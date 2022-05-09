ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday forecast: Sunny and cool

By Henry DiCarlo, Tony Kurzweil
 3 days ago

Look for lots of sunshine, especially inland, as temperatures remain mostly below average Monday.

The cool weather is expected to continue into at least Tuesday as well.

High pressure building in the Pacific will begin to move in on Wednesday, bringing temperatures up a few degrees.

The bigger warmup arrives on Friday and continues with hot conditions through the weekend.

