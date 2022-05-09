Delbert Friedel

Donald W. Little, 75, of Jerseyville went to be with the Lord on April 27, 2022. He was born on July 17, 1946 to Clarence “Ike” and Mildred (Mangold) Little. He married Carol Dabbs on April 15, 1978 in Jerseyville and together they shared 44 years of marriage. Donald is survived by his wife: Carol Little of Jerseyville; his three sons: Robert W. (Cheryl) Little of Jerseyville, James C. Little of Jerseyville, and Randall P. (Jenna) Little of Rockwall, Texas; three granddaughters: Zoey, Ava, and Teagan Little; two grandsons: Owen and Elliot Little; and a sister-in-law: Cindy Dabbs; and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and their spouses: Eileen (William) Parsell and Dolores (Arnold) Meek, a brother-in-law: Darrell Dabbs, and a nephew: Brian Dabbs. He was an autobody mechanic at Dodge Garage in Jerseyville for 20 years. He also served as custodian to several churches and the RadioShack in Jerseyville. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Jerseyville. He was active in Demolay and was a lifetime member of the Masonic Lodge in Jerseyville. He was Worshipful Master three times and was in the Masonic Lodge for 45 years. Since he was eight years old he enjoyed putting together model cars. He had over 300 of them. In his thirties, he loved collecting and painting ceramic steins. He also was an avid stamp collector and a toy tractor collector. Per his wishes, he was cremated. A visitation will be held on May 14, 2022 from 10:00 am – 11:00 am at Alexander Funeral Home. A masonic service will follow the visitation. A memorial service will be held on May 14, 2022 following the masonic service at Alexander Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Rev. Ken Schafer will be officiating the service. A luncheon will follow at Peace United Church of Christ in Jerseyville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First Baptist Church in Jerseyville or Peace United Church of Christ in Jerseyville.

