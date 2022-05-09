ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AZ

Prescott High Sports Recap – May 9th

By Staff
SignalsAZ
 3 days ago

Prescott High School Boy’s Volleyball played and won in State last week. They continue to...

SignalsAZ

Arizona Ranks In Top 4 Of “Best States For Business”

Arizona climbed the rankings of yet another economic survey this week, placing in the top 4 in Chief Executive Magazine’s list of “Best States For Business.” Arizona rose six spots from 2021 based on a survey of nearly 700 CEOs and business owners in all 50 states.
ARIZONA STATE
SignalsAZ

Tomatoes and Tea Roses: Watters Podcast

In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott talk about growing tomatoes and tea roses in containers. What do you need to know to successfully container grow these plants? In addition, how do you spot thrip?. The Mountain Gardener Podcasts and subscribe to the Watters Youtube...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Steel Jupiter Announces Facility in Sahuarita

Steel Jupiter, a Minority-Owned, specialty coating manufacturer, announced it has leased a 13,000-square-foot facility in Sahuarita for manufacturing, research and development. The facility is expected to be operational by the end of 2022, initially creating 15 jobs in the community. “Steel Jupiter’s mission is to help make indoor air as...
SAHUARITA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Campaign Signs Begin Appearing May 23

With local, statewide and national elections coming in August and November this year, Yumans can expect to see campaign signs appearing as soon as May 23. Candidates and residents should understand the rules pertaining to election signage. As regulated by Arizona Revised Statutes section 16-1019, properly labeled campaign signage can...
YUMA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Weekend Weather for May 12 thru May 16

For your weekend forecast expect sunny warm weather with a chance of hitting the first 90-degree temps!. Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph. Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. West wind 6 to...
ENVIRONMENT
SignalsAZ

May 9th Prescott Update with Mayor Phil Goode

Prescott Mayor Phil Goode discussed several topics in his updates on Facebook providing important information for the residents of Prescott, Arizona. Although we do not have a Prescott City Council Study Session this week, we do have an Executive Session and a Voting Meeting tomorrow. During the Executive Session, we...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

The Most Beautiful Mountain Flowers

This week, Ken Lain The Mountain Gardener of Watters Garden Center in Prescott shares information on the most beautiful mountain flowers for your garden. Some flowers capture the imagination like no other. Their sheer beauty makes them iconic, transporting gardeners in the remembrance of garden weddings, tropical destinations, and secret forests. These flowers may seem exotic, but many can be grown right here in the mountains of Arizona. Here are the most beautiful flowers you can grow in local gardens starting in April.
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Needs Volunteers

The Town of Prescott Valley is seeking applicants from Town Residents to fill seats on the Building Board of Appeals. All board/commission seats are volunteer positions by appointment of the Town Council. Have your voice be heard and have an influence on the Town by volunteering for this board. Prescott...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

This Day In History, May 10th, 2022 – “Kingman Reef”

It was just 100 years ago today, May 10, 1922, when America claimed more territory. Kingman Reef, named after Naval Captain W. E. Kingman, is a small Reef just barely breaching the surface of the Pacific Ocean. Of no real value, and without any fresh water, Kingman Reef seldom gets any visitors, though the Pan-Am Clipper flights used it as a rest stop.
KINGMAN, AZ
SignalsAZ

ACF to Host Estate Planning Day Event

The Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County is set to host the annual Northern Arizona Estate Planning Day, featuring Lynda L. Sands, J.D., M.B.A. as its keynote speaker. Nonprofit leaders and professional advisors are invited to join on Friday, June 10 at The Event Spot in Prescott Valley. Planned giving...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

ADOT Assisting Tempe’s US 60 Repair

With the flow of water under the surface of US 60 (Superstition Freeway) now stopped, the Arizona Department of Transportation is supporting the city of Tempe’s freeway repair work near McClintock Drive following this past weekend’s break in a municipal water line. Tempe utility crews have worked around...
TEMPE, AZ
SignalsAZ

Glendale’s 911 Communications Center Upgrades

Glendale’s 911 Communications Center is getting some major upgrades that will benefit residents and visitors. On May 1st, city leaders met with Congressman Ruben Gallego to thank him for helping to secure federal funding for the project. Read more stories from the Phoenix Area on Signals A Z.com.
GLENDALE, AZ
SignalsAZ

Cottonwood Planning and Zoning Meeting

The Cottonwood Planning and Zoning Commission will be holding a meeting on Monday, May 16, 2022, at 6:00 pm. A request for design review for a new warehouse/storage/shop building in a heavy industrial zone (I-2) An amendment to section 304 of the zoning ordinance regarding the purpose and applicability of...
COTTONWOOD, AZ
SignalsAZ

Phoenix Transforms Retired Well Sites into Public Art Spaces

As part of an ongoing effort to repurpose retired well sites, the City of Phoenix Water Services and Office of Arts + Culture have collaborated to transform a previously inaccessible lot into an engaging sculpture garden at 63rd Ave. and Osborn Rd. The “Neighborhood Vista” project enhances the former Well...
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Pima County Renews Commitment to Climate Change

Pima County will begin taking bolder steps to address the looming threat of climate change. The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 on May 3 to adopt a resolution authorizing the County to establish a Climate Action Plan for County Operations (CAPCO). The plan aims to reduce carbon emissions by 50 percent below its 2005 levels by 2030 and align the County’s efforts with the goals of the United States’ Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) in support of the Paris Climate Agreement.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ

