ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg County, SC

After evading sex charges, Turner, 19, arrested again in SC, records show

By Noah Feit
The State
The State
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KAjeN_0fXtnNVq00

Bowen Gray Turner was arrested again Monday.

The South Carolina teenager who has been arrested for sex crimes in the past was most recently charged with disorderly conduct , according to Orangeburg County court records.

Further information about the incident was not available.

Messages left with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office were not returned.

A $257.50 surety bond was set for the 19-year-old Turner, who is scheduled to return to court on the disorderly conduct charge on June 2, according to court records. Turner’s arrest was first reported by FITSNews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w5nqU_0fXtnNVq00
Bowen Gray Turner is shown in this photo provided by the Bamberg County Detention Center.

In April, Turner pleaded guilty to a first-degree assault and battery charge after being originally charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

In that incident, the victim told the 2nd Circuit Solicitor’s Office that on June 2, 2019, she was at a party where Turner dragged her behind a truck, pulled off her clothes and sexually attacked her , the Times and Democrat reported.

When Turner pleaded guilty to the reduced charge, Circuit Judge Markley Dennis sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed six years, suspended to five years of probation, according to the Times and Democrat. As a part of that sentence, the judge said if Turner violates any of the sex offender probation conditions within five years, he must register as a sex offender.

There was no word if this recent arrest violates the conditions.

Turner is not currently listed on the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s sex offender registry .

Prior to that incident, Turner was arrested on first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge on Jan. 29, 2019, Bamberg County court records show. On April 8, 2022, that charge was dismissed, court records show.

The sister of that victim said her family was told the solicitor dropped the charge “ on the merit that she is no longer with us & cannot testify that it was non-consensual ,” Brette Tabatabai said in a post on change.org. That victim, Dallas Stoller, died by suicide in November 2021 , Fox News reported.

More than 13,000 people have signed a petition on change.org to have Stoller’s case reopened.

Also in April, the South Carolina Victim Assistance Network filed a motion saying that Ilery Bonding Co. in Orangeburg should be held accountable for failing to notify the sheriff’s office or the solicitor’s office that Turner violated a court order and left his house about 50 times “to go to multiple golf courses, sporting goods shops, a car dealership in Georgia, a steakhouse in Columbia and more,” WCSC reported.

Turner’s attorney is Brad Hutto, who is also the minority leader in the South Carolina State Senate. A message left with Hutto was not immediately returned.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Orangeburg County, SC
State
Georgia State
State
South Carolina State
Orangeburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Hutto
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
1K+
Followers
317
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy