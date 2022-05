One of the major concerns with this Chicago Bears roster following the 2022 NFL Draft was still a lack of depth at wide receiver. General manager Ryan Poles tried to go with the best player available during the draft, which only netted the Bears one rookie wideout in third-round pick Velus Jones Jr. out of Tennessee. While Jones certainly has an exciting skillset, the feeling after the draft was that Chicago could have used more help.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO