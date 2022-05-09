Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Ticket Wins $100K At Convenience Store

There was one third-tier prizewinning ticket sold for the Friday, May 6, Mega Millions drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega. The ticket was worth $10,000. That ticket was purchased at Grub, Grab & Go Food Mart, 1849 Marlton Pike East, Cherry Hill...
If you thought you'd won something in Tuesday's Mega Millions lottery, better check those numbers again. The winning numbers are: 15, 19, 20, 61, 70 and the gold ball is 9. It's that last number that caused a bit of confusion. The host of the live 11 p.m. drawing announced...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York Lottery announced on Wednesday that one top-prize winning ticket for the May 10 TAKE 5 MIDDAY drawing – worth $19,995 – was sold on Staten Island. The ticket was purchased at Victory Convenience LLC located at 1820 Victory Blvd. in Castleton...
Ever wonder how cheap gas in New Jersey would be if it was self-serve?. More than 70 New Jersey stations will be offering fuel at a discounted rate to show drivers just that on Friday, May 13. The initiative promoting self-serving fueling was launched by Fuel Your Way NJ, a...
The New York Lottery admitted that a “human error” led to the organization publishing incorrect winning numbers from its latest Mega Millions drawing.According to lotto officials, the correct winning numbers for the Tuesday, May 10 drawing were 15-19-20-61-70 with a Mega Ball of 9 and a Megaplier o…
If you purchased a Powerball ticket for last night's drawing, you may be $2 million richer. One Connecticut resident correctly guessed five of the Powerball in Monday drawing. The numbers were 18-30-35-52-56 with a 2x Power Play. The ticket was drawn at 7 Eleven Store #11491A in Oakville. As of...
Police are alerting residents in the region about a string of mail and check thefts from mailboxes.The Town of Montgomery Police Department reported on Tuesday, May 10, that the issue has been reported in a number of jurisdictions in Orange and Dutchess counties."Checks are being stolen and mobile …
Three jackpot-winning lottery tickets from this weekend were sold in Western Pennsylvania!. Three winning Treasure Hunt tickets will split a jackpot prize of $210,000. Each ticket matched all five numbers drawn on May 6: 4-8-14-16-24. One of those tickets was sold at the Bethel Park Giant Eagle Market District on...
With the way gas prices in New Jersey are going, we'd cry if we didn't laugh. The average price of a gallon of gas is up 20 cents a gallon from last week and 40 cents from last month. It's gotten so bad that over 70 gas stations in New...
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A Chester County resident and casino patron allegedly cashed a winnings voucher that did not belong to him, according to a report issued Tuesday (May 10, 2022) by Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop K Barracks in Skippack. Troopers, working on behalf of the...
Approximately 300 decoy geese were stolen from a field in central Pennsylvania, state police say. The Troopers announced on Thursday, May 12 that PSP in Jonestown Barracks is investigating the theft of decoys that occurred on February 19. The decoys were arranged in a field in Swatara Township, Lebanon County,...
New Jersey residents who received unemployment insurance, temporary disability insurance and family leave insurance on a debit card over the past 18 months are getting new cards from a new provider. The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development has announced a new partnership with New York Community Bank,...
A recent retiree from Baltimore just added $50,000 to his bank account after winning a Powerball drawing, the Maryland Lottery reports. The 77-year-old won the extra cash on a lucky quick-pick ticket in the May 7 Powerball drawing. The lucky ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven located at 7901 Wise Avenue in Baltimore.
This week marks the debut of a southern fried chicken franchise in Pennsylvania. Raising Cane's, located at 3925 Walnut Street in the University City neighborhood of Philadelphia, opened its doors on Thursday, May 12. The menu features its famous fried chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, texas toast, and secret cane's...
There’s such a thing as a celebration in spending. And it doesn’t really matter what you’re spending on, just as long as you’re spending. Whether it is dated balusters, mismatched architecture, unnecessary and gauche statuary or a hideous combination of all, every once in a while someone just wants to spend on a home just for the sake of spending.
It appears that a once popular -- and rather gluttonous -- restaurant in Southern New Jersey has closed for good. We're speaking of the Golden Corral buffet on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, located in the Harbor Square Shopping Center (still locally known as the old Shore Mall).
A body was supposedly found near a tent city in central Pennsylvania, according to volunteers feeding people experiencing homelessness who were living in the area. The unidentified person was allegedly found in a wooded area near the encampment in Harrisburg on Wednesday, May 11. The volunteers were unable to go...
A woman in the region has been charged with allegedly stealing a dead person's debit card and using it to make purchases.The incident took place in Dec. 2021 in Ulster County in Kingston.Sarah M. Schatzel, age 34, of Kingston, was arrested on Monday, May 9, following an investigation into a complai…
