Edwardsville, IL

Delbert Friedel

 3 days ago

Delbert “Del” P. Friedel, 92, of Edwardsville, passed away at 2:25 a.m., Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. Del was born on May 18, 1929 in Golden Eagle, IL. He was a son of the late Paul H. and Eileen M. (Arnold) Friedel....

Leonard Hylla

Leonard A. Hylla, 91, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at his home. He was born April 28, 1931 in Beaucoup, Illinois, a son of the late Steve and Mary (Rogaczewski) Hylla. He married Loretta A. (Kelio) Hylla on May 7, 1955 at St. Mary’s Greek Catholic Church in Madison and she survives. He had worked for International Shoe Company for 22 years. He later began his career with the State of Illinois with the Emergency Patrol for a year and a half then working for the Secretary of State Police with 21 years of service as an investigator until his retirement in 1991. The United States Army veteran proudly served his country from 1951 until 1953. Leonard was a faithful member of St. Mary & St. Mark Parish in Madison, a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Mary’s Booster Club, American Legion and St. Stanislaus Lodge #1004 in Madison. He enjoyed his days of playing golf, going to the horse races and traveling the world with his wife and family through the years. He cherished his grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife of 67 years, he is survived by four children and their spouses, Judge David and Anita Hylla of Maryville, Sister Linda Hylla, C.D.P., Elaine and Charlie Dust of Taylorville and Kurt and Mary Hylla of Edwardsville; six grandchildren, Lauren Dust, Eric Dust, Kyle Hylla, Nicholas Hylla, Amelia Hylla and Madeline Hylla; two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law, Alberta Mikolaszuk of Granite City and Dorothy and Tom Voloski of Madison; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by eight siblings, Lambert Hylla, Richard Hylla, Dolores Carter, Clarence Hylla, Marcella Tilton, Norma Schwendemann, Robert Hylla and Ralph Hylla. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at St. Mary & St. Mark Parish in Madison on Monday, May 16, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. with Father Steve Thompson as celebrant. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with full military honors. Memorials may be made to St. Mary & St. Mark Parish or to BJC Hospice. www.irwinchapel.com.
GRANITE CITY, IL
Chris Wagenblast

Chris Wagenblast, 70, died at 3:38 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at his residence. He was born April 25, 1952 in Alton the son of the late Leon and Jean (Boerner) Wagenblast Sr. He was a pipefitter for many years. Surviving are three sisters, Janet Blakely (Michael) of Godfrey, Joan Gillingham (Michael) of Columbia, MO and Patty Hildebrand (Ed) of Valley Park, MO. Graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
ALTON, IL
Russell Clark

Russell Edmund Clark, 78, passed away at 5:49 p.m., Friday, May 6, 2022 at his home in Alton. He was born on June 16, 1943 on the family farm in Edwards County, Illinois. Russell grew up in Edwards County, graduating with the Class of 1961 from Edwards County High School in Albion, Illinois. He went on to obtain his Bachelor of Science Degree in Secondary Education from Eastern Illinois University and his Masters Degree in Education Administration from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, graduating in 1976.
EDWARDS COUNTY, IL
Barry Aldridge

Barry Edward Aldridge, 55, of Bunker Hill, IL peacefully entered into rest on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 12:09 am at his home, after being surrounded by family and friends. He was born on June 1, 1966, in St. Louis, MO the son of Robert and Mildred (Wallace) Aldridge. On September 11, 2000 Barry married Michelle Aldridge at Tower Grove Park in St. Louis, MO.
BUNKER HILL, IL
Darlene Hillis

She was born on October 7, 1947 in Granite City, IL to Guy and Bonnie nee: Westbrook Pasley. Darlene married Danny Hillis on May 12, 1971 in Edwardsville, IL, whom she divorced in November 2004. He preceded her in death on May 17, 2017. Ms Hillis was a homemaker and...
GRANITE CITY, IL
Debra Rich

Debra A. Rich, 65, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 2:40 p.m. Sun. May 8, 2022 at her home with her family by her side. She was born Sept. 25, 1956 in Granite City to the late Robert Paul & Doris Jean (Tindall) Kudelka. On May 24, 1991, she...
GRANITE CITY, IL
Alvin Carter

Alvin Eugene Carter, 91, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022 at River Crossings Care Center of Alton. Born October 18, 1930 in Anderson, IN, he was the son of Jessie and Hazel (Boyer) Carter. A U.S. Air Force veteran, he had been employed as a general foreman for McDonnell-Douglas in...
ALTON, IL
Luther Keller Sr.

Luther Pat Keller Sr. died May 8, 2022, at Christian Hospital in St. Louis. The son of Charles J. Keller Sr. and Leveda Rebecca (Hudelson) Keller, he was born in Alton on August 29, 1949. He was 72 years old. He is survived by his two sons, Luther Pat Keller...
BETHALTO, IL
Robert Lakin

Robert “Robbie” Michael Lakin, age 57 of Granite City, IL, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022 at his home. Robbie was born on August 27, 1964 in East St. Louis, IL, a son of the late Stanley M. Lakin and Mildred Aileen (Payne) Lakin. On January 19,...
GRANITE CITY, IL
Tuesday's prep report - softball, baseball, soccer, volleyball

CM (11-10) - Bella Thien - 3-RBI's, Avari Combes - 3-H, RBI. B.East (23-7), Alton (5-20) E'ville (11-8-1), Marquette (7-9) Marquette Explorers stats: Ryan DeClue - 9 service pts, 3 aces, 4 kills. Finn Murphy - 7 pts, Max Cogan - 5 pts. -0-
SOCCER
Donald Little

Donald W. Little, 75, of Jerseyville went to be with the Lord on April 27, 2022. He was born on July 17, 1946 to Clarence “Ike” and Mildred (Mangold) Little. He married Carol Dabbs on April 15, 1978 in Jerseyville and together they shared 44 years of marriage. Donald is survived by his wife: Carol Little of Jerseyville; his three sons: Robert W. (Cheryl) Little of Jerseyville, James C. Little of Jerseyville, and Randall P. (Jenna) Little of Rockwall, Texas; three granddaughters: Zoey, Ava, and Teagan Little; two grandsons: Owen and Elliot Little; and a sister-in-law: Cindy Dabbs; and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and their spouses: Eileen (William) Parsell and Dolores (Arnold) Meek, a brother-in-law: Darrell Dabbs, and a nephew: Brian Dabbs. He was an autobody mechanic at Dodge Garage in Jerseyville for 20 years. He also served as custodian to several churches and the RadioShack in Jerseyville. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Jerseyville. He was active in Demolay and was a lifetime member of the Masonic Lodge in Jerseyville. He was Worshipful Master three times and was in the Masonic Lodge for 45 years. Since he was eight years old he enjoyed putting together model cars. He had over 300 of them. In his thirties, he loved collecting and painting ceramic steins. He also was an avid stamp collector and a toy tractor collector. Per his wishes, he was cremated. A visitation will be held on May 14, 2022 from 10:00 am – 11:00 am at Alexander Funeral Home. A masonic service will follow the visitation. A memorial service will be held on May 14, 2022 following the masonic service at Alexander Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Rev. Ken Schafer will be officiating the service. A luncheon will follow at Peace United Church of Christ in Jerseyville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First Baptist Church in Jerseyville or Peace United Church of Christ in Jerseyville.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
Alderman wants clarification on agendas

An Alton alderman would like to see future agendas be made easier for the public to understand. For example, a typical item on the agenda would read something like “consider amending Chapter 9, section 5, rule 13 of the city code.”. Fifth Ward Alderman Charlie Brake says he would...
ALTON, IL
Obituaries
Four named to Alton Riverfront Development Commission

The Alton City Council rolled through an agenda that was full of changes to city code and building demolitions at Wednesday’s meeting. One ordinance would set the number of establishments in the city licensed to have video gaming terminals at 36, another would add a Class E liquor license, bringing that total to 5.
ALTON, IL
Alton food truck park opens

A food truck park in the downtown Alton area is now open. Located in the gravel parking lot at the corner of Ridge Street and Landmarks Boulevard, the attraction will feature locally-sourced offerings six days a week. Named “Flock,” this is a project of the group led by John and Jayne Simmons.
ALTON, IL
All but one general hospital in Illinois get passing grades in patient safety

A new report on patient safety has handed out passing grades to all but one general hospital in Illinois. The grades were released by a nonprofit watchdog organization, The Leapfrog Group, which seeks to educate the public about the safety and quality of health care facilities. More than 100 general acute-care hospitals in the state made the list.
ILLINOIS STATE
NGRREC hosts Mississippi River summit

Alton Mayor David Goins addressed a gathering of federal, state, and local leaders on Wednesday at the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center Confluence Field Station. They were gathered for a “Mississippi River Corridor Summit on Water Infrastructure Funding” that included state co-regulators and other Mississippi River Cities & Towns Initiative mayors.
ALTON, IL
CUB hosts LIHEAP education event tonight

The Citizen’s Utility Board is hosting a pair of live seminars tonight and tomorrow to help guide you through the process of applying for LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program). The deadline to apply for LIHEAP is May 31. Energy prices this summer expected to skyrocket, according to most industry experts.
ILLINOIS STATE
Multiple agencies fight Cottage Hills fire

Firefighters from a number of local departments responded to an early morning fire in Cottage Hills. The blaze broke out at a home on 14th Street not far from Short Cemetery at around 5am. No injuries were reported. While no cause for the blaze has been mentioned yet, it is...
ALTON, IL
New Horizons Band

Your browser does not support the audio element. We chat with Norm and Ruth from the New Horizons Band to talk about the group and their next concert on May 14 at the Godfrey Knights of Columbus Hall.
MUSIC
Armed robbery investigated in Godfrey

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an alleged armed robbery in Godfrey. According to information provided by the department, the incident happened in the 5200 block of Godfrey Road Wednesday just after 6:30pm. The victim reported three people approached him and demanded money after displaying a handgun. We'll...
GODFREY, IL

