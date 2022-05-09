ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, TN

1 arrested after woman found dead in Gatlinburg rental cabin

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A South Carolina man is under arrest after a woman was found shot to death in a rental cabin in Sevier County.

Sevier County Sheriff Ron Seals says the shooting happened around 1 p.m. Saturday on Caney Creek Road, off the Gatlinburg Spur. Officers that arrived at the scene found the woman’s body inside the cabin, Seals said.

Julian A. Popoca, 21, of Wellford, South Carolina is charged with second-degree murder. Seals said Popoca was staying at the cabin.

The victim, who was also from South Carolina, has not been identified pending notification of next of kin.

