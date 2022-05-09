Sharp removes name from Transfer Portal and will return to WKU

ESPN reports Alabama coach Nick Saban as saying at a golf outing today he denies the implication that anyone from his team violated NCAA rules by recruiting former Louisville receiver Tyler Harrell before he entered the transfer portal last month. Louisville coach Scott Satterfield suggested to 247Sports in a story published last week he believes tampering occurred with Harrell but that he couldn’t prove it. Harrell caught 18 passes for 532 yards and six touchdowns last season before entering the portal April 12th and 10- days later he committed to Alabama.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO