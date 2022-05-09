ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Oakland County woman wanted for murder of brother and boyfriend found dead in woods

By Wwj Newsroom
 3 days ago

CLARKSTON (WWJ) -- Oakland County authorities say a woman wanted for murdering her boyfriend and her brother has been found dead.

A spokesperson for the Oakland County Sheriff's Office told WWJ Newsradio 950 that the body of 22-year-old Ruby Taverner was discovered at around 10 a.m. Monday in a wooded area not far from the initial scene in Independence Township.

The sheriff's office said the suspect died of a single, apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. A Glock 43X handgun, which she purchased within the past week, was found near her body.

Officials said Taverner, who was formerly known as Martin Taverner, was suspected of shooting 22-year-old Bishop Taverner of Ann Arbor, and her boyfriend, 26-year-old Ray Muscat, who was formerly known as Amber Muscat. It happened Sunday morning at the Independence Square Apartments on Dixie Highway near Clarkston, where the suspect and her boyfriend lived together.

Investigators said they believed Ruby Taverner left the apartment on foot after she allegedly shot the men, because her vehicle and cell phone were found at the apartment complex.

The OCSO said she was in possession of three handguns, and officials told WWJ's Ryan Marshall they believe the weapon found with her body was the same one she used in the shooting.

The sheriff's office said an autopsy is planned, and the investigation is ongoing.

“This tragic situation has now been brought to a close, and our investigators will now pivot to see if we can answer the question on everyone’s mind — why,” Sheriff Mike Bouchard said, in a statement.

More than two dozen deputies from the Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Team, Search and Rescue Team and uniform deputies joined in the search. Drones and K-9 units also assisted.

