mary Alice Redden Phillips.







