Hopkinsville, KY

8th district tournament schedule announced today

By Todd Hamilton
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough the meeting was held Friday, the schedule for the 8th District tournament to...

Wednesday’s Scores/Today’s Games

Baseball: Todd Central swept Fort Campbell in a doubleheader winning 13-2 in 5 innings and 17-1 in 4 innings, Trigg County downed Livingston Central 12-2 in 5 innings. Softball: Lyon County blanked Trigg County 6-0. Today’s Games. Baseball: Hopkinsville welcomes Calloway County, Christian County visits Madisonville and Muhlenberg County...
LYON COUNTY, KY
Doug Davenport named Bellarmine basketball “Coach In Waiting”

Bellarmine University announced today Doug Davenport has been chosen as “coach in waiting”. Davenport is the son of current Knights coach Scott Davenport. In a news release, the school says the elder Davenport has no plans to retire soon but the school is assuring the Davenport legacy will continue.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Christian County, Hopkinsville, UHA win Monday games

Christian County topped Calloway County 5-2 as the Lady Colonels improved to 22-9. Christian County welcomes Union County this evening. Hopkinsville won a 16-14 slugfest over Hopkins Central. The Lady Tigers improved to 6-13 on the season and host Dawson Springs Thursday. University Heights was a 16-6 5 inning winner...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Murray State picks number of OVC post season softball awards Tuesday

Murray State picked up a number of Ohio Valley Conference awards Tuesday. Hannah James was named the OVC Pitcher of the Year and Racers coach Kara Amundson was named the OVC Coach of the Year. In addition, James, outfielder Logan Braundmeier and utility player Gracie Osbron were named to the...
MURRAY, KY
Austin Peay loses in OVC Tourney, UK opens play in SEC Tournament today

Austin Peay was eliminated from the Ohio Valley Conference tournament yesterday in Oxford, AL losing to SIU Edwardsville 8-3. Murray State will be in action today at 12:30 taking on Southeast Missouri. Former Christian County standout Emmy Blane and the Kentucky Wildcats begin play in the Southeastern Conference tournament today...
OXFORD, AL
CMCSS classes of 2022 set to graduate this month

The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System’s Classes of 2022 are scheduled to graduate this month and the school district is allowing viewers to livestream the commencement ceremonies. Visit: CMCSS.net for locations of graduations and also live streaming information. The streams will not be active until the scheduled graduation time that...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
Murray State basketball adds transfer Wood Monday

Murray State coach Steve Prohm announced the signing Monday of JaCobi Wood, who comes to the Racers from Belmont. The 6-2 Wood will be a sophomore this season and averaged 6.3 points per game this past season. He’s a native of Cleveland, TN.
MURRAY, KY
The Clarksville Police Department is now taking applications for JET Athletics Flag Football and Basketball League

Clarksville, TN – According to the statement, the Clarksville Police Department is now taking applications for JET Athletics Flag Football and Basketball League. Officials have announced that the Jet Athletics will be hosted by the Clarksville Police Department’s Juvenile Engagement Team. Flag Football will be every Saturday in...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Guier chosen to lead Crofton Elementary School

Crofton Elementary School’s Site-Based Decision Making Council has chosen Chris Guier to serve as principal beginning July 1. Guier most recently served as Crofton Elementary School’s assistant principal since February of last year and was previously the assistant principal at Freedom Elementary. He is a graduate of Hopkinsville...
CROFTON, KY
Gov. announces another round of SAFE funding for tornado recovery

More western Kentucky cities and counties are receiving SAFE funds to assist with recovery from the December 10 and 11 tornadoes. Governor Andy Beshear announced during his weekly Team Kentucky update Thursday that Graves Fiscal Court is getting $1.3 million, Muhlenberg Fiscal Court will receive $663,000, the Western Kentucky Electric Cooperative was awarded $340,000, $154,000 is going to Lyon County Fiscal court, the City of Princeton is getting $70,000 and Christian Fiscal Court will receive just under $6,000.
KENTUCKY STATE
New Crofton Elementary School Principal Selected

Crofton Elementary School’s Site-Based Decision Making Council has unanimously selected Chris Guier to serve as principal beginning July 1. School officials say Guier most recently served as Crofton Elementary Schools’ assistant principal. Christian County Schools’ Superintendent Chris Bentzel says he believes Guier is an excellent choice to continue...
CROFTON, KY
Jeffers’ Bend presented with $10k to expand butterfly garden

Jeffers Bend Environmental Center will soon be home to an extended butterfly garden, centered on helping Monarch Butterflies as they migrate through this area. Retired District Judge Peter Macdonald and Margaret Macdonald gifted $10,000 to Jeffers Bend Tuesday morning to go towards expanding the existing butterfly garden. Margaret says they were inspired to help the monarch butterflies after seeing massive gatherings of them in Florida, and when she learned they migrate through Christian County, she knew they had to help.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Jeffers’ Bend brings back Water Festival Saturday

The Water Festival returns to Jeffers’ Bend Environmental Center this Saturday and officials are ready to invite families back into the center to enjoy a day of family-friendly activities. Charles Turner with Jeffers’ Bend says the pandemic really put a stop to most events they hold for the last...
JEFFERS, MN
CCMS names new principal

Christian County Middle School’s Site-Based Decision-Making Council has announced the hiring of Kristen Lindsey to serve as principal beginning July 1. A news release says Lindsey most recently served as the school’s assistant principal. Lindsey is a graduate of Christian County High School and she began her teaching...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

