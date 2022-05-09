ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Points.com Shares Are Soaring Today

By Akanksha Bakshi
 3 days ago
Points.com Inc PCOM PTS entered into an arrangement agreement with Plusgrade Parent L.P. to be acquired for $25 per common share in cash (equivalent to C$32.21). The transaction values...

Benzinga

Benzinga

