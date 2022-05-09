Sharp removes name from Transfer Portal and will return to WKU

Austin Peay was eliminated from the Ohio Valley Conference tournament yesterday in Oxford, AL losing to SIU Edwardsville 8-3. Murray State will be in action today at 12:30 taking on Southeast Missouri. Former Christian County standout Emmy Blane and the Kentucky Wildcats begin play in the Southeastern Conference tournament today...
Bellarmine University announced today Doug Davenport has been chosen as “coach in waiting”. Davenport is the son of current Knights coach Scott Davenport. In a news release, the school says the elder Davenport has no plans to retire soon but the school is assuring the Davenport legacy will continue.
ESPN reports Alabama coach Nick Saban as saying at a golf outing today he denies the implication that anyone from his team violated NCAA rules by recruiting former Louisville receiver Tyler Harrell before he entered the transfer portal last month. Louisville coach Scott Satterfield suggested to 247Sports in a story published last week he believes tampering occurred with Harrell but that he couldn’t prove it. Harrell caught 18 passes for 532 yards and six touchdowns last season before entering the portal April 12th and 10- days later he committed to Alabama.
Heritage Christian Academy senior Trenton Hayes has signed a letter to continue his baseball and academic career at Campbellsville University. He talks about what led him to Campbellsville:. In addition to baseball, Hayes also played soccer and basketball for the Warriors.
Optimism is high heading into the 2022 Kentucky Wildcats football season. Coming off another 10-win season and a victory over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl, positivity within the program remains high, especially with the return of several key pieces from last season. But what is the best case scenario for...
Louisville football started off the offseason as a loser in the transfer portal but the staff has worked their way back to building one of the better transfer classes in the country. 247 ranks Louisville's 2022 transfer class as the second-best in the ACC and the staff is working to take the top spot.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeff Brohm talked about the moment Urban Meyer did not shake his hand after Purdue punished Meyer’s second-ranked Ohio State football team by 29 points in 2018. He joked about the Xs and Os advice he gets from his father (Oscar), brothers (Greg & Brian),...
Baseball: Todd Central swept Fort Campbell in a doubleheader winning 13-2 in 5 innings and 17-1 in 4 innings, Trigg County downed Livingston Central 12-2 in 5 innings. Softball: Lyon County blanked Trigg County 6-0. Today’s Games. Baseball: Hopkinsville welcomes Calloway County, Christian County visits Madisonville and Muhlenberg County...
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lancaster native, Olivia Saylor, found her “home away from home” at Kentucky State University. Saylor, a business administration major, was drawn to Kentucky State University by the family environment, the access to a quality, affordable education, and the opportunity to play softball.
The final 247 Sports 2022 recruiting rankings are out, and it was mostly good news for the Kentucky Wildcats. Coming in at No. 5 overall was 5-star combo guard Cason Wallace, who finishes as Kentucky’s top signee in the class. His highest ranking is No. 4 at On3. Not...
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control voted yesterday to keep the Girls Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena through 2028. The Board also voted to move dates for the KHSAA State Volleyball tournament at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester from November 4-5 to November 3-4 due to conflicts with hotels in the Lexington/Winchester area due to the Breeders Cup to be held at Keeneland that weekend.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Oakland City University has landed the 2021-2022 Indiana boys high school basketball leading scorer. 6-foot-2 guard Hunter Johnson averaged over 31.9 points per game at South Decatur High School, scoring 1,968 points in his career.
Four members of the Kentucky STUNT team were named All-Americans by the College STUNT Coaches Association on Tuesday. Izzy Holloway, a sophomore from Bethlehem, North Carolina, was named to the first team by the CSCA. Regan Gray, a freshman from Louisville, was named to the second team. Junior Hannah Hohn,...
Hopkinsville claimed the #2 seed for next week’s 8th district tournament with a pair of victories over University Heights last night. The Tigers won game one 10-0 and took the nightcap 11-1 in five innings. Hopkinsville improved to 9-13 overall and completed district play 4-2 while UHA is now 11-14 and finishes district play 2-4. Hopkinsville visits Ohio County today while UHA goes to Heritage Christian Academy for a 5:30 game with the F&M Bank pregame show at 5:15 on News Radio 95.3 FM/1230 AM WHOP and whopam.com.
Christian County doubled up Union County 6-3 in getting its sixth win in the last eight games. The Lady Colonels are now 22-9 on the season. University Heights was routed by Mayfield 10-0. Jaila Batey had the only hit for the Lady Blazers who are now 7-5-1 on the season.
The PGA Tour is in the Lone Star State for this weekend’s AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch. Louisville area native Justin Thomas and Nashville’s Brandt Snedeker are in the field. Brooks Koepka will not be participating in the tournament after he withdrew from the event on Wednesday. The PGA Tour did not disclose the reason for Koepka’s withdrawal.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The offense got started early for the Indiana baseball program, but No. 7 Louisville was able to rally for the 7-2 victory on Tuesday (May 10) at Jim Patterson Stadium. Indiana (22-26) jumped out to an early lead with a single run in the first inning,...
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Former Indiana high school star and now-NBA player Romeo Langford is getting honored by his alma mater in The Hoosier State. The New Albany-Floyd County Schools board has decided to name the basketball court at Langford's former high school after him, according to New Albany High School's Twitter.
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The head coach of the Bourbon County High School boys’ basketball team is facing criminal charges. Georgetown police arrested Lamont Campbell outside his home Saturday night after they said they were called to the area for a reckless driver. In an arrest citation, the officer...
