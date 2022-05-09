New Jersey US senators lead rally in support of federal abortion rights

New Jersey’s U.S. Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker led a rally today on the campus of Rutgers University–Newark in support of federal abortion rights.

The rally comes days ahead of a scheduled Senate vote to advance legislation that would codify into federal law the right to an abortion, which New Jersey’s Democratic U.S senators fully support. People in attendance wanted to hear firsthand where Menendez and Booker stand.

“Ensuring that they’re going to confirm, that they’re going to stand with us and fight as hard as they can to help protect us and their constituents,” says Nadya Khan, of Piscataway.

LIVE BLOG: Roe v. Wade

The Democratic senators made it abundantly clear where they stand in the issue of a woman right to choose.

“Roe v. Wade is the law of the land of the United States,” says Menendez.

Last week, a draft majority opinion from the Supreme Court was leaked, and indicates the court is poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade 1973 decision legalizing abortion nationwide.

A rally defending abortion rights in Brooklyn happened Sunday, and another large rally is expected in New York’s Union Square this Saturday.