The final results of the May 17 primary may not be known for days after the election.The final week of Oregon's primary campaign opened with a plunging stock market, an escalating abortion debate and heavy campaign spending. But based on prior election turnout, the percentage of ballots cast could be approaching 30%. That leaves a large slice of the electorate beyond the reach of news and ads that might have changed their minds. As of Monday, the Secretary of State's Office website reported 211,268 ballots had already been returned for the May 17 primary. The website notes the number is...

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO