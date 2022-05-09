ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alden, MI

Mixed Media Wild Flower Display

northernexpress.com
 3 days ago

See the artwork created by James &...

www.northernexpress.com

northernexpress.com

Kid's Craft Lab: Paint A Dino

Give a plaster of paris dinosaur a coat of paint. You can show everyone what they used to look like. Sign up when you reserve your attendance at the Museum.
VISUAL ART
northernexpress.com

Members Create Exhibition

Runs April 1 - May 19. Featuring an array of work done in 2D + 3D media including painting, collage, photography, pastel & more. Members Create may also be viewed online: GlenArborArt.org/EXHIBITS.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
northernexpress.com

Exhibit: Interlacements

Featuring the fine craft of weaving with artists Boiali Biswas, Martha Brownscombe, Deb Cholewicki, Carol Irving, Carol Madison, Nancy McRay, Jasmine Petrie & Shana Robinson. Runs April 22 - May 21. An opening reception will be held on Fri., April 22 from 5-7pm.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
northernexpress.com

2022 Youth Art Show

Young artists working throughout Char-Em ISD are showcased in the Gilbert & Bonfield galleries. Runs March 19 - May 11.
PETOSKEY, MI
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Alden, MI
northernexpress.com

National Morel Mushroom Festival

May 12-15. Featuring Annual Arts & Crafts in Veteran's Park, Free Morel Seminar with Tony Williams, The Taste of Morels, The Family Tradition Band Concert, The Great Morel Giveaway, Boyne Area Chamber Wine & Dine, & more.
BOYNE CITY, MI
northernexpress.com

Singer-Songwriter: Wild & Precious Life

Interlochen Center for the Arts, Dendrinos Chapel & Recital Hall. Hear the artists of tomorrow as Interlochen Arts Academy’s singer-songwriter students present an evening of original music. Enjoy diverse selections in a wide variety of genres, styles & instrumentations.
INTERLOCHEN, MI
northernexpress.com

"Into The Woods"

Presented by Little Traverse Civic Theatre. This show comes from the Tony Award-winning book.
PETOSKEY, MI
northernexpress.com

Earthbound: Work by Pi Benio

Featuring recent work by this Michigan sculptor. Found objects such as driftwood & other organic materials are mixed with electronic parts like resistors & wires to create airy forms that reflect the sensitivity & fragility of life, while also evoking feelings of transformation, rebirth, & interconnectedness.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixed Media#Flowers#Darkroom#Watercolor#James Elizabeth Manning
northernexpress.com

"A Summer Romance: MSU Finds Leland"

A retrospective exhibit showcasing the artwork of former students & instructors who took part in a 50-year summer program established in 1939 Leland by Michigan State University. Runs May 12-18, with an opening reception on May 12 at 5pm that will include presentations by keynote speakers with important ties to the MSU summer art program.
LELAND, MI
northernexpress.com

Storytime Adventures

Featuring "The Way Back Home" by Oliver Jeffers. Sign up when you reserve your attendance at the Museum.
VISUAL ART
northernexpress.com

"On The Precipice"

A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by Linda Alice Dewey & Anne-Marie Oomen. This small exhibition of work runs April 29 through Aug. 11.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
northernexpress.com

Story Time with Ms. Gretchen

4 week Pop Up series of storytelling. Each week will feature an intentionally curated children’s book that focuses on social-emotional learning. This week's topic is Self-Regulation & Coping Strategies. A series for ages 1-5, but all are welcome.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Entertainment
Entertainment
Visual Art
Visual Art
northernexpress.com

Rosé All May

May 1-31. Ticket holders will receive a 3-ounce pour of select Rosé from over 20 wineries along the Leelanau Peninsula, along with a signature glass souvenir.
FOOD & DRINKS
northernexpress.com

Youth Taco Party - We Fight NoMi

Learn about We Fight. Middle & high school students eat for free. Adults can order ahead at Spanglish (spanglishtc.com). Sponsored by the NorthGuard Technology Group. We Fight is a self-organizing, citizen-led network guided by the Surgeon General's recent advisory with one agenda - to better protect our northern Michigan kids' mental health.
FOOD & DRINKS
northernexpress.com

Springtime Wildflower Hike

Presented by the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy. Join volunteer Paula Dreeszen on this 1.5-mile hike during which she will share her knowledge & passion for native plants & wildflowers. Wear sturdy hiking shoes & bring snacks & water. Pre-registration required.
BENZONIA, MI
northernexpress.com

Family Literacy Night

Dinner will be provided at 5:30pm, followed by story time & a craft. Must register: 231-533-8814.
BELLAIRE, MI
northernexpress.com

Blooms & Birds: Wildflower Walk

Go for a stroll on the trails with GRNA docents Julie Hurd & Phil Jarvi to find & identify the unique wildflowers at Grass River. Along the way listen & look for birds who call Grass River home.
BELLAIRE, MI
northernexpress.com

NWS: An Evening with Paul Holes

Paul Holes, the detective who found The Golden State Killer, opens up about the rewards & the toll of a life solving crime. His memoir, “Unmasked," talks about investigating America’s toughest cold cases as well as his true crime TV shows & podcast “Jensen & Holes: The Murder Squad.” Guest host is Pulitzer-Prize-winning journalist Paige St. John, whose podcast "The Man in the Window" documented the hunt for the Golden State Killer.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

