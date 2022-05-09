Flood Advisory issued for Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 16:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Frontier; Hayes; Lincoln RRA The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Northwestern Frontier County in southwestern Nebraska Eastern Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska Hayes County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 413 PM CDT, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near North Platte to Dickens to near Wauneta, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Near zero visibility with damaging wind in excess of 60 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways Highway 97 between mile markers 1 and 3. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 171 and 205. Highway 83 between mile markers 34 and 88. Locations impacted include North Platte, Curtis, Hayes Center, Brady, Maxwell, Wellfleet, Moorefield, Lake Maloney State Recreation Area, North Platte Airport, Dickens, Keith, Maywood, Hamlet, Cottonwood Canyon State Wildlife Management Area, Hansen Memorial Reserve State Wildlife Management Area, Jeffrey Canyon State Wildlife Management Area, Hayes Center State Wildlife Management Area, Marengo, Birdwood and Somerset. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS There is no safe place on a highway when a dust storm hits. Visibility can be lost immediately, making it difficult or impossible to slow down and avoid stopped vehicles. Delay travel, or safely exit the highway before the dust storm arrives.
