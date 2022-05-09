ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyer County, TN

Flood Advisory issued for Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-20 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Dickinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 18:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Dickinson The National Weather Service in Marquette has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Dickinson County in south central upper Michigan * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 507 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Norway, Vulcan, Loretto and Quinnesec. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 16:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Menominee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN DICKINSON AND NORTHWESTERN MENOMINEE COUNTIES At 354 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Hermansville, or 18 miles east of Iron Mountain, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Iron Mountain, Kingsford, Norway, Felch, Foster City, Niagara, Waucedah, Quinnesec, Loretto, Vulcan and Hardwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Oktibbeha by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. High winds can bring down trees and large limbs resulting in serious injury or property damage. Exercise extreme caution when outdoors during such strong winds...and be especially aware of older trees. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Clay; Oktibbeha A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Oktibbeha and south central Clay Counties through 500 PM CDT At 419 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Griffith, or 8 miles west of West Point, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Starkville around 500 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 16:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across the warned area. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Knox A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR KNOX COUNTY At 403 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles southeast of Marty to 4 miles north of Niobrara to 5 miles west of Bloomfield, moving north at 75 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS! HAZARD...90 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged or destroyed. Homes and businesses will have substantial roof and window damage. Expect extensive tree damage and power outages. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of Knox County, including the following locations... Santee Reservation, Niobrara State Park, Bazile Mills and Lindy. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...90 MPH
KNOX COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dickinson, Menominee by NWS

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Harrison, Monona by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Harrison; Monona THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 206 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST IOWA HARRISON IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA MONONA IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA BURT WASHINGTON IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA THURSTON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLAIR, DECATUR, DUNLAP, LOGAN, LYONS, MACY, MAPLETON, MISSOURI VALLEY, OAKLAND, ONAWA, PENDER, TEKAMAH, WALTHILL, WINNEBAGO, AND WOODBINE.
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cedar, Knox, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 14:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with tornado like wind speeds expected. Mobile homes and high profile vehicles are especially susceptible to winds of this magnitude and may be overturned. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms have the potential to cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Cedar; Knox; Wayne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MADISON...WESTERN WAYNE...PIERCE...SOUTHEASTERN KNOX AND SOUTHWESTERN CEDAR COUNTIES At 354 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 2 miles southeast of Creighton to near Norfolk, moving east at 70 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR THE WARNED AREA. HAZARD...90 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged or destroyed. Homes and businesses will have substantial roof and window damage. Expect extensive tree damage and power outages. These severe storms will be near Hadar and Hoskins around 400 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Osmond, Wausa, Randolph and Belden. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...90 MPH
CEDAR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Itawamba, Lee, Prentiss by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Itawamba; Lee; Prentiss A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Itawamba, northern Lee and southwestern Prentiss Counties through 445 PM CDT At 414 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Baldwyn, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Localized heavy rainfall is also possible. Locations impacted include Baldwyn, Saltillo, Guntown, Blair, Wheeler, Pratts Friendship, Chapelville, Eggville, Birmingham, Corrona, Graves, Frog Island, Unity, Geeville, Boggan Bend, Frankstown and Bethany. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Douglas, Hanson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 14:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for east central South Dakota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Douglas; Hanson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR DAVISON...SOUTHWESTERN SANBORN...AURORA...EASTERN JERAULD EASTERN DOUGLAS...NORTHWESTERN HANSON AND NORTHWESTERN HUTCHINSON COUNTIES At 414 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles north of Aurora Center to near Stickney to near Armour, moving northeast at 50 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR STICKNEY, ARMOUR AND SURROUNDING AREAS. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. These severe storms will be near White Lake and Stickney around 420 PM CDT. Plankinton around 425 PM CDT. Mount Vernon around 430 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Storla, Wessington Springs, Letcher, Mitchell, Woonsocket, Lane, Loomis and Forestburg. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH
DOUGLAS COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Aurora, Davison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Aurora; Davison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN DAVISON...SOUTHERN AURORA...NORTH CENTRAL CHARLES MIX AND NORTHWESTERN DOUGLAS COUNTIES At 350 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Geddes, or 14 miles northwest of Lake Andes, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Corsica, White Lake, Stickney, Geddes, New Holland, Harrison, Aurora Center and northwestern Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
AURORA COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Choctaw, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 15:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Choctaw; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Choctaw, northwestern Washington and eastern Wayne Counties through 445 PM CDT At 356 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 6 miles east of Waynesboro, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Waynesboro, Clara and Buckatunna. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHOCTAW COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Madison, Pierce, Platte, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Madison; Pierce; Platte; Stanton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR MADISON...NORTH CENTRAL PLATTE...SOUTHERN PIERCE AND NORTHWESTERN STANTON COUNTIES At 400 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pierce, or 11 miles northwest of Norfolk, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Madison, north central Platte, southern Pierce and northwestern Stanton Counties, including the following locations... Cornlea. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
MADISON COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Madison, Pierce, Platte, Stanton by NWS

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bowman, Slope by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bowman; Slope A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF WESTERN BOWMAN AND SOUTH CENTRAL SLOPE COUNTIES THROUGH 330 PM MDT At 252 PM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Mud Buttes, or 16 miles southwest of Bowman, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Rhame. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BOWMAN COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Harding, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Harding; Perkins A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Harding and west central Perkins Counties through 315 PM MDT At 251 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southwest of Slim Buttes, or 19 miles southeast of Buffalo, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Reva and Slim Buttes. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
HARDING COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Aurora, Davison, Douglas, Hanson, Hutchinson, Jerauld, Sanborn by NWS

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Franklin, Kearney, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 14:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for north central Kansas...and south central Nebraska. Target Area: Adams; Franklin; Kearney; Webster Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Smith, eastern Franklin, Webster, Adams and southeastern Kearney Counties through 430 PM CDT At 404 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Campbell to near Riverton to 7 miles southwest of Inavale. Movement was northeast at 75 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Campbell around 410 PM CDT. Bladen, Roseland and Holstein around 420 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Blue Hill, Kenesaw, Hastings, Juniata and Ayr. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 14:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-12 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: South Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 4500 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...South Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bennett, Fall River, Jackson, Mellette, Oglala Lakota by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 15:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bennett; Fall River; Jackson; Mellette; Oglala Lakota; Southern Foot Hills; Todd WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation and the Rosebud Reservation. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Dawson, Furnas, Gosper by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 16:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Dawson; Furnas; Gosper HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Dawson, Gosper and Furnas Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...A surge of strong winds will lead to blowing dust and reduced visibility. Winds may also damage trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
DAWSON COUNTY, NE

