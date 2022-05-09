ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sawyer County, WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sawyer, Washburn by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 11:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Douglas, Hanson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 14:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for east central South Dakota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Douglas; Hanson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR DAVISON...SOUTHWESTERN SANBORN...AURORA...EASTERN JERAULD EASTERN DOUGLAS...NORTHWESTERN HANSON AND NORTHWESTERN HUTCHINSON COUNTIES At 414 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles north of Aurora Center to near Stickney to near Armour, moving northeast at 50 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR STICKNEY, ARMOUR AND SURROUNDING AREAS. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. These severe storms will be near White Lake and Stickney around 420 PM CDT. Plankinton around 425 PM CDT. Mount Vernon around 430 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Storla, Wessington Springs, Letcher, Mitchell, Woonsocket, Lane, Loomis and Forestburg. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH
DOUGLAS COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Aurora, Davison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Aurora; Davison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN DAVISON...SOUTHERN AURORA...NORTH CENTRAL CHARLES MIX AND NORTHWESTERN DOUGLAS COUNTIES At 350 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Geddes, or 14 miles northwest of Lake Andes, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Corsica, White Lake, Stickney, Geddes, New Holland, Harrison, Aurora Center and northwestern Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
AURORA COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dickinson, Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 16:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dickinson; Menominee THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN DICKINSON AND NORTHWESTERN MENOMINEE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for south central Upper Michigan.
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for north central Kansas...and south central Nebraska. Target Area: Smith Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Smith, eastern Franklin, Webster, Adams and southeastern Kearney Counties through 430 PM CDT At 404 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Campbell to near Riverton to 7 miles southwest of Inavale. Movement was northeast at 75 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Campbell around 410 PM CDT. Bladen, Roseland and Holstein around 420 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Blue Hill, Kenesaw, Hastings, Juniata and Ayr. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
SMITH COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Marinette, Oconto by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marinette; Oconto A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN MARINETTE AND CENTRAL OCONTO COUNTIES At 417 PM CDT, a cluster of severe thunderstorms were moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Menominee, Crivitz, Pound, Porterfield, Beaver, Middle Inlet, Coleman, Mcallister, White Potato Lake and Loomis. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Charles Mix by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Charles Mix A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN DAVISON...SOUTHERN AURORA...NORTH CENTRAL CHARLES MIX AND NORTHWESTERN DOUGLAS COUNTIES At 401 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Aurora Center, or 14 miles southwest of Plankinton, moving north at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Corsica, White Lake, Stickney, New Holland, Harrison, Aurora Center and northwestern Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CHARLES MIX COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Dickinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 18:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Dickinson The National Weather Service in Marquette has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Dickinson County in south central upper Michigan * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 507 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Norway, Vulcan, Loretto and Quinnesec. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cedar, Knox, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 14:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with tornado like wind speeds expected. Mobile homes and high profile vehicles are especially susceptible to winds of this magnitude and may be overturned. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms have the potential to cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Cedar; Knox; Wayne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MADISON...WESTERN WAYNE...PIERCE...SOUTHEASTERN KNOX AND SOUTHWESTERN CEDAR COUNTIES At 354 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 2 miles southeast of Creighton to near Norfolk, moving east at 70 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR THE WARNED AREA. HAZARD...90 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged or destroyed. Homes and businesses will have substantial roof and window damage. Expect extensive tree damage and power outages. These severe storms will be near Hadar and Hoskins around 400 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Osmond, Wausa, Randolph and Belden. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...90 MPH
CEDAR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aurora, Davison, Douglas, Hanson, Hutchinson, Jerauld, Sanborn by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 15:15:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for east central South Dakota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Aurora; Davison; Douglas; Hanson; Hutchinson; Jerauld; Sanborn A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR DAVISON...SOUTHWESTERN SANBORN...AURORA...EASTERN JERAULD EASTERN DOUGLAS...NORTHWESTERN HANSON AND NORTHWESTERN HUTCHINSON COUNTIES At 414 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles north of Aurora Center to near Stickney to near Armour, moving northeast at 50 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR STICKNEY, ARMOUR AND SURROUNDING AREAS. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. These severe storms will be near White Lake and Stickney around 420 PM CDT. Plankinton around 425 PM CDT. Mount Vernon around 430 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Storla, Wessington Springs, Letcher, Mitchell, Woonsocket, Lane, Loomis and Forestburg. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH
AURORA COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Franklin, Kearney, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 14:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for north central Kansas...and south central Nebraska. Target Area: Adams; Franklin; Kearney; Webster Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Smith, eastern Franklin, Webster, Adams and southeastern Kearney Counties through 430 PM CDT At 404 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Campbell to near Riverton to 7 miles southwest of Inavale. Movement was northeast at 75 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Campbell around 410 PM CDT. Bladen, Roseland and Holstein around 420 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Blue Hill, Kenesaw, Hastings, Juniata and Ayr. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Frontier, Hayes, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 16:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Frontier; Hayes; Lincoln RRA The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Northwestern Frontier County in southwestern Nebraska Eastern Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska Hayes County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 413 PM CDT, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near North Platte to Dickens to near Wauneta, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Near zero visibility with damaging wind in excess of 60 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways Highway 97 between mile markers 1 and 3. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 171 and 205. Highway 83 between mile markers 34 and 88. Locations impacted include North Platte, Curtis, Hayes Center, Brady, Maxwell, Wellfleet, Moorefield, Lake Maloney State Recreation Area, North Platte Airport, Dickens, Keith, Maywood, Hamlet, Cottonwood Canyon State Wildlife Management Area, Hansen Memorial Reserve State Wildlife Management Area, Jeffrey Canyon State Wildlife Management Area, Hayes Center State Wildlife Management Area, Marengo, Birdwood and Somerset. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS There is no safe place on a highway when a dust storm hits. Visibility can be lost immediately, making it difficult or impossible to slow down and avoid stopped vehicles. Delay travel, or safely exit the highway before the dust storm arrives.
FRONTIER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis PERIODS OF DENSE FOG EXPECTED IN THE TWIN PORTS Dense marine fog being transported into the Twin Ports area will cause periods of lowered visibility down to a quarter mile. This can make travel near Duluth and Superior hazardous as visibilities can lower quickly.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bennett, Fall River, Jackson, Mellette, Oglala Lakota by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 15:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bennett; Fall River; Jackson; Mellette; Oglala Lakota; Southern Foot Hills; Todd WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation and the Rosebud Reservation. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 13:11:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 22:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Denali WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches, with localized amounts up to 10 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...Until 10 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for reduced visibilities at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 14:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-12 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: South Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 4500 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...South Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Chase, Hayes, Keith, Lincoln, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 15:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chase; Hayes; Keith; Lincoln; Perkins The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Eastern Perkins County in southwestern Nebraska Southeastern Keith County in southwestern Nebraska Eastern Chase County in southwestern Nebraska Southwestern Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska Hayes County in southwestern Nebraska * Until 500 PM CDT/400 PM MDT/. * At 356 PM CDT/256 PM MDT/, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Paxton to near Elsie to near Champion, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Near zero visibility with damaging wind in excess of 60 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways Highway 61 between mile markers 30 and 59. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 136 and 172. Locations impacted include Imperial, Hayes Center, Sutherland, Hershey, Wauneta, Paxton, Wallace, Madrid, Elsie, Dickens, Sarben, Enders, Sutherland Reservoir State Recreation Area, Enders Reservoir State Recreation Area, Champion, Grainton, Center Dam Campground, Coker, O&#039;Fallons and Nevens. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS There is no safe place on a highway when a dust storm hits. Visibility can be lost immediately, making it difficult or impossible to slow down and avoid stopped vehicles. Delay travel, or safely exit the highway before the dust storm arrives.
CHASE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Butte, Harding, Northern Meade Co Plains, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons outdoors should watch for flying or falling objects that may injure you. If you are driving, be prepared for sudden wind gusts that can cause you to lose control of your vehicle, especially on open stretches, or as you approach the crest of hills. Also be alert for debris or dust blowing across the road. Target Area: Butte; Harding; Northern Meade Co Plains; Perkins HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Harding County, the Northern Meade County Plains, Perkins County and Butte County. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...The high winds may damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 14:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING ABOVE 5000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 5000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Foot Hills, Southern Meade Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Foot Hills; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills; Ziebach WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...The Sturgis/Piedmont Foot Hills, Ziebach County, the Southern Meade County Plains and the Northern Foot Hills. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central St. Louis, Crow Wing, North Cass, Northern Aitkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 11:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive through flood waters. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 PM CDT for north central, northeastern and east central Minnesota. Target Area: Central St. Louis; Crow Wing; North Cass; Northern Aitkin; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; South Aitkin; South Itasca; Southern Lake, North Shore Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Itasca, northern Aitkin, east central Cass, southern St. Louis, northwestern Carlton, northeastern Crow Wing and southwestern Lake Counties through 430 PM CDT At 359 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Whiteface Reservoir, to near Fifty Lakes, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Whiteface Reservoir around 410 PM CDT. Wolf Lake around 415 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Fairbanks, Brimson, Hill City and Swatara. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
AITKIN COUNTY, MN

