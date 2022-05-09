ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luca Guadagnino Signs With CAA

By Justin Kroll
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino has signed with CAA .  He recently wrapped production on Challengers starring Zendaya, Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist, which MGM recently acquired. Prior to that he had directed Bones and All, starring Timothee Chalamet and Taylor Russell.

He comes to CAA from WME.

On the TV side, Guadagnino co-created and directed his first TV series, We Are Who We Are , for HBO and Sky Atlantic. And through his design firm Studio, Guadagnino has designed architectural projects including the La Filanda residence in Lake Como, the Aesop stores in Rome and London’s Piccadilly Arcade and the flagship Redemption store in New York City’s Soho neighborhood.

Best known for directing the Oscar-winning pic Call Me By Your Name, his other credits include A Bigger Splash. He continues to be repped by Range and attorney Carlos Goodman.

