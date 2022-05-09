The White Plains student council makes donations

Surry Community College’s Law Enforcement Training program recently achieved a 100% pass rate for first-time test takers for the Basic RADAR course and exam. The Radar Operator Certification Course is a 40-hour commission-mandated course governed by the North Carolina Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission. The class consisted of 14 students from six agencies. Agencies that received training include the Mount Airy, Dobson, and Elkin police departments, along with the Yadkinville and Winston-Salem police departments and the and Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.
