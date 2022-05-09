ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethalto, IL

Ursula McGaughey

advantagenews.com
 3 days ago

Ursula McGaughey went home to be with the angels with her family by her side on May 2, 2022. Ursula was born to Roman and Katarina Smol in the Netherlands in 1938. After graduating from beauty school in 1955, she came to the USA via the Massdam in 1956. She was...

www.advantagenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
advantagenews.com

Barry Aldridge

Barry Edward Aldridge, 55, of Bunker Hill, IL peacefully entered into rest on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 12:09 am at his home, after being surrounded by family and friends. He was born on June 1, 1966, in St. Louis, MO the son of Robert and Mildred (Wallace) Aldridge. On September 11, 2000 Barry married Michelle Aldridge at Tower Grove Park in St. Louis, MO.
BUNKER HILL, IL
advantagenews.com

Leonard Hylla

Leonard A. Hylla, 91, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at his home. He was born April 28, 1931 in Beaucoup, Illinois, a son of the late Steve and Mary (Rogaczewski) Hylla. He married Loretta A. (Kelio) Hylla on May 7, 1955 at St. Mary’s Greek Catholic Church in Madison and she survives. He had worked for International Shoe Company for 22 years. He later began his career with the State of Illinois with the Emergency Patrol for a year and a half then working for the Secretary of State Police with 21 years of service as an investigator until his retirement in 1991. The United States Army veteran proudly served his country from 1951 until 1953. Leonard was a faithful member of St. Mary & St. Mark Parish in Madison, a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Mary’s Booster Club, American Legion and St. Stanislaus Lodge #1004 in Madison. He enjoyed his days of playing golf, going to the horse races and traveling the world with his wife and family through the years. He cherished his grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of 67 years, he is survived by four children and their spouses, Judge David and Anita Hylla of Maryville, Sister Linda Hylla, C.D.P., Elaine and Charlie Dust of Taylorville and Kurt and Mary Hylla of Edwardsville; six grandchildren, Lauren Dust, Eric Dust, Kyle Hylla, Nicholas Hylla, Amelia Hylla and Madeline Hylla; two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law, Alberta Mikolaszuk of Granite City and Dorothy and Tom Voloski of Madison; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by eight siblings, Lambert Hylla, Richard Hylla, Dolores Carter, Clarence Hylla, Marcella Tilton, Norma Schwendemann, Robert Hylla and Ralph Hylla. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at St. Mary & St. Mark Parish in Madison on Monday, May 16, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. with Father Steve Thompson as celebrant. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with full military honors. Memorials may be made to St. Mary & St. Mark Parish or to BJC Hospice. www.irwinchapel.com.
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Darlene Hillis

She was born on October 7, 1947 in Granite City, IL to Guy and Bonnie nee: Westbrook Pasley. Darlene married Danny Hillis on May 12, 1971 in Edwardsville, IL, whom she divorced in November 2004. He preceded her in death on May 17, 2017. Ms Hillis was a homemaker and...
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Michael Church

Michael "Mike" Kelly Church, 74, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022 at his residence. Born April 22, 1948 in Alton, he was the son of John W. and Patricia (Ebert) Church. A 22 year veteran of the U.S. Army, he was awarded two bronze stars during his tour in Vietnam. He was employed as a Supervisor for the Dial Corporation before retiring.
ALTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
City
Laura, IL
Bethalto, IL
Obituaries
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Bethalto, IL
City
Alton, IL
advantagenews.com

Russell Clark

Russell Edmund Clark, 78, passed away at 5:49 p.m., Friday, May 6, 2022 at his home in Alton. He was born on June 16, 1943 on the family farm in Edwards County, Illinois. Russell grew up in Edwards County, graduating with the Class of 1961 from Edwards County High School in Albion, Illinois. He went on to obtain his Bachelor of Science Degree in Secondary Education from Eastern Illinois University and his Masters Degree in Education Administration from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, graduating in 1976.
EDWARDS COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Alvin Carter

Alvin Eugene Carter, 91, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022 at River Crossings Care Center of Alton. Born October 18, 1930 in Anderson, IN, he was the son of Jessie and Hazel (Boyer) Carter. A U.S. Air Force veteran, he had been employed as a general foreman for McDonnell-Douglas in...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Debra Rich

Debra A. Rich, 65, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 2:40 p.m. Sun. May 8, 2022 at her home with her family by her side. She was born Sept. 25, 1956 in Granite City to the late Robert Paul & Doris Jean (Tindall) Kudelka. On May 24, 1991, she...
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Robert Lakin

Robert “Robbie” Michael Lakin, age 57 of Granite City, IL, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022 at his home. Robbie was born on August 27, 1964 in East St. Louis, IL, a son of the late Stanley M. Lakin and Mildred Aileen (Payne) Lakin. On January 19,...
GRANITE CITY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Yates
advantagenews.com

Gary Helderman

Gary Randolph Helderman, 79, died at 7:29 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, Missouri. A lifelong Greene County resident, Gary was born on October 5, 1942 in Carrollton, Illinois and was the son of the late Everett and Lillian (Gillingham) Helderman. Gary graduated with the Class...
CARROLLTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Alton food truck park opens

A food truck park in the downtown Alton area is now open. Located in the gravel parking lot at the corner of Ridge Street and Landmarks Boulevard, the attraction will feature locally-sourced offerings six days a week. Named “Flock,” this is a project of the group led by John and Jayne Simmons.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Armed robbery investigated in Godfrey

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an alleged armed robbery in Godfrey. According to information provided by the department, the incident happened in the 5200 block of Godfrey Road Wednesday just after 6:30pm. The victim reported three people approached him and demanded money after displaying a handgun. We'll...
GODFREY, IL
advantagenews.com

Alderman wants clarification on agendas

An Alton alderman would like to see future agendas be made easier for the public to understand. For example, a typical item on the agenda would read something like “consider amending Chapter 9, section 5, rule 13 of the city code.”. Fifth Ward Alderman Charlie Brake says he would...
ALTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Stylist#Modern Beauty Salon#Jcpenny#Dutch Hollow Salon#Cornerstone Church
advantagenews.com

Donald Little

Donald W. Little, 75, of Jerseyville went to be with the Lord on April 27, 2022. He was born on July 17, 1946 to Clarence “Ike” and Mildred (Mangold) Little. He married Carol Dabbs on April 15, 1978 in Jerseyville and together they shared 44 years of marriage. Donald is survived by his wife: Carol Little of Jerseyville; his three sons: Robert W. (Cheryl) Little of Jerseyville, James C. Little of Jerseyville, and Randall P. (Jenna) Little of Rockwall, Texas; three granddaughters: Zoey, Ava, and Teagan Little; two grandsons: Owen and Elliot Little; and a sister-in-law: Cindy Dabbs; and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and their spouses: Eileen (William) Parsell and Dolores (Arnold) Meek, a brother-in-law: Darrell Dabbs, and a nephew: Brian Dabbs. He was an autobody mechanic at Dodge Garage in Jerseyville for 20 years. He also served as custodian to several churches and the RadioShack in Jerseyville. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Jerseyville. He was active in Demolay and was a lifetime member of the Masonic Lodge in Jerseyville. He was Worshipful Master three times and was in the Masonic Lodge for 45 years. Since he was eight years old he enjoyed putting together model cars. He had over 300 of them. In his thirties, he loved collecting and painting ceramic steins. He also was an avid stamp collector and a toy tractor collector. Per his wishes, he was cremated. A visitation will be held on May 14, 2022 from 10:00 am – 11:00 am at Alexander Funeral Home. A masonic service will follow the visitation. A memorial service will be held on May 14, 2022 following the masonic service at Alexander Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Rev. Ken Schafer will be officiating the service. A luncheon will follow at Peace United Church of Christ in Jerseyville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First Baptist Church in Jerseyville or Peace United Church of Christ in Jerseyville.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Tuesday's prep report - softball, baseball, soccer, volleyball

CM (11-10) - Bella Thien - 3-RBI's, Avari Combes - 3-H, RBI. B.East (23-7), Alton (5-20) E'ville (11-8-1), Marquette (7-9) Marquette Explorers stats: Ryan DeClue - 9 service pts, 3 aces, 4 kills. Finn Murphy - 7 pts, Max Cogan - 5 pts. -0-
SOCCER
advantagenews.com

Pawty in the Park planned for Roxana

Hosted by Animal Warriors of Roxana, the 2nd annual PAW-ty in the Park event is coming up in a little more than a month. You are invited to bring your dog or cat to Roxana Park on June 25 from 1-5pm, just keep them on a leash. It’s a day...
ANIMALS
advantagenews.com

New Horizons Band

Your browser does not support the audio element. We chat with Norm and Ruth from the New Horizons Band to talk about the group and their next concert on May 14 at the Godfrey Knights of Columbus Hall.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Netherlands
advantagenews.com

Four named to Alton Riverfront Development Commission

The Alton City Council rolled through an agenda that was full of changes to city code and building demolitions at Wednesday’s meeting. One ordinance would set the number of establishments in the city licensed to have video gaming terminals at 36, another would add a Class E liquor license, bringing that total to 5.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Alton Police seek suspect in attempted bank robbery

The Alton Police Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for the man they believe to be responsible for an attempted bank robbery the afternoon of May 2. Officers were called to Busey Bank on W. Center Drive at about 3:45pm that afternoon after a suspect unsuccessfully attempted to rob the bank.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Wood River Public Library

Your browser does not support the audio element. Wood River Library Director Lindsey Herron promotes the library district and upcoming events for the summer.
WOOD RIVER, IL
advantagenews.com

Aldermen consider route for Juneteenth Motorcycle Freedom Ride

The Alton City Council will consider a resolution at its meeting later this month to approve a number of street closures in June for a first-of-its-kind event. June 18 is the scheduled date for the inaugural Juneteenth Motorcycle Freedom Ride to commemorate the occasion of word getting to the last group of slaves to be freed in June of 1865, 2 ½ years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
ALTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy