Members Create Exhibition

Interlochen Center for the Arts, Dendrinos Chapel & Recital Hall. Hear the artists of tomorrow as Interlochen Arts Academy’s singer-songwriter students present an evening of original music. Enjoy diverse selections in a wide variety of genres, styles & instrumentations.
May 12-15. Featuring Annual Arts & Crafts in Veteran's Park, Free Morel Seminar with Tony Williams, The Taste of Morels, The Family Tradition Band Concert, The Great Morel Giveaway, Boyne Area Chamber Wine & Dine, & more.
"Let’s Make a Scene: Discovering Character and Story through Fully-Realized Moments" is led by fiction author Patricia Ann McNair. For writers of all levels & folks wishing to tell their stories. 231-276-6767.
A retrospective exhibit showcasing the artwork of former students & instructors who took part in a 50-year summer program established in 1939 Leland by Michigan State University. Runs May 12-18, with an opening reception on May 12 at 5pm that will include presentations by keynote speakers with important ties to the MSU summer art program.
Featuring recent work by this Michigan sculptor. Found objects such as driftwood & other organic materials are mixed with electronic parts like resistors & wires to create airy forms that reflect the sensitivity & fragility of life, while also evoking feelings of transformation, rebirth, & interconnectedness.
4 week Pop Up series of storytelling. Each week will feature an intentionally curated children’s book that focuses on social-emotional learning. This week's topic is Self-Regulation & Coping Strategies. A series for ages 1-5, but all are welcome.
Northport Arts Association, Village Arts Building, Northport. Presented by the Leelanau Township Community Foundation with Northport Arts Association & Northport Clay Studio. Enjoy "Art of the Quick Draw Exhibit," live jazz featuring The North Coast Trio, along with cookies & beverages.
Presented by former pilot Charles Mange, who will share the history of this much-missed club as well as the information & skills training specific to members. The conclusion of the presentation is planned to be a simulated "difficult badge" flight for all attendees to go along with the presenter.
Presented by the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy. Join volunteer Paula Dreeszen on this 1.5-mile hike during which she will share her knowledge & passion for native plants & wildflowers. Wear sturdy hiking shoes & bring snacks & water. Pre-registration required.
