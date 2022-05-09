ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Capital City Bank president named to ambassador council

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago
Bill Moor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – William “Bill” L. Moor Jr., president of Capital City Investments and Capital City Strategic Wealth located at Capital City Bank and Capital City Trust Company in Tallahassee, Fla., has been named by LPL Financial as a new member of the LPL Ambassador Council.

Moor is one of 60 members selected from among more than 20,000 LPL advisors and institution leaders nationwide into one of three councils designated by the members’ affiliation with LPL. The LPL Ambassador Council vision is to deepen relationships with a diverse cross-section of highly dedicated financial professionals. In bringing together these individuals, LPL creates a well-informed, extended advocate community.

The Ambassador Council program provides a formal opportunity for advisors and institution leaders to stay closely connected to LPL’s strategic roadmap and key executives, and to share their experience, feedback, and support with peers by affiliation type.

Council members serve a multiyear term and attend a series of in-person meetings during their tenure. They also contribute through year-round ad hoc participation supporting LPL communications, events and initiatives, and by connecting with their LPL colleagues on an ongoing basis to ensure their perspectives are brought forward.

The Albany Herald

Job Corps launches recruitment drive in Georgia

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Labor’s Job Corps program has launched a recruitment drive in Georgia, offering immediate openings and free career training for low-income students ages 16—24 in the nation’s leading industries. “This is a great opportunity for young Georgians who are trying to...
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta native traveling the world on Navy carrier

NAPLES, ITALY – Valdosta native, Airman Jahcobi Edmonds, serves aboard the USS Harry S. Truman while at a port visit in Italy. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.
VALDOSTA, GA
L. Cane

Florida's Safest Hospitals, According to the Leapfrog Group

The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit healthcare watchdog group, has released its spring 2022 hospital safety grades. Twice per year, the organization assigns a letter grade to American hospitals based on more than 30 performance and safety measures. The grading system is peer-reviewed and published in the Journal of Patient Safety.
FLORIDA STATE
The Albany Herald

Sasser awarded GEFA loan for water meter infrastructure

DILLARD — The city of Sasser has been awarded a $162,500 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan by the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) board of directors. The loan will finance replacing manual-read water meters with an automatic meter reading system. This project will reduce leaks, increase billing accuracy, and improve meter reading efficiency.
SASSER, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
