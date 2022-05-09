Why Points.com Shares Are Soaring Today
Points.com Inc PCOM PTS entered into an arrangement agreement with Plusgrade Parent L.P. to be acquired for $25 per common share in cash (equivalent to C$32.21). The transaction values...www.benzinga.com
Points.com Inc PCOM PTS entered into an arrangement agreement with Plusgrade Parent L.P. to be acquired for $25 per common share in cash (equivalent to C$32.21). The transaction values...www.benzinga.com
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0