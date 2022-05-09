ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana taxpayers have one more week to file state income tax

By Paula Jones
 3 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana residents who have yet to file and pay their 2021 state individual taxes have one more week to get their paperwork squared away.

According to a recent news release from the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), the deadline to file and pay these taxes is Monday, May 16.

IRS: 5 things to remember when filing income tax returns in 2022

Typically, the easiest way to file and pay is electronically, via the state’s free web portal for individual tax filers. The web portal is called Louisiana File Online and can be accessed here .

Taxpayers can also submit their returns using tax preparation software or with printed state returns, which are available here .

If a taxpayer needs more time to prepare their returns, they can request a filing extension here .

According to LDR, extension requests must be submitted before May 16 and a request in itself does not grant additional time to pay any taxes that are due.

