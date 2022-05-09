New Haven native Avery sworn in as CT U.S. Attorney

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - New Haven native Vanessa Roberts Avery has been sworn in as the new U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

Avery becomes the first Black woman to hold the position.

"It is an honor to return to this office, in the city where I was raised, to serve as Connecticut's U.S. Attorney", said Avery, a product of the Elm City school system.

She has previously worked in the state Attorney General's office.

Also, from 2014 to 2019, Avery prosecuted fraud cases in the U.S. Attorney's office.

Avery has also been a litigation attorney with a private firm and a trial attorney at the Department of Justice.

She will now supervise a staff of over 120 assistant U.S. Attorneys and staff members in offices in New Haven, Hartford and Bridgeport.