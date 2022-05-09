The White Plains student council makes donations

A South Ward slot on the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners is among city offices up for grabs in the 2022 municipal election season. With a non-partisan system involved, the three candidates facing off in the primary will be narrowed to two who will be on the November general election ballot. Each responded to the same set of questions designed to help voters learn about their backgrounds and positions on key issues to make informed choices. Listed in alphabetical order, the candidates and responses include those of:

MOUNT AIRY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO