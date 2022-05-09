ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fernandina Beach, FL

AMP presents “The Color Purple”

By Suanne Thamm
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 19-22, 26-29 THE COLOR PURPLE is an inspiring family saga that tells the unforgettable story of a woman who, through love, finds the strength to triumph over adversity and discover her unique voice in the world. This musical adaptation of Alice...

Amelia Island Genealogical Society Presents Webinar “Your Ancestor’s FAN Club: Using Cluster Research to Get Past Brick Walls” – May 17

The Amelia Island Genealogical Society will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, May 17 at the Fernandina Beach Public Library, 25 N 4th St. Speaker Drew Smith will present a webinar on Your Ancestor’s FAN Club: Using Cluster Research to Get Past Brick Walls. Our ancestors were each surrounded by Family, Associates, and Neighbors. In his presentation, Smith will show how by researching this “FAN club”, we can discover additional records pointing to our own ancestors.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Amelia Island revealed . . . A Look Back

Editor’s Note: This Carollee Addams” photograph is one in a series of past “Amelia Island revealed . . .” Over 500 photos sent to us by many talented photographers help us pause to take in the beauty of Amelia. We are taking “A Look Back” to honor some of the photographers who helped us create our weekly series. Carollee was another one of my go-to photographers.Her subjects were varied, from flowers to birds, to sunsets and moonsets and we enjoyed them all. Thank you Carollee for you many contributions.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Steve Leimberg – A look back

Editor’s Note: As we continue to thank some of our photographers, selecting a photograph that exemplifies their work is the most challenging task. Steve Leimberg is known for capturing a variety of subjects, but we chose to highlight Steve’s portrait taken of the late Joe Winston. As seen in this photograph, Steve captures the essence of his subjects. Other photographs sent to us by Steve record significant events in our city. Steve was a constant friend to the Fernandina Observer and friend to many other worthwhile organizations. Thank you, Steve, for all of the talents and skills you have given to our community.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Fernandina Beach stirs controversy with proposed Central Park redo

The idea generated blowback on Facebook before the presentation occurred. The direction to Fernandina Beach’s interim head of Parks and Recreation was to “be bold,” take some risks and not worry about the fallout as it came to addressing the parks’ long-term sustainability. He did. “Right...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Perspective: An Opinion

“We can complain because rose bushes have thorns or rejoice because thorn bushes have roses.” Abraham Lincoln recognized the importance of having a healthy, balanced perspective and I think that most would agree that this was evident during his presidency. It always impresses me how problems that we encounter in our lives can, if we allow it, can change our world view.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Swimming with the manatees at Crystal River – A look back

Editor’s Note: Karen Thompson always delighted our readers with her fun, upbeat stories. From manatees to water aerobics to sailing with friends, Karen enjoyed many activities offered in Fernandina Beach. Her first article was written in 2014, just two years after we began. Unlike many on our staff, Karen is one of 2 writers whose background is in journalism. During her varied careers, she was an editor, columnist, and writer for a chain of Chicago newspapers. Thank you Karen, for your many contributions to the Fernandina Observer.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
FWC announces winners of Florida State Fish Art Contest

(Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.) Contact: Brandon Stys, 850-617-6012 or [email protected]. Suggested Tweet: The @MyFWC announces the winners of the 2022 #FloridaFishArtContest #FishArtContest https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/FLFFWCC/bulletins/316f9af. This year’s winning wahoo artwork by Juliana Sessum from the grades 10-12 category. FWC announces winners of Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
Nassau County, Florida Soliciting Community Input for Beach, Tourism Projects

Public encouraged to complete two online surveys regarding Beach Park Harmonization, and Tourism and Destination Development initiatives. The Nassau County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is utilizing a new website, MemoriesMaking.com, to gather public input for its Beach Park Harmonization and Tourism and Destination Development projects, two strategic initiatives designed to enhance the value of the county’s shared assets for the benefit of the entire community. Now through June 30, residents can visit the website to complete two separate surveys designed to give them an easy way to provide input on each project, thereby ensuring all community voices are heard in the planning process. The website was developed by the Amelia Island Convention and Visitors Bureau (AICVB), which is assisting the Nassau County BOCC with the two projects.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Nassau County Council on Aging Caregiver Support Group Meeting, May – Dec 2022

Nassau County Council on Aging’s (NCCOA’s) Caregiver Support Group meetings are held twice each month – the second and fourth Wednesday (with the exception of November and December, see schedule below) – from 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., at the Janice Ancrum Senior Life Center, 1901 Island Walk Way in Fernandina Beach. Meetings sometimes feature guest speakers on various topics to help caregivers and their loved ones live each day to the fullest; all meetings offer support and education for caregivers, as well as time to share experiences and challenges with the group. Respite care is available for loved ones during each meeting.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Nassau County Extension Services offers Irrigation Workshop

The Nassau County Extension has another great program to share with you! On Saturday, May 21st from 9am-12pm, they will be hosting a workshop regarding irrigation systems. Here you will learn about ways to reduce your water usage, ways to save yourself money while watering, and tips on reducing threats of pests in your landscape.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
County Issues Proposed Settlement Offer and Agreement with Riverstone Properties over South-end Amelia ’50 Acres’

“The County agrees that the maximum building height for multiple-family dwellings and other permitted structures on the Property is eighty-five (85) feet. Height shall be measured from the approved finished grade.”. “Riverstone at its sole cost and expense will convey by special warranty deed to the County approximately + eight...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
U.S. 17 redevelopment could be next for Nassau County

It’s about keeping up with growth now and in the future. In addition to upgrading a couple north-south roads to handle increased traffic and development, Nassau County planning staff asked Commissioners to look into a study of the key U.S. 17 thoroughfare. Commissioners did not commit to doing the...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Corrections Officers at Nassau County Jail find deceased inmate

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an in-custody death at the Nassau County Jail and Detention Center. In the afternoon hours of May 10th corrections deputies were conducting scheduled pod checks of their inmates. During the pod check a corrections officer found an inmate who was unresponsive and needed medical attention. Immediate life saving measures were attempted as well as medical staff was notified. Medical staff responded along with rescue personnel but unfortunately the inmate was pronounced deceased. Investigators were called out to the jail to investigate the incident. At this time we are attempting to notify the next of kin and we believe the inmate took their own life. Foul play is not suspected. This incident is still under investigation.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL

