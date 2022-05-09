ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DIA Adds 16 Gates for Southwest Airlines

By milehighcre
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, Mayor Michael B. Hancock joined Denver International Airport (DEN) and Southwest Airlines for a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the completion of 16 new gates on Concourse C. The new gates are being leased by Southwest Airlines and will allow the airline to continue growing its operations at DEN....

