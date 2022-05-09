Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Ticket Wins $100K At Convenience Store

In & Out Convenience Store Photo Credit: Google Maps

One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $100,000 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Sunday, May 8, drawing.

The winning numbers were: 10, 17, 22, 25, and 27 and the XTRA number was: 04.

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.

The winning ticket was sold at In & Out Convenience Store, 1177 West Browning Rd., Bellmawr in Camden County.

