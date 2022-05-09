ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi County, AR

Flood Advisory issued for Mississippi by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-20 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Dickinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 17:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Dickinson The National Weather Service in Marquette has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Dickinson County in south central upper Michigan * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 423 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Norway, Vulcan, Loretto and Quinnesec. Additional precipitation is expected over the next 2 hours. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Delta, Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 17:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Delta; Menominee The National Weather Service in Marquette has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Delta County in south central Upper Michigan Menominee County in south central Upper Michigan * Until 545 PM EDT/445 PM CDT/. * At 506 PM EDT/406 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stephenson, or 24 miles north of Menominee, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Stephenson around 415 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Powers. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DELTA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Oktibbeha by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. High winds can bring down trees and large limbs resulting in serious injury or property damage. Exercise extreme caution when outdoors during such strong winds...and be especially aware of older trees. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Clay; Oktibbeha A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Oktibbeha and south central Clay Counties through 500 PM CDT At 419 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Griffith, or 8 miles west of West Point, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Starkville around 500 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Boyd, Holt by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 14:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across north central Nebraska. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Boyd; Holt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HOLT AND BOYD COUNTIES At 350 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Spencer to near Lynch to 11 miles southwest of Niobrara, moving northeast at 80 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR NORTHEASTERN HOLT AND EASTERN BOYD COUNTIES. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. Locations impacted include Spencer, Butte, Lynch, Gross, Bristow, Anoka, Monowi, Scottville, Redbird State Wildlife Management Area, Hull Lake State Wildlife Management Area, Opportunity, Spencer Dam, Midway, Dorsey, Parshall Bridge State Wildlife Management Area and Anncar. This includes the following highways Highway 281 between mile markers 187 and 223. Highway 12 between mile markers 109 and 144. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH
BOYD COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Marinette, Oconto by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Marinette; Oconto THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL MARINETTE AND NORTHERN OCONTO COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have replaced this warning. The new Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for portions of Marinette and Oconto Counties remain in effect until 430 PM CDT. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern Wisconsin.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boyd, Holt by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across north central Nebraska. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Boyd; Holt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HOLT AND BOYD COUNTIES At 350 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Spencer to near Lynch to 11 miles southwest of Niobrara, moving northeast at 80 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR NORTHEASTERN HOLT AND EASTERN BOYD COUNTIES. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. Locations impacted include Spencer, Butte, Lynch, Gross, Bristow, Anoka, Monowi, Scottville, Redbird State Wildlife Management Area, Hull Lake State Wildlife Management Area, Opportunity, Spencer Dam, Midway, Dorsey, Parshall Bridge State Wildlife Management Area and Anncar. This includes the following highways Highway 281 between mile markers 187 and 223. Highway 12 between mile markers 109 and 144. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH
BOYD COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marinette, Oconto by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 16:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marinette; Oconto A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN MARINETTE AND CENTRAL OCONTO COUNTIES At 417 PM CDT, a cluster of severe thunderstorms were moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Menominee, Crivitz, Pound, Porterfield, Beaver, Middle Inlet, Coleman, Mcallister, White Potato Lake and Loomis. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Madison, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 15:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Madison; Stanton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR MADISON...NORTH CENTRAL PLATTE...SOUTHERN PIERCE AND NORTHWESTERN STANTON COUNTIES At 400 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pierce, or 11 miles northwest of Norfolk, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Madison, north central Platte, southern Pierce and northwestern Stanton Counties, including the following locations... Cornlea. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
MADISON COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Harrison, Monona by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Harrison; Monona THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 206 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST IOWA HARRISON IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA MONONA IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA BURT WASHINGTON IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA THURSTON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLAIR, DECATUR, DUNLAP, LOGAN, LYONS, MACY, MAPLETON, MISSOURI VALLEY, OAKLAND, ONAWA, PENDER, TEKAMAH, WALTHILL, WINNEBAGO, AND WOODBINE.
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Choctaw, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 15:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Choctaw; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Choctaw, northwestern Washington and eastern Wayne Counties through 445 PM CDT At 356 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 6 miles east of Waynesboro, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Waynesboro, Clara and Buckatunna. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHOCTAW COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Osborne, Rooks, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 15:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Osborne; Rooks; Smith The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Rooks County in north central Kansas Smith County in north central Kansas Osborne County in north central Kansas * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 352 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Cedar to 6 miles southeast of Alton to near Natoma, moving northeast at 40 mph. This warning replaces the previous warning for Rooks and Osborne counties. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Gaylord and Cedar around 355 PM CDT. Athol around 400 PM CDT. Osborne around 405 PM CDT. Smith Center around 410 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Portis, Harlan, Bellaire, Downs and Lebanon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
OSBORNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Itawamba, Lee, Prentiss by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Itawamba; Lee; Prentiss A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Itawamba, northern Lee and southwestern Prentiss Counties through 445 PM CDT At 414 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Baldwyn, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Localized heavy rainfall is also possible. Locations impacted include Baldwyn, Saltillo, Guntown, Blair, Wheeler, Pratts Friendship, Chapelville, Eggville, Birmingham, Corrona, Graves, Frog Island, Unity, Geeville, Boggan Bend, Frankstown and Bethany. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cedar, Knox, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 14:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with tornado like wind speeds expected. Mobile homes and high profile vehicles are especially susceptible to winds of this magnitude and may be overturned. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms have the potential to cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Cedar; Knox; Wayne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MADISON...WESTERN WAYNE...PIERCE...SOUTHEASTERN KNOX AND SOUTHWESTERN CEDAR COUNTIES At 354 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 2 miles southeast of Creighton to near Norfolk, moving east at 70 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR THE WARNED AREA. HAZARD...90 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged or destroyed. Homes and businesses will have substantial roof and window damage. Expect extensive tree damage and power outages. These severe storms will be near Hadar and Hoskins around 400 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Osmond, Wausa, Randolph and Belden. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...90 MPH
CEDAR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cedar, Knox, Madison, Pierce, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with tornado like wind speeds expected. Mobile homes and high profile vehicles are especially susceptible to winds of this magnitude and may be overturned. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms have the potential to cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Cedar; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Wayne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MADISON...WESTERN WAYNE...PIERCE...SOUTHEASTERN KNOX AND SOUTHWESTERN CEDAR COUNTIES At 354 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 2 miles southeast of Creighton to near Norfolk, moving east at 70 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR THE WARNED AREA. HAZARD...90 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged or destroyed. Homes and businesses will have substantial roof and window damage. Expect extensive tree damage and power outages. These severe storms will be near Hadar and Hoskins around 400 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Osmond, Wausa, Randolph and Belden. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...90 MPH
CEDAR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bowman, Slope by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bowman; Slope A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF WESTERN BOWMAN AND SOUTH CENTRAL SLOPE COUNTIES THROUGH 330 PM MDT At 252 PM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Mud Buttes, or 16 miles southwest of Bowman, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Rhame. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BOWMAN COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Aurora, Jerauld, Sanborn by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 15:15:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for east central South Dakota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Aurora; Jerauld; Sanborn A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR DAVISON...SOUTHWESTERN SANBORN...AURORA...EASTERN JERAULD EASTERN DOUGLAS...NORTHWESTERN HANSON AND NORTHWESTERN HUTCHINSON COUNTIES At 414 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles north of Aurora Center to near Stickney to near Armour, moving northeast at 50 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR STICKNEY, ARMOUR AND SURROUNDING AREAS. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. These severe storms will be near White Lake and Stickney around 420 PM CDT. Plankinton around 425 PM CDT. Mount Vernon around 430 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Storla, Wessington Springs, Letcher, Mitchell, Woonsocket, Lane, Loomis and Forestburg. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH
AURORA COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Charles Mix, Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Charles Mix; Douglas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN DAVISON...SOUTHERN AURORA...NORTH CENTRAL CHARLES MIX AND NORTHWESTERN DOUGLAS COUNTIES At 401 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Aurora Center, or 14 miles southwest of Plankinton, moving north at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Corsica, White Lake, Stickney, New Holland, Harrison, Aurora Center and northwestern Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CHARLES MIX COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Harding, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Harding; Perkins A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Harding and west central Perkins Counties through 315 PM MDT At 251 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southwest of Slim Buttes, or 19 miles southeast of Buffalo, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Reva and Slim Buttes. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
HARDING COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Frontier, Hayes, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 16:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Frontier; Hayes; Lincoln RRA The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Northwestern Frontier County in southwestern Nebraska Eastern Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska Hayes County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 413 PM CDT, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near North Platte to Dickens to near Wauneta, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Near zero visibility with damaging wind in excess of 60 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways Highway 97 between mile markers 1 and 3. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 171 and 205. Highway 83 between mile markers 34 and 88. Locations impacted include North Platte, Curtis, Hayes Center, Brady, Maxwell, Wellfleet, Moorefield, Lake Maloney State Recreation Area, North Platte Airport, Dickens, Keith, Maywood, Hamlet, Cottonwood Canyon State Wildlife Management Area, Hansen Memorial Reserve State Wildlife Management Area, Jeffrey Canyon State Wildlife Management Area, Hayes Center State Wildlife Management Area, Marengo, Birdwood and Somerset. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS There is no safe place on a highway when a dust storm hits. Visibility can be lost immediately, making it difficult or impossible to slow down and avoid stopped vehicles. Delay travel, or safely exit the highway before the dust storm arrives.
FRONTIER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 14:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-12 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: South Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 4500 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...South Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA

