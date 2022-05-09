2002 cold case: Police release sketch of unidentified man found inside steel drum in Marlboro

Police have released a sketch of an unidentified man found inside a steel drum in Marlboro back in April 2002.

According to police, the decomposed body of the adult male was found inside a steel drum in 2002 on private property in Marlboro.

Police have now released a sketch of what the victim may have looked like.

He's a white male believed to be between 17 and 24 years old. The man would have been about six feet tall with curly black hair.

Police say the victim was stabbed to death.

No identification was found, although investigators believe the man to be from the New Jersey-New York area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

