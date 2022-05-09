Kevin Clifton draws on his dancing skills and pirouettes while practicing the hammer throw in hilarious clip from ITV's The Games training session
Kevin Clifton draws on his skills as a professional dancer to pirouette while practicing the hammer throw in a hilarious glimpse at a practice session for The Games ahead of Monday's series debut.
The male celebrity athletes are put through their paces by host Freddie Flintoff, 44, on a track and field training day as they prepare for the live shows.
A determined Kevin, 39, who left Strictly Come Dancing as a professional after the 2019 series, declares in the clip: 'I can do this! This is called dancing.'
He is then seen speedily spinning on one foot with his arms out to his side with his actions prompting former Love Island star Wes Nelson, 24, to burst into cackles of laughter.
Freddie is then seen asking the men: 'So the hammer is the first event, a chance to get a lead, how's it going?'
Collectively breaking out into giggles, not one of the group dares to give the sportsman an immediate answer.
Kevin then offers up: 'I was doing lots of turns over there but when I pick up one of these it all changes,' as he looks down at the metal ball attached to a grip which he is challenged with launching as far across the field as possible as part of the competition.
Referring to Kevin's 2013 Strictly dance partner, former cricketer Freddie jokes: 'I suppose it's a bit of a difference to spinning Susanna Reid around.'
Competing in ITV's The Games are former Love Islanders Chloe Burrows, Olivia Attwood and Wes Nelson, Strictly's Kevin, Real Housewives of Cheshire star Christine McGuinness, The Wanted's Max George, newsreader Lucrezia Millarini, and Emmerdale actor Rebecca Sarker.
Rounding out the cast is model Phoenix Brown, songwriter Chelcee Grimes, Harry Potter actor Josh Herdman and former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas.
All have been pulled out of their comfort zones to be coached as athletes, swimmers and cyclists to compete in the hope of coming top of the medals table and being crowned the winners.
Hosted live by Holly Willoughby and Freddie, The Games will also see former professional footballer and presenter Alex Scott as trackside reporter and former professional football player and presenter Chris Kamara as commentator.
The six male and six female competitors will battle it out in the athletics arena, the swimming pool, gymnasium and velodrome.
Each will put their sporting prowess to the test in events from the 100-meter sprint to diving, racking up points on the medals table.
As well as live coverage of the events, each episode will feature the celebrities' preparation as they’re taught the sports from scratch by some of the UK’s top coaches.
They will aim to reach their peak physical condition through their gruelling training programme leading up to the competition.
As the leader board takes shape with each night, the series will culminate in an exhilarating final showdown in which one male champion and one female champion will be crowned.
The Games starts Monday 9th May at 9pm on ITV.
