Hopkinsville, KY

Sharp removes name from Transfer Portal and will return to WKU

By Todd Hamilton
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHopkinsville native Jamarion Sharp announced today he will return for his...

Austin Peay loses in OVC Tourney, UK opens play in SEC Tournament today

Austin Peay was eliminated from the Ohio Valley Conference tournament yesterday in Oxford, AL losing to SIU Edwardsville 8-3. Murray State will be in action today at 12:30 taking on Southeast Missouri. Former Christian County standout Emmy Blane and the Kentucky Wildcats begin play in the Southeastern Conference tournament today...
OXFORD, AL
Doug Davenport named Bellarmine basketball “Coach In Waiting”

Bellarmine University announced today Doug Davenport has been chosen as “coach in waiting”. Davenport is the son of current Knights coach Scott Davenport. In a news release, the school says the elder Davenport has no plans to retire soon but the school is assuring the Davenport legacy will continue.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Saban denies tampering with former U of L receiver Harrell

ESPN reports Alabama coach Nick Saban as saying at a golf outing today he denies the implication that anyone from his team violated NCAA rules by recruiting former Louisville receiver Tyler Harrell before he entered the transfer portal last month. Louisville coach Scott Satterfield suggested to 247Sports in a story published last week he believes tampering occurred with Harrell but that he couldn’t prove it. Harrell caught 18 passes for 532 yards and six touchdowns last season before entering the portal April 12th and 10- days later he committed to Alabama.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville Football Transfer Portal Watchlist

Louisville football started off the offseason as a loser in the transfer portal but the staff has worked their way back to building one of the better transfer classes in the country. 247 ranks Louisville's 2022 transfer class as the second-best in the ACC and the staff is working to take the top spot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wednesday’s Scores/Today’s Games

Baseball: Todd Central swept Fort Campbell in a doubleheader winning 13-2 in 5 innings and 17-1 in 4 innings, Trigg County downed Livingston Central 12-2 in 5 innings. Softball: Lyon County blanked Trigg County 6-0. Today’s Games. Baseball: Hopkinsville welcomes Calloway County, Christian County visits Madisonville and Muhlenberg County...
LYON COUNTY, KY
First-generation student named valedictorian at Kentucky State University

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lancaster native, Olivia Saylor, found her “home away from home” at Kentucky State University. Saylor, a business administration major, was drawn to Kentucky State University by the family environment, the access to a quality, affordable education, and the opportunity to play softball.
LANCASTER, KY
KHSAA Girls Sweet 16 to stay at Rupp Arena through 2028

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control voted yesterday to keep the Girls Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena through 2028. The Board also voted to move dates for the KHSAA State Volleyball tournament at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester from November 4-5 to November 3-4 due to conflicts with hotels in the Lexington/Winchester area due to the Breeders Cup to be held at Keeneland that weekend.
WINCHESTER, KY
Kentucky STUNT Places Four on All-American Team

Four members of the Kentucky STUNT team were named All-Americans by the College STUNT Coaches Association on Tuesday. Izzy Holloway, a sophomore from Bethlehem, North Carolina, was named to the first team by the CSCA. Regan Gray, a freshman from Louisville, was named to the second team. Junior Hannah Hohn,...
KENTUCKY STATE
Hopkinsville sweeps UHA, Christian County loses, Fort Campbell wins Monday

Hopkinsville claimed the #2 seed for next week’s 8th district tournament with a pair of victories over University Heights last night. The Tigers won game one 10-0 and took the nightcap 11-1 in five innings. Hopkinsville improved to 9-13 overall and completed district play 4-2 while UHA is now 11-14 and finishes district play 2-4. Hopkinsville visits Ohio County today while UHA goes to Heritage Christian Academy for a 5:30 game with the F&M Bank pregame show at 5:15 on News Radio 95.3 FM/1230 AM WHOP and whopam.com.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Golf Roundup

The PGA Tour is in the Lone Star State for this weekend’s AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch. Louisville area native Justin Thomas and Nashville’s Brandt Snedeker are in the field. Brooks Koepka will not be participating in the tournament after he withdrew from the event on Wednesday. The PGA Tour did not disclose the reason for Koepka’s withdrawal.
GOLF
Baseball Drops Decision at No. 7 Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The offense got started early for the Indiana baseball program, but No. 7 Louisville was able to rally for the 7-2 victory on Tuesday (May 10) at Jim Patterson Stadium. Indiana (22-26) jumped out to an early lead with a single run in the first inning,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Bourbon Co. boys’ basketball coach charged with DUI

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The head coach of the Bourbon County High School boys’ basketball team is facing criminal charges. Georgetown police arrested Lamont Campbell outside his home Saturday night after they said they were called to the area for a reckless driver. In an arrest citation, the officer...
BOURBON COUNTY, KY

