AMP presents “The Color Purple”

Public encouraged to complete two online surveys regarding Beach Park Harmonization, and Tourism and Destination Development initiatives. The Nassau County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is utilizing a new website, MemoriesMaking.com, to gather public input for its Beach Park Harmonization and Tourism and Destination Development projects, two strategic initiatives designed to enhance the value of the county’s shared assets for the benefit of the entire community. Now through June 30, residents can visit the website to complete two separate surveys designed to give them an easy way to provide input on each project, thereby ensuring all community voices are heard in the planning process. The website was developed by the Amelia Island Convention and Visitors Bureau (AICVB), which is assisting the Nassau County BOCC with the two projects.
