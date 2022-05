Melvins are one of the worst-kept secrets in rock history. Their heavy punk and sludge rock sound influenced greats like Nirvana, and while their popularity has remained substantially lower than the bands they inspired, they have amassed a cult following over 30 years of creation. The band, which just released a new EP, Lord of the Flies, is again headed to Pappy and Harriet’s Pioneertown Palace, on Thursday, June 16. Drummer Dale Crover, who is a La Quinta resident, is the latest to take The Lucky 13; here are his answers.

