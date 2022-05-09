Flood Advisory issued for Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 14:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across north central Nebraska. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Boyd; Holt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HOLT AND BOYD COUNTIES At 350 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Spencer to near Lynch to 11 miles southwest of Niobrara, moving northeast at 80 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR NORTHEASTERN HOLT AND EASTERN BOYD COUNTIES. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. Locations impacted include Spencer, Butte, Lynch, Gross, Bristow, Anoka, Monowi, Scottville, Redbird State Wildlife Management Area, Hull Lake State Wildlife Management Area, Opportunity, Spencer Dam, Midway, Dorsey, Parshall Bridge State Wildlife Management Area and Anncar. This includes the following highways Highway 281 between mile markers 187 and 223. Highway 12 between mile markers 109 and 144. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH
