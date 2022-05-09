Capital City Bank president named to ambassador council

Bill Moor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – William “Bill” L. Moor Jr., president of Capital City Investments and Capital City Strategic Wealth located at Capital City Bank and Capital City Trust Company in Tallahassee, Fla., has been named by LPL Financial as a new member of the LPL Ambassador Council.

Moor is one of 60 members selected from among more than 20,000 LPL advisors and institution leaders nationwide into one of three councils designated by the members’ affiliation with LPL. The LPL Ambassador Council vision is to deepen relationships with a diverse cross-section of highly dedicated financial professionals. In bringing together these individuals, LPL creates a well-informed, extended advocate community.

The Ambassador Council program provides a formal opportunity for advisors and institution leaders to stay closely connected to LPL’s strategic roadmap and key executives, and to share their experience, feedback, and support with peers by affiliation type.

Council members serve a multiyear term and attend a series of in-person meetings during their tenure. They also contribute through year-round ad hoc participation supporting LPL communications, events and initiatives, and by connecting with their LPL colleagues on an ongoing basis to ensure their perspectives are brought forward.