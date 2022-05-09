ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Arbor, MI

Members Create Exhibition

northernexpress.com
 3 days ago

Runs April 1 - May 19. Featuring an array...

www.northernexpress.com

northernexpress.com

Kid's Craft Lab: Paint A Dino

Give a plaster of paris dinosaur a coat of paint. You can show everyone what they used to look like. Sign up when you reserve your attendance at the Museum.
VISUAL ART
northernexpress.com

Mixed Media Wild Flower Display

See the artwork created by James & Elizabeth Manning of Two Hoots Studio. They use their technique of "Darkroom meets Watercolor." Runs through May 28. 231-331-4318.
ALDEN, MI
northernexpress.com

Singer-Songwriter: Wild & Precious Life

Interlochen Center for the Arts, Dendrinos Chapel & Recital Hall. Hear the artists of tomorrow as Interlochen Arts Academy’s singer-songwriter students present an evening of original music. Enjoy diverse selections in a wide variety of genres, styles & instrumentations.
INTERLOCHEN, MI
northernexpress.com

National Morel Mushroom Festival

May 12-15. Featuring Annual Arts & Crafts in Veteran's Park, Free Morel Seminar with Tony Williams, The Taste of Morels, The Family Tradition Band Concert, The Great Morel Giveaway, Boyne Area Chamber Wine & Dine, & more.
BOYNE CITY, MI
northernexpress.com

2022 Youth Art Show

Young artists working throughout Char-Em ISD are showcased in the Gilbert & Bonfield galleries. Runs March 19 - May 11.
PETOSKEY, MI
northernexpress.com

"Into The Woods"

Presented by Little Traverse Civic Theatre. This show comes from the Tony Award-winning book.
PETOSKEY, MI
northernexpress.com

Free Writing Workshop

"Let’s Make a Scene: Discovering Character and Story through Fully-Realized Moments" is led by fiction author Patricia Ann McNair. For writers of all levels & folks wishing to tell their stories. 231-276-6767.
INTERLOCHEN, MI
northernexpress.com

"A Summer Romance: MSU Finds Leland"

A retrospective exhibit showcasing the artwork of former students & instructors who took part in a 50-year summer program established in 1939 Leland by Michigan State University. Runs May 12-18, with an opening reception on May 12 at 5pm that will include presentations by keynote speakers with important ties to the MSU summer art program.
LELAND, MI
northernexpress.com

Earthbound: Work by Pi Benio

Featuring recent work by this Michigan sculptor. Found objects such as driftwood & other organic materials are mixed with electronic parts like resistors & wires to create airy forms that reflect the sensitivity & fragility of life, while also evoking feelings of transformation, rebirth, & interconnectedness.
VISUAL ART
northernexpress.com

"On The Precipice"

A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by Linda Alice Dewey & Anne-Marie Oomen. This small exhibition of work runs April 29 through Aug. 11.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
northernexpress.com

Family Literacy Night

Dinner will be provided at 5:30pm, followed by story time & a craft. Must register: 231-533-8814.
BELLAIRE, MI
northernexpress.com

Story Time with Ms. Gretchen

4 week Pop Up series of storytelling. Each week will feature an intentionally curated children’s book that focuses on social-emotional learning. This week's topic is Self-Regulation & Coping Strategies. A series for ages 1-5, but all are welcome.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
northernexpress.com

Community Open House

Northport Arts Association, Village Arts Building, Northport. Presented by the Leelanau Township Community Foundation with Northport Arts Association & Northport Clay Studio. Enjoy "Art of the Quick Draw Exhibit," live jazz featuring The North Coast Trio, along with cookies & beverages.
NORTHPORT, MI
northernexpress.com

Springtime Wildflower Hike

Presented by the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy. Join volunteer Paula Dreeszen on this 1.5-mile hike during which she will share her knowledge & passion for native plants & wildflowers. Wear sturdy hiking shoes & bring snacks & water. Pre-registration required.
BENZONIA, MI
northernexpress.com

Rosé All May

May 1-31. Ticket holders will receive a 3-ounce pour of select Rosé from over 20 wineries along the Leelanau Peninsula, along with a signature glass souvenir.
FOOD & DRINKS
northernexpress.com

Blooms & Birds: Wildflower Walk

Go for a stroll on the trails with GRNA docents Julie Hurd & Phil Jarvi to find & identify the unique wildflowers at Grass River. Along the way listen & look for birds who call Grass River home.
BELLAIRE, MI

