Mixed Media Wild Flower Display

Featuring the fine craft of weaving with artists Boiali Biswas, Martha Brownscombe, Deb Cholewicki, Carol Irving, Carol Madison, Nancy McRay, Jasmine Petrie & Shana Robinson. Runs April 22 - May 21. An opening reception will be held on Fri., April 22 from 5-7pm.
May 12-15. Featuring Annual Arts & Crafts in Veteran's Park, Free Morel Seminar with Tony Williams, The Taste of Morels, The Family Tradition Band Concert, The Great Morel Giveaway, Boyne Area Chamber Wine & Dine, & more.
Interlochen Center for the Arts, Dendrinos Chapel & Recital Hall. Hear the artists of tomorrow as Interlochen Arts Academy’s singer-songwriter students present an evening of original music. Enjoy diverse selections in a wide variety of genres, styles & instrumentations.
Featuring recent work by this Michigan sculptor. Found objects such as driftwood & other organic materials are mixed with electronic parts like resistors & wires to create airy forms that reflect the sensitivity & fragility of life, while also evoking feelings of transformation, rebirth, & interconnectedness.
A retrospective exhibit showcasing the artwork of former students & instructors who took part in a 50-year summer program established in 1939 Leland by Michigan State University. Runs May 12-18, with an opening reception on May 12 at 5pm that will include presentations by keynote speakers with important ties to the MSU summer art program.
4 week Pop Up series of storytelling. Each week will feature an intentionally curated children’s book that focuses on social-emotional learning. This week's topic is Self-Regulation & Coping Strategies. A series for ages 1-5, but all are welcome.
Learn about We Fight. Middle & high school students eat for free. Adults can order ahead at Spanglish (spanglishtc.com). Sponsored by the NorthGuard Technology Group. We Fight is a self-organizing, citizen-led network guided by the Surgeon General's recent advisory with one agenda - to better protect our northern Michigan kids' mental health.
Presented by the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy. Join volunteer Paula Dreeszen on this 1.5-mile hike during which she will share her knowledge & passion for native plants & wildflowers. Wear sturdy hiking shoes & bring snacks & water. Pre-registration required.
Presented by former pilot Charles Mange, who will share the history of this much-missed club as well as the info & skills training specific to members. The conclusion of the presentation is planned to be a simulated "difficult badge" flight for all attendees to go along with the presenter.
Paul Holes, the detective who found The Golden State Killer, opens up about the rewards & the toll of a life solving crime. His memoir, “Unmasked," talks about investigating America’s toughest cold cases as well as his true crime TV shows & podcast “Jensen & Holes: The Murder Squad.” Guest host is Pulitzer-Prize-winning journalist Paige St. John, whose podcast "The Man in the Window" documented the hunt for the Golden State Killer.
Comments / 0