University of Memphis ranked safest large campus in TN, TBI officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis (UofM) is making headlines in a great way this week!

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s 2021 Crime on Campus Report, UofM is ranked the safest large campus in the State of Tennessee.

The new ranking is the seventh time in 10 years that UofM has ranked as the safest of the state’s 10 universities with a student population of more than 5,000.

According to reports:

UofM has consistently held one of the lowest reported crime rates among large public and private universities in Tennessee

Crime decreased 4% across all Tennessee colleges and universities in 2021

Incidents at UofM campuses decreased 14% from 8.1 per 1,000 student population to 6.9 – the lowest since the University began tracking crimes per 1,000 in 2001

Other Tennessee institutions ranged from 7.6 to 24.2 with a median of 13.3 last year.

“The University of Memphis continues to have a strong safety record by putting students first and making campus a safe and welcoming place to be,” said UofM President Bill Hardgrave. “It is tremendous and gratifying to know that the UofM has been ranked the safest large campus in Tennessee for seven of the last 10 years.”

For more information on what the report found, visit the school’s website.

