Prescott High Sports Recap – May 9th

This week, Ken Lain The Mountain Gardener of Watters Garden Center in Prescott shares information on the most beautiful mountain flowers for your garden. Some flowers capture the imagination like no other. Their sheer beauty makes them iconic, transporting gardeners in the remembrance of garden weddings, tropical destinations, and secret forests. These flowers may seem exotic, but many can be grown right here in the mountains of Arizona. Here are the most beautiful flowers you can grow in local gardens starting in April.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO