ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnett County, WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burnett, Washburn by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 11:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hutchinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 14:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for east central South Dakota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hutchinson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR DAVISON...SOUTHWESTERN SANBORN...AURORA...EASTERN JERAULD EASTERN DOUGLAS...NORTHWESTERN HANSON AND NORTHWESTERN HUTCHINSON COUNTIES At 414 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles north of Aurora Center to near Stickney to near Armour, moving northeast at 50 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR STICKNEY, ARMOUR AND SURROUNDING AREAS. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. These severe storms will be near White Lake and Stickney around 420 PM CDT. Plankinton around 425 PM CDT. Mount Vernon around 430 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Storla, Wessington Springs, Letcher, Mitchell, Woonsocket, Lane, Loomis and Forestburg. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Osborne, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 14:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Osborne; Smith A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SMITH AND OSBORNE COUNTIES At 359 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Gaylord to 6 miles west of Osborne to near Natoma, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Gaylord and Athol around 405 PM CDT. Smith Center around 410 PM CDT. Portis, Harlan and Bellaire around 415 PM CDT. Lebanon around 425 PM CDT. Osborne around 430 PM CDT. Downs around 440 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
OSBORNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Newton, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 16:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Newton; Scott A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN NEWTON AND EAST CENTRAL SCOTT COUNTIES At 401 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Prospect, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Conehatta around 425 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Sebastopol. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NEWTON COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cedar, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cedar; Wayne THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WAYNE AND EASTERN CEDAR COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 500 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning are in the process of moving out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern Nebraska.
CEDAR COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washburn County, WI
City
Shell Lake, WI
City
Burnett, WI
City
Birchwood, WI
City
Washburn, WI
City
Spooner, WI
County
Burnett County, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Tishomingo by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Tishomingo THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL TISHOMINGO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
TISHOMINGO COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Madison, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 15:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Madison; Stanton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR MADISON...NORTH CENTRAL PLATTE...SOUTHERN PIERCE AND NORTHWESTERN STANTON COUNTIES At 400 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pierce, or 11 miles northwest of Norfolk, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Madison, north central Platte, southern Pierce and northwestern Stanton Counties, including the following locations... Cornlea. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
MADISON COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Russell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Russell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Russell County through 430 PM CDT At 402 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles southeast of Natoma, or 13 miles northeast of Emmeram, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Paradise and Waldo. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
RUSSELL COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Aurora, Davison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 15:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Aurora; Davison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN DAVISON...SOUTHERN AURORA...NORTH CENTRAL CHARLES MIX AND NORTHWESTERN DOUGLAS COUNTIES At 401 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Aurora Center, or 14 miles southwest of Plankinton, moving north at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Corsica, White Lake, Stickney, New Holland, Harrison, Aurora Center and northwestern Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
AURORA COUNTY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Gust
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Marinette, Oconto by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marinette; Oconto A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN MARINETTE AND CENTRAL OCONTO COUNTIES At 417 PM CDT, a cluster of severe thunderstorms were moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Menominee, Crivitz, Pound, Porterfield, Beaver, Middle Inlet, Coleman, Mcallister, White Potato Lake and Loomis. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Charles Mix, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Charles Mix; Douglas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN DAVISON...SOUTHERN AURORA...NORTH CENTRAL CHARLES MIX AND NORTHWESTERN DOUGLAS COUNTIES At 350 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Geddes, or 14 miles northwest of Lake Andes, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Corsica, White Lake, Stickney, Geddes, New Holland, Harrison, Aurora Center and northwestern Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CHARLES MIX COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Dawson, Furnas, Gosper by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 16:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Dawson; Furnas; Gosper HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Dawson, Gosper and Furnas Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...A surge of strong winds will lead to blowing dust and reduced visibility. Winds may also damage trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
DAWSON COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aurora, Davison, Douglas, Hanson, Hutchinson, Jerauld, Sanborn by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 15:15:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for east central South Dakota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Aurora; Davison; Douglas; Hanson; Hutchinson; Jerauld; Sanborn A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR DAVISON...SOUTHWESTERN SANBORN...AURORA...EASTERN JERAULD EASTERN DOUGLAS...NORTHWESTERN HANSON AND NORTHWESTERN HUTCHINSON COUNTIES At 414 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles north of Aurora Center to near Stickney to near Armour, moving northeast at 50 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR STICKNEY, ARMOUR AND SURROUNDING AREAS. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. These severe storms will be near White Lake and Stickney around 420 PM CDT. Plankinton around 425 PM CDT. Mount Vernon around 430 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Storla, Wessington Springs, Letcher, Mitchell, Woonsocket, Lane, Loomis and Forestburg. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH
AURORA COUNTY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Franklin, Kearney, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 14:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for north central Kansas...and south central Nebraska. Target Area: Adams; Franklin; Kearney; Webster Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Smith, eastern Franklin, Webster, Adams and southeastern Kearney Counties through 430 PM CDT At 404 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Campbell to near Riverton to 7 miles southwest of Inavale. Movement was northeast at 75 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Campbell around 410 PM CDT. Bladen, Roseland and Holstein around 420 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Blue Hill, Kenesaw, Hastings, Juniata and Ayr. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Choctaw, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 15:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Choctaw; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Choctaw, northwestern Washington and eastern Wayne Counties through 445 PM CDT At 356 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 6 miles east of Waynesboro, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Waynesboro, Clara and Buckatunna. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHOCTAW COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Frontier, Hayes, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 16:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Frontier; Hayes; Lincoln RRA The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Northwestern Frontier County in southwestern Nebraska Eastern Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska Hayes County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 413 PM CDT, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near North Platte to Dickens to near Wauneta, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Near zero visibility with damaging wind in excess of 60 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways Highway 97 between mile markers 1 and 3. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 171 and 205. Highway 83 between mile markers 34 and 88. Locations impacted include North Platte, Curtis, Hayes Center, Brady, Maxwell, Wellfleet, Moorefield, Lake Maloney State Recreation Area, North Platte Airport, Dickens, Keith, Maywood, Hamlet, Cottonwood Canyon State Wildlife Management Area, Hansen Memorial Reserve State Wildlife Management Area, Jeffrey Canyon State Wildlife Management Area, Hayes Center State Wildlife Management Area, Marengo, Birdwood and Somerset. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS There is no safe place on a highway when a dust storm hits. Visibility can be lost immediately, making it difficult or impossible to slow down and avoid stopped vehicles. Delay travel, or safely exit the highway before the dust storm arrives.
FRONTIER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Chase, Hayes, Keith, Lincoln, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 16:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chase; Hayes; Keith; Lincoln; Perkins A DUST STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT/400 PM MDT/ FOR EASTERN PERKINS...SOUTHEASTERN KEITH...EASTERN CHASE SOUTHWESTERN LINCOLN AND HAYES COUNTIES At 403 PM CDT/303 PM MDT/, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near Hershey to near Wallace to near Champion, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Near zero visibility with damaging wind in excess of 60 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. This includes the following highways Highway 61 between mile markers 30 and 56. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 142 and 172. Locations impacted include Imperial, Hayes Center, Sutherland, Hershey, Wauneta, Paxton, Wallace, Madrid, Elsie, Dickens, Sarben, Enders, Sutherland Reservoir State Recreation Area, Enders Reservoir State Recreation Area, Champion, Grainton, Center Dam Campground, O&#039;Fallons, Wanamaker State Wildfire Management Area and Area A Campground. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS There is no safe place on a highway when a dust storm hits. Visibility can be lost immediately, making it difficult or impossible to slow down and avoid stopped vehicles. Delay travel, or safely exit the highway before the dust storm arrives.
CHASE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 13:11:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches, with localized amounts up to 10 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis PERIODS OF DENSE FOG EXPECTED IN THE TWIN PORTS Dense marine fog being transported into the Twin Ports area will cause periods of lowered visibility down to a quarter mile. This can make travel near Duluth and Superior hazardous as visibilities can lower quickly.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Butte, Harding, Northern Meade Co Plains, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons outdoors should watch for flying or falling objects that may injure you. If you are driving, be prepared for sudden wind gusts that can cause you to lose control of your vehicle, especially on open stretches, or as you approach the crest of hills. Also be alert for debris or dust blowing across the road. Target Area: Butte; Harding; Northern Meade Co Plains; Perkins HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Harding County, the Northern Meade County Plains, Perkins County and Butte County. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...The high winds may damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 14:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-12 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: South Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 4500 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...South Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy