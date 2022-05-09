ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlboro Township, NJ

2002 cold case: Police release sketch of unidentified man found inside steel drum in Marlboro

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Police have released a sketch of an unidentified man found inside a steel drum in Marlboro back in April 2002.

According to police, the decomposed body of the adult male was found inside a steel drum in 2002 on private property in Marlboro.

Police have now released a sketch of what the victim may have looked like.

He's a white male believed to be between 17 and 24 years old. The man would have been about six feet tall with curly black hair.

Police say the victim was stabbed to death.

No identification was found, although investigators believe the man to be from the New Jersey-New York area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

Marlboro Township, NJ
News 12

News 12

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

